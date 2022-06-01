A lot of retail stores, pharmacies, and grocery stores provide their employees with a number of benefits to keep them motivated to work efficiently. Apart from the salary that employees get, the extra benefits that they get are of utmost importance as it includes medical benefits, paid leaves, insurance plans, pension plans, etc. One more benefit that employees get for being a part of the organization is the Employee discount that offers them the products in-store at low or discounted prices.

So, If you are willing to apply for a job at Safeway or are already working at Safeway but are unaware of the employee discount Safeway offers its employees, then this is the right place for you. Just hang in with the article till the end to have complete info on the Safeway Employee discount.

What Is the Safeway Employee Discount in 2022?

Safeway does provide its employee with the Employee discount as of 2022. The employee discount provided by Safeway offers a 10 % discount on the store brand and a 5% discount on other brands purchased from the store. In order to qualify for the employee discount, the employee has to surpass the probation period. Additionally, the employee must have the Air Miles card that needs to be swiped at the checkout to avail of the employee discount benefits.

To know more about the Safeway Employee discounts, their benefits, eligible products, and whether the family can use the discount, keep reading the article till the end.

How Do You Use an Employee Discount at Safeway?

If you work at Safeway, you will be eligible for an employee discount after your successful completion of the probation period, which is three months. Once you pass the three months probation period, your ID will be scanned and linked with the Air Miles account.

Whenever the employee wants to avail of the benefit of employee discount, he has to swipe the Air Miles card at the checkout. By swiping it, the employee gets a 10 % discount on Safeway brand products and 5% off on other brand products.

However, if you want to avail of an employee discount, you must register the Air Miles card number into Employee Self Service (ESS) on the Albertsons or Sobeys employee portal. This gives Safeway, access to employees’ Air Miles accounts.

Once your account is set up after the probation period, and your Air Miles card is registered, you can conveniently avail of all the benefits of the employee discount at Safeway.

What Products Can You Buy With Safeway’s Employee Discount?

Employees at Safeway can use their employee discount benefit on a number of items in the store that belongs to the Safeway brand or some other. But there are restrictions on the application of employee discounts on the purchase of certain items, which are mentioned below.

Fuel

Tobacco

Liquor

Gift Cards

Lottery Tickets

In-store exceptions on certain products.

Items that fall under minimum price regulation

Apart from the mentioned above, there may be certain products, such as third-party seller items, that are not eligible for employee discounts. Also, you can visit the store and get information on the products that are eligible for employee discounts.

Do Friends and Family Have Access to the Safeway’s Employee Discount?

The family member of the employee at Safeway can have the access to the Employee discount if both of them share the same household and as long as their Air Mile card is registered with the Sobey employee portal.

Though friends of the Safeway employee don’t have access to the employee discount, the friends may get the discount, but the employee will have to assist him throughout his purchase and claim it to be his purchase.

What Is a Safeway Discount Card?

Safeway doesn’t have a separate discount card, the Air Miles cards that are registered with the Alberstone or Sobey employee portal can be called the Safeway Discount Card. The employees can use this Air Miles card to avail of the employee discounts on all the stores that accept it.

Can the Employees Benefit From Safeway Employee Discount at Other Stores?

Employees at Safeway have the freedom to benefit from the employee discount in all the stores that fall under the Albertsons Companies. The Alberstsons’s stores where the Employees can use their employee discount benefit other than Safeway are as follows

Sobeys

Rachelle Bery

IGA

Foodland

Fresh Co

Thrifty Foods

IGA Extra

Sobeys Urban Fresh

Lawtons Drugs

Chalo! Fresh Co

Price Chopper

Les Marchés Tradition

Atlantic Co-op

All the Safeway employees can get a discount on the products in the above store, and they can avail of it by swiping the Air Mile card.

Can Safeway Employees Avail of the Employee Discount at All the Stores Under Albertsons?

Though the Safeway employees can benefit from employee discounts at many of the stores owned by Albertsons, there are a few stores that don’t accept Air Miles Card to provide discounts to the Safeway employees. Some of the stores where Safeway employees can’t avail of employee discounts are

IGA Express

Voila by Sobeys

Fast Fuel Retail

Cash & Carry

Farm Boy

Marche Omni

Sobeys/Safeway Liquor Stores

Boni-Soir

Needs

Voisin

Thrifty Foods Liquor

Pete’s Frootique & Fine Foods

Make a note that, even though the stores are owned by Albertsons, you won’t get any discount at these stores.

Do Safeway Employees Have Access to Additional Discounts?

Safeway employees get a 10% discount on the Safeway and Albertson brand products and a 5% discount on other brands purchased from Safeway as well as eligible Albertson stores. Apart from these employee discounts, employees may get other discounts and bonuses seasonally and that varies with time.

Employees at Safeway receive annual bonuses in the range of $995 to $5000 depending on the job profile with an average bonus of $2510 annually. In addition to discounts, Safeway employees get different perks and benefits that will be discussed further.

What Are Some of the Other Perks of Working at Safeway?

Working at Safeway provides you with various perks and benefits apart from the discounts which include health and insurance benefits along with the Financial and retirement benefits. Let’s just take a look at it.

Health & Insurance Benefits

Health Insurance: Employees at Safeway can participate in Health insurance, which is sponsored by the employer, by paying a part of their insurance plans. Opting for health insurance also provides the employee a deduction in tax.

Employees at Safeway can participate in Health insurance, which is sponsored by the employer, by paying a part of their insurance plans. Opting for health insurance also provides the employee a deduction in tax. Life Insurance : Employees can also opt for various life insurance plans, which give coverage to their family and also helps in saving from taxes.

: Employees can also opt for various life insurance plans, which give coverage to their family and also helps in saving from taxes. Dental Insurance : Apart from health insurance, dental insurance is also provided to the Safeway employees, which helps if in case they undergo any dental surgery.

: Apart from health insurance, dental insurance is also provided to the Safeway employees, which helps if in case they undergo any dental surgery. Vision Insurance : As vision is most important, it is covered in the insurance programs, so that you can opt for the best medical help for vision as soon as possible.

: As vision is most important, it is covered in the insurance programs, so that you can opt for the best medical help for vision as soon as possible. Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance : Additionally, it provides accidental death and dismemberment insurance, which proves to be quite helpful to the employee’s family and also adds security when the employee dies accidentally.

: Additionally, it provides accidental death and dismemberment insurance, which proves to be quite helpful to the employee’s family and also adds security when the employee dies accidentally. Short Term Disability Insurance : Safeway also offers insurance for any short-term disability or illness to its employees, which is quite beneficial in terms of finances.

: Safeway also offers insurance for any short-term disability or illness to its employees, which is quite beneficial in terms of finances. Long Term disability insurance: It also provides its employees with insurance for Long term illness and disability.

Retirement And Financial Benefits

401(K) Plan : Safeway offers a 401(k) retirement plan to its employees. Employees can take this plan, which offers them a guaranteed source of income after retirement that helps them survive independently.

: Safeway offers a 401(k) retirement plan to its employees. Employees can take this plan, which offers them a guaranteed source of income after retirement that helps them survive independently. Profit-Sharing : Safeway and a lot of other companies have started providing profit-sharing benefits to the employees working for them. This plan adds an extra to their earnings.

: Safeway and a lot of other companies have started providing profit-sharing benefits to the employees working for them. This plan adds an extra to their earnings. Defined Contribution pension plan: Employees can also invest in their pension plan, where Safeway assists them financially by paying a small percentage of their investment.

Conclusion

Safeway provides its employee with the Employee discount as of 2022 by offering a 10 % discount on the Safeway or Albertson brand and a 5% discount on other brands purchased from the store. To avail of the employee discount benefit, the employees have to pass the probation period and have an Air Miles cards number registered into Employee Self Service (ESS) on the Albertsons or Sobeys employee portal. Also, an Employee discount is applicable to your family if you share the same household.

In addition to the above, I have mentioned the list of the products that are not eligible for employee discounts. Also, the list of the Albertson-owned store is mentioned where the employees are eligible for the employee discount on various products. Safeway employees also get bonuses annually in addition to various perks and benefits offered by the store. The additional benefits consist of the Health and insurance plans along with the Financial and retirement plan.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is the Safeway employee discount in 2022? Safeway provides its employee with the Employee discount as of 2022 by offering a 10 % discount on the Safeway or Albertson brand and a 5% discount on other brands purchased from the store. When can a Safeway employee avail of the benefits of the Employee discount? Safeway employees can avail themselves of the benefits of the Employee discount after the completion of their probation period and also they must have an Air Miles cards whose number should be registered into Employee Self Service (ESS) on the Albertsons or Sobeys employee portal Do friends and family have access to Safeway’s employee discount? Safeway’s Employee discount can only benefit the family members of the employee only if they share the same household, whereas the friends are denied any benefits from Safeway’s employee discount. Can Safeway employees get the benefit of employee discounts at other stores? Yes, Safeway employees can get the benefit of employee discounts at selected Albertson-owned stores in addition to the Safeway store.