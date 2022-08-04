Are you thinking about renting a carpet cleaner from Safeway? Well, if your answer is yes, I would say you have made a good choice. When you rent a carpet cleaner from Safeway, the rental cost will be affordable. Moreover, Safeway will keep the Carpet cleaner in ready-to-use condition whenever you are buying. If you haven’t chosen Safeway, maybe you should reconsider your choice by keeping the aforementioned points into account. I will further elucidate Safeway’s Carpet Cleaner Rental policy in this article. Continue reading to know that.

What is Safeway Carpet Cleaner Rental policy?

You will be able to rent a carpet cleaner from most of the Safeway stores. You are allowed to rent it for a period of either 24 hours or 48 hours. Safeway will expect you to return it before 48 hours. In case you don’t or are unable to return it before the mentioned time limit, you should pay an extra charge for it. In addition to that, there will be extra charges if the carpet cleaner you rented is not maintained with proper care. Safeway provides its customers the opportunity to reserve carpet cleaners. In order to reserve, one has to call the Safeway store that is located nearby and ask the Safeway associate answering the call to reserve a carpet cleaner for you. Read the article until the end to better understand the Safeway Carpet Cleaner Rental Policy.

How to Rent a Carpet Cleaner From the Safeway Store?

Find the nearest Safeway store and visit the store. After reaching the store, head towards the customer service desk. You will see a couple of Safeway associates who are ready to help. Tell them your purpose for the visit. At first, they will inform you about the Carpet Cleaner availability status. In case the Carpet cleaner is available, you have to provide at least two valid Photo ID cards. What is considered Valid photo IDs by Safeway? Take a look at the list below. If you have any two from the list mentioned below, you can submit them.

Military ID card

Credit Card

Passport

Student ID

Driver’s License

Immigration Card

State/province or any government-issued Photo ID.

If you have provided the IDs, the staff will proceed with the payment process. While paying, you can either use your debit or credit card. However, you are not allowed to use any cash or check if you are paying for the damages to the carpet cleaner. In addition to that, cash and check cannot be used for paying late fees as well.

How Much Will It Cost if I Rent a Carpet Cleaner From Safeway?

The cost of renting depends on the two factors in Safeway. Those two factors are the model of the carpet cleaner and the period of rent. In addition to these two, you may be subjected to pay extra charges in case of delay in return or damage to the Carpet Cleaner. However, let me give you the list of Carpet Cleaner models available for rent at Safeway and the cost of the rental. These prices are based on approximation.

Pro Deep Cleaner:

You should pay around $35 if you are renting Pro Deep Cleaner for 24 hours.

In case, you want to rent this Pro Deep Cleaner for 48 hours, you should pay around $45.

Pro Portable Detailer & Spot Cleaner:

You have three renting options in this case. You can rent them for 4, 24 and 48 hours.

The fee for 4, 24, and 48-hour rental is $20, $25, and $35 respectively.

X3 Carpet Cleaner

You can rent X3 Carpet Cleaner for 24 and 48 hours. The rental fees are $30 and $48 respectively.

The Carpet cleaner is mostly used for upholstery. If you have to clean hard surfaces, you may have to buy some extra accessories. When you are getting those accessories, you have to pay separately for them. You don’t have to worry about that cost. Usually, the additional cost will be either $5 or $6. Again, the prices above may vary according to the store’s location. Lastly, you can also buy cleaning solutions from Safeway store, whose cost ranges between $5 and $24.

What Are the Types of Carpet Cleaners You Can Rent From Safeway?

You can find Carpet cleaners for rent at almost all the stores of Safeway. Especially, Safeway is known for having Rug Doctor Carpet Cleaners at all of its stores. When you visit the Safeway store, you will three different types of Carpet Cleaners that can be used for meeting your various needs. They are,

Pro Deep Cleaner

Pro Portable Detailer & Spot Cleaner

X3 Carpet Cleaner

If you like to rent any one of the above three carpet cleaners, it is better to call the Safeway store located in your neighborhood right away. You can check the availability of the Carpet cleaner you want and reserve it by phone before anyone else rents it. Especially, during festive occasions, there will be high demand as a result more people will be renting carpet cleaners from Safeway and other retail stores.

Do I Have to Pay Any Additional Fees if I Am Renting a Carpet Cleaner From Safeway?

Usually, Safeway will not ask you for any additional fees when you are renting a carpet cleaner from its stores. However, in certain cases you may have to pay additional fees, Therefore, it is better if you get yourself acknowledged about them before you rent the carpet cleaner. For example, if you are returning the carpet cleaner after the return window got over, Safeway may charge you additional charges along with the rental fees. In fact, Safeway will charge you every day before you could return the cleaner. The per day charge by Safeway ranges between $20 and $40. Depending on the model of the Carpet Cleaner, the additional fees will vary.

In another case, if you are returning the cleaner with some damage that was not present when you took it for rent, Safeway will charge you additional fees. Even if you don’t know how the damage happened, you are responsible for it until the machine is under your possession. Lastly, make sure to clean the machine before you return it. Safeway will charge you with cleaning fee if they find the Carpet Cleaner dirty. The cleaning fee will range between $15 and $30. The last case can be certainly avoided, and you can save a lot. All you have to do is to brush up the machine once before taking it back to the store. It is all that Safeway expects from you.

What Are Some Alternatives Places Where I Can Rent Carpet Cleaners?

There are different types of stores that rent out Carpet cleaners to their customers. You have Home improvement retailers, Grocery stores, and many other options. Let me list a few below. Please take a look at them and check if any of their stores are located nearby.

Albertsons

Food Lion

Stop and Shop

Vons

Kroger

Walmart

If you need a list of retail chains that rent out Carpet cleaners, you can check out the website of Rug Doctor. Most retail chains that rent out Carpet Cleaner, do it in association with Rug Doctor. Rug Doctor has many associates which you will find in the list. You can select the retail chain whose store is located nearby or any option that you desire.

What I Have Said in This Article? (Recap)

I began this article by talking about giving a succinct account of the Carpet Cleaner Rental policy of Safeway. Following this, I explained how should one rent a carpet cleaner from the Safeway stores. Later, I discussed how much it would cost if a person is renting the cleaner for different time periods. While answering the next question, I listed the different types of carpet cleaners one can rent from a Safeway store and the cost of renting them. I answered the next query, during which I spoke about the types of additional fees a customer may be subjected to along with the rental fee by Safeway. Lastly, I mentioned some alternative stores where one could rent different types of carpet cleaners.

I hope the information given in this article regarding the Safeway Carpet Cleaner Rental was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

You have plenty of options when it comes to renting a Carpet cleaner. Definitely, the Safeway Carpet cleaner is one of the best choices among them. You can get different types of Carpet cleaners, additional accessories, and even cleaning solutions from the stores of Safeway. Therefore, If you are planning to dust off and give a complete makeover to the house, the stores of Safeway could be your one-stop destination. However, always beware of the additional fees and return the machine on time to the store. If you are forgetful about things, it is better to set a notification that will remind you. I am stressing about returning in time because Safeway will charge high fees each day you are delaying.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Safeway Carpet Cleaner Rental

1. Does Rug Doctor rent its carpet cleaners at Safeway stores? The Rug Doctor has joined hands with Safeway, along with other retail chains. Therefore, you can find the Carpet cleaners of Rug Doctor. 2. What is the maximum time for which Safeway would rent a carpet cleaner? One can rent a carpet cleaner from Safeway stores for a maximum period of 48 hours. If you are returning the carpet cleaner beyond this limit, you have to pay additional fees. 3. Should I pay any extra fees if I have slightly damaged the carpet cleaner? When you are returning the cleaner to the Safeway associate at the store, if the associate notices any damage to the carpet cleaner, he will demand you to pay an additional fee. 4. How much will an additional fee be?

It depends on the purpose for which you are paying an additional fee. However, most of the additional fees will cost between $20 and $40. 5. Does Walmart rent Carpet Cleaners? Yes. In addition to Walmart, there are many other retail chains like Kroger that rent Carpet cleaners for 24 and 48 hours.