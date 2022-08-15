When you think about uniforms, you will most certainly think of our Army or our black-suited politicians in congress. To establish a certain code for the employees and to make them appear distinct to other people, many groups wear a uniform. This includes the people assisting you in your local supermarkets. There are many retailers in the country whose employees wear a certain uniform. This is done so that the customers can identify the people who can assist them. In most major retailers like Walmart or Target, employees wear shirts with the company’s logo on them. But what about a retailer like Safeway? What is Safeway’s dress code? Does the company hire people with tattoos? Can you work at a Safeway store having hair dye? So, If you want to know the answers to the questions and details regarding Safeway’s dress code, then read the article.

What is Safeway’s Dress Code for Its Store Employees?

Just like at any big retail store, Safeway requires its store employees to wear casual business clothing with muted colors. That means the employees need to wear dress pants, tops, and shirts that don’t have eye-catching colors, basically colors that are neutral. Apart from clothes, employees can only wear simple accessories, like hair pins, watches, simple necklaces, and bracelets. As a conservative motto of Safeway, potential employees cannot have facial piercings and tattoos either. Any facial hair other than a mustache is against the dress code of Safeway. There are more than a quarter of a million people working for Safeway. Most of those employees are store workers and managers. These people need to follow the dress code as long as they work for Safeway. If you want to read about Safeway’s dress code in more detail, then continue reading the article.

What Type of Clothes Do Male Employees at Safeway Need to Wear?

The dress code says that male employees need to wear business casual clothing. This means male employees need to wear shorts in neutral colors, and pants in colors like black, gray, khaki, etc. The important thing is that men shouldn’t wear pants with eye-catching colors like red, orange, blue, etc. Employees can also wear polo shirts. The other important thing is wearing the Safeway apron. By wearing aprons, employees can separate the staff from other shoppers in the supermarkets. That is why it is important to wear a Safeway apron.

Do Women Working at the Safeway Stores Wear Some Clothes Like Male Employees?

Although women employees can wear shirts and pants the same way as men, they can also wear tops. But just like with men, women need to wear clothes that are neutral. Wearing tops with colors that are flashy in nature also isn’t permitted in the stores. Keep in mind that knee-length frocks and shorts are completely against Safeway’s dress code. Even leggings are something which is not allowed for women employees to wear.

Does Safeway Hire Employees With Tattoos?

No, Safeway does not hire people with exposed tattoos. For example, if you have tattoos on your hands, then you need to cover them by wearing a full hands shirt. Facial tattoos are strictly not allowed. You can’t have any facial tattoos that make people uncomfortable. Even having neck tattoos isn’t allowed, but it depends on the store manager. Some managers are lenient towards neck tattoos, while some are not. So, it depends on how much of a liberal area you live in, and the manager’s leniency regarding the tattoos. There are many employees working at Safeway stores that have tattoos. So, if you want to know about the employee tattoo policy in your local Safeway store, then check with other employees working in the store.

Can People With Facial Piercings Work at Safeway Stores?

No, Safeway stores do hire people with facial piercings to work for them. Having piercings in the ear, or other parts of your body which are not visible is fine, but facial piercings are not allowed. When customers need help, they should find the staff and employees to be approachable. And having facial piercings is not a sign of approachability. But as I said, it is fine as long as the piercings are not visible. But keep in mind that these dress codes and guidelines were made in 2008. It has been more than a decade since then, many store managers may have a more liberal attitude towards facial piercings. So it is better if you talk to the store employees.

Does Safeway Allow Hair Dyes?

No, Safeway does not allow hair dyes for unnatural colors like pin, blue, green, etc. You can only put hair dyes with conservative colors like black, blonde, etc. You can’t have hair colors like ones that are too unnatural and eye-catching, Remember, you need to appear as normal and ordinary as possible, for all types of customers to find you approachable. But as I said, this dress code was written in 2008, and since then, people have been more accepting of other eccentricities. If the Safeway store is in a liberal state, then it’s possible that you will find an employee wearing a non-conservative hair dye. So, if you are already an employee working at a Safeway store and want to dye your hair, it’s better if you ask your manager to assess his/her reaction.

Is Wearing Jewelry Allowed at Safeway Stores?

As I mentioned, having any kind of facial piercings is prohibited. Even when it comes to earrings, women can only wear small ones that are not flashy. The employees and staff need to maintain a business-like appearance when they are working in the store. Necklaces ad bracelets are allowed as long as they are subtle and not eye-catching in any way. Nose piercings are also against Safeway’s dress code guidelines. But the important thing to keep in mind is that you need to have a look or appearance that paints you just like any regular person. Employees need to follow all these guidelines to become approachable to the customers shopping at Safeway stores.

What Are the Cleanliness Standards of Safeway?

In any professional environment or space, cleanliness is given the utmost importance of all. Cleanliness is a sign of professionalism and hygiene. It must for the staff or employees of a retail store be more attentive towards their hygiene. You want to make customers feel comfortable when approaching you, not stopping their breath. Employees should not give out body odor or unpleasant breath. Basically, any sign of uncleanliness or absence of basic hygiene is strictly prohibited. If you are thinking of applying for Safeway, then you have to maintain certain standards for your personal hygiene. You must refrain from any nail-biting, coughing, or sneezing into your hands. When you wash your hair and comb it properly, you will appear more clean and professional to the customers. Keep all these things in mind when thinking of working anywhere, not only at Safeway.

Can You Wear Shorts at Safeway?

No, employees cannot wear shorts during their work shifts. Safeway’s dress code clearly mentions that your pant length must reach the work shoes. It means that you can’t wear shorts while doing work at any of the retailer’s stores. As all Safeway supermarkets are air-conditioned, you can’t wear shorts even in warm regions or seasons. Safeway stands up for conservative ideals, which means that no man or woman working for the company is allowed to wear shorts, facial piercings, or facial tattoos. Of course, there are some store managers who are lenient toward this policy based on the weather and the employee’s health issues.

Conclusion

Like most major retailers, there is a dress code for employees working at Safeway supermarkets. The employees at Safeway need to dress in business casual clothing. That means shirts, polo shirts, and trousers in neutral colors are the ones you need to wear while working at Safeway. You can wear simple accessories like hair pins, rings, etc. Keep in mind that facial piercings and facial tattoos are against the guidelines of Safeway’s dress code. Even men can only have mustaches, beards are also against the dress code. Apart from the dress code, employees and potential employees need to maintain high cleanliness standards and personal hygiene. In the end, all that matter is that customers find you approachable in case they have any doubts regarding an item’s location or other such matters.

FAQs – What is Safeway’s Dress Code?

What is Safeway’s Dress Code for its store employees? Safeway employees need to wear business casual clothing. The store manager will give you an apron with the Safeway logo, which you have to wear over your clothes. Does Safeway hire people with tattoos and piercings? As long as you don’t have facial tattoos or facial piercings, you can have them. You just need to make sure that they aren’t visible. What is Safeway employees’ minimum wage? The minimum salary of a Safeway employee is $12 per hour. The pay depends on your position, but an entry-level employee can expect a minimum of $12 or $13.