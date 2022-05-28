Most of us know that Instacart is an online grocery delivery service that delivers groceries. The company buys groceries from participating stores and delivered them to the customer’s doorstep. Customers will be able to use Instacart through its official website or its app. But, a lot of people have a question about what Safeway Instacart is. If you are also wondering what Safe Instacart is, then you have come to the right place as here we will not only be discussing what Safeway Instacart is, but we will also be discussing a few related topics. Such as, does Safeway Instacart offer Safeway delivery? What are the different products that you can purchase at Safeway Instacart? What are a few different offers and discounts you can use to take advantage of your Safeway Instacart purchases? Etc.

What Is Safeway Instacart?

For those of you who do not know, Safeway lets customers buy groceries from Instacart’s official website and on the company’s app. Here, customers will be able to order the groceries they need from participating stores and add them to their cart. They will also be able to select a preferred delivery time. Instacart allows customers to tip the delivery executive while Safeway does not have this option available.

How Does Safeway Instacart Work?

As we have mentioned in the above section, Safeway Instacart orders can be placed either on Instacart’s app or its official website. A customer will be able to do this by inserting his/her location on Safeway. After this customers will be able to order the groceries he/she wants. Instacart will then connect the customer to the delivery assistant. Once the delivery assistant gets all the groceries he/she will deliver them to the customer’s doorstep.

What Are the Steps One Could Use to Purchase Items Off of Safeway Instacart?

The process of ordering groceries on Safeway Instacart is quite simple. All the customer needs to do is follow a few easy steps. The steps for ordering on Instacart are,

Open the Instacart app or log in to your account on Instacart’s official website. If you do not have an account, you will have to make one.

Now, you will have to locate and select the products you wish to buy. You can locate a product by typing the name of the product in the search bar.

After the products you wish to buy have been added to the cart, you can check if everything that you needed is in the cart. This can be done by clicking on the cart icon.

If the cart has everything that you need, you can confirm your order and select the preferred delivery time. After this, you can choose the payment option and the order will be placed. A delivery assistant will be assigned and all you have to do now is wait for the delivery.

Does Safeway Instacart Offer Safeway Delivery?

When it comes to delivery Safeway Instacart and Safeway delivery are not very different. The first difference comes with the prices. Safeway Instacart has slightly higher prices when compared to Safeway delivery. Another difference between Safeway delivery and Safeway Instacart is that Instacart will allow customers to tip the delivery executive while Safeway delivery does not. Apart from this, we do not find much difference between these companies when it comes to delivery.

What Are the Different Products That You Can Purchase at Safeway?

There are various products that Safeway has. But not all of these products are sold on Instacart. The Safeway products that are sold by Instacart are given in the list below.

Snacks

Ice Cream

Milk

Frozen Meals

Pets

Spices

Canned Goods

Baking Ingredients

Cereal

Granola

Household Items

Personal Items

Oils

Pickled Foods

Vinegar

Creams

Frozen Produce

Sour Cream

Eggs

Cheese

Dried Goods

Condiments

Pasta

Beverages

Deli

Bakery Items

Yogurt

Meats

Butter

Spreads

These are all the products that are sold by Safeway Instacart. A customer will be able to order these items on Instacart’s app or its official website. There might be a few products that are not on the list. The products that are sold on Safeway Instacart might vary depending on the location of the store.

What Are a Few Different Offers and Discounts You Can Use to Take Advantage of Your Safeway Instacart Purchases?

As we all know there are various offers that are offered by Instacart. These offers can be discounts, deals, and more. Not this but they can also get various discounts from Safeway as well. The companies offer various discounts and deals. Customers will be able to get up to $20 or more off on various products. On Instacart customers will be able to get free delivery on their first order. Various promo codes can be used to get discounts on orders. To find out more about the discounts and deals offered visit Instacart or Safeway’s official website.

What Are a Few Different Promo Codes?

As we all know Instacart gives various promo codes and discount codes as well. A customer will be able to get discounts and offers using these promo codes. As we have mentioned in the previous section, customers will also get free delivery if it is their first order. Using these promo codes is very simple, all the customer has to do is click on the drop-down menu on the left side. Once you have selected this, you have to scroll down to the credits and promo section. Here, you will be able to select the add promo or gift card option. A customer will be able to locate these promo codes on Instacart or Safeway’s official websites. There are various other websites that also provide such promo codes. You will be able to find them online.

What Are the Just for U Rewards Cards?

Those of you who do not know Just for U offers customers reward points for shopping and also offers a lot of bonus points while purchasing gift cards. These points which are offered can be redeemed and with this, a customer can avail of various discounts and deals on grocery products and gas. The Just for U reward is also considered to be more flexible when compared to other store programs. This is because most of the other store programs only let customers save money only on gas.

How Can You Use Just for U on Safeway Instacart?

Yes, a customer will be able to use his/her Just for U rewards card on Instacart. Customers can also use the Safeway Club Card for purchasing groceries at Instacart. Using this is quite simple all the customer needs to do is select Safeway as the place you want to shop. After this, you will see a pop-up that will ask you for the information of your Just for U card. The customer will also be able to add their Just for U reward points and avail of great deals and discounts on Instacart.

How Much Does Safeway Instacart Charge as Delivery Fees?

As we have mentioned in Safeway Instacart is comparatively more expensive than Safeway delivery. The delivery fees at Safeway Instacart start from $3.99 for the same-day delivery which can cost over $35 or more. As we all know the fees will vary depending on the number of items in the order the distance of the delivery etc. When it comes to the charges that are taken for alcoholic beverages, they are added separately from the normal delivery fees.

What Is the Difference Between Instacart and Safeway Delivery?

Instacart and Safeway delivery are quite similar. Both these are companies that will deliver grocery products to your door through their app or their official website. These companies might be similar but have a few differences. The first difference is the price, Safeway delivery is comparatively cheaper than Safeway Instacart. We have discussed this in the above sections. When it comes to usage. A lot of people feel that the Safeway delivery system is slightly better. This is because customers who order on Safeway and select a preferred time, customers get it at the selected time. This does not seem to be the case with Instacart.

The Instacart app also has a few minor issues. Customers might find that the order that has been placed will be canceled without any reason. This might happen because customers might not have left any proper delivery instructions. So, customers shopping from Safeway Instacart are recommended to leave specific delivery instructions. Another difference with these apps is that customers will be able to tip the delivery assistant through the Instacart app. But when it comes to tipping on Safeway delivery it is not possible to do it through the app.

Conclusion

Instacart is an online grocery delivery service that delivers groceries. The company buys groceries from participating stores and delivered them to the customer’s doorstep. A customer can order these groceries using the Instacart app or its official website. One of the participating stores on Instacart is Safeway. A customer can buy products from Safeway by using Instacart. We have given details on this in the initial sections. If you do not know how Safeway Instacart works refer to the initial sections where we have provided details on this. We have also listed the steps one can use to purchase items on Safeway Instacart. Safeway sells various products. But not all of these products are available on Instacart. In the above sections, we have given the list of Safeway products that are sold on Instacart.

As we all know Instacart offers various discounts and offers to its customers. The various discounts and offers that are offered have also been provided. Instacart and Safeway offer these discounts and offers with the help of promo codes. We have given details on where these promo codes can be located and how they can be used. In the later sections, we have discussed what Just for U rewards are and how one can use them on Instacart. The final sections have details on the delivery fees charged by Safeway Instacart and the differences between Safeway Instacart and Safeway delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I tip the Safeway delivery assistant? The delivery assistants of Safeway delivery are not allowed to accept tips. Safeway does not allow any of its employees to accept tips from customers. This is against their company policies. 2. 2. How much should I tip on Instacart? Instacart recommends that a customer should tip the delivery assistant a 5% tip. This tip can be added to the app as well. But there is nothing stopping the customer from giving a bit extra for the delivery assistant as 5% is less than a restaurant’s tip which is usually 15%. 3. Why is Instacart so expensive? The biggest reason why Instacart is so expensive is that the company uses these charges for the operation costs. Another reason is the stores through which customers buy products are participating but not partnered. These are the main reasons why Instacart can be very expensive.