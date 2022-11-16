Russell Westbrook Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Assets, Earnings, Biography

One of the most celebrated basketball players, Russell Westbrook III is from Long Beach, California. He started his career as a professional in the year 2008 with Seattle SuperSonics as the “Point Guard”. Then on, he went on to play for Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2019, Houston Rockets from 2019 to 2020, and Washington Wizards from 2020 to 2021. He is currently playing for Los Angeles Lakers.

During his career, Russell Westbrook has won numerous awards and honors. He has been named “Most Valuable Player” in the 2016 season. Not only this, but he was also named the “All-NBA Team” member not once, but 9 times. Russell was also one of the members of the 75th Anniversary Team of the National Basketball Association. Not only this, but Russell Westbrook has also participated in world-renowned events such as the FIBA World Championship and the Olympics. He played for the USA Basketball National Team during these events and won a gold medal in 2010 at the FIBA World Championship event. He also won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

What is Russell Westbrook Worth?

According to our reports, the NBA player Russell Westbrook net worth is a stupendous $200 million as of November 2022. The primary source of Russell Westbrook’s income is his professional basketball career. Aside from this, he also makes millions of dollars from endorsements and television advertisements. In 2008, Russell won the Pac-10 All-Defensive Team and Defensive Player of the Year Award. Also in the same year, he won the All-Pac-10 Award as well. Russell Westbrook has been part of the 75th Anniversary NBA Team and has earned many awards in his name.

He won the title of NBA assists leader in the years 2018, 2019, and 2021. His other wins include the NBA scoring champion (2015 and 20170, NBA All-Rookie First Team, All-Third Team (2019 and 2020), All-NBA Second Team (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018), and All-NBA First Team (2016 and 2017). He has also been named NBA All-Star for 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Check out the details on how much does Russell Westbrook make?

How Much Does Russell Westbrook Make?

The NBA player, Russell Westbrook makes no less than $20 million a year from his basketball career. A majority share of his income comes from his NBA salary. In addition to this, Westbrook also receives millions of dollars for television commercials, advertisements, or brand collaborations. Also, Russell Westbrook runs a few business ventures, that bring hefty profits into his pockets every year. Aside from this, Russell Westbrook ventured into writing as well and has penned a book titled “Russell Westbrook: Style Drivers”. The book was released in the year 2017 and received positive responses from readers. From all of these works, Russell reportedly makes up to $2 million a month and almost $500k every week. Let’s move on to Russell Westbrook’s earnings section.

Russell Westbrook Earnings

Westbrook’s career as a professional basketball player started back in the year 2008 when he was selected by Seattle SuperSonics. Soon, the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma and as a result, changed their name to “Oklahoma City Thunder”. According to reports, the City Thunder and Russell Westbrook agreed to a 4-year agreement, where the former would pay a sum of $16.35 million to the latter. Russell was receiving around $350k a year as a base stipend. After the maturity of the contract, the City Thunder and Russell agreed to extend their agreement for another 5 years. This time, Russell was taking home a whopping $78.6 million for 5 years.

His annual earnings during this period were around $15.71 million. Later in 2016, Russell Westbrook agreed to play for the Oklahoma City Thunders for another 3 years for a whopping $85.59 million. From 2016 to 2018, Russell received an average stipend of $28.53 million a year. After this, Russell Westbrook renewed his contract with the City Thunders for 5 years in 2019 but was later exchanged with Houston Rockets. In return, the City Thunders got Chris Paul, who is also an All-Star champion. After playing for the Rockets for a year, Russell was then transferred to Washington Wizards in the 2020-2021 season. Last year in August, Russell was swapped to Los Angeles Lakers.

Career Earnings

As per reports, the contract is worth a guaranteed $206.79 million of which Russell Westbrook will receive a guaranteed annual stipend of over $35 million. It has been speculated that Russell Westbrook earned over $166.9 million during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While playing for Houston Rockets, Westbrook earned a total stipend of $37.3 million. And while playing for Washington Wizards, Russell’s estimated takings were around $40.1 million. Russell is stated to have made more than $91.27 million so far with Los Angeles Lakers. The overall career takings of Russell Westbrook are reported to be a flabbergasting $335.64 million.

Other Earnings

Aside from making cash by playing basketball, Russell Westbrook also earned a considerable sum of money by doing other work as well. He has made tons of bucks from television commercials and brand collaborations & endorsements. Russell Westbrook has represented numerous renowned brands such as PepsiCo inc., Mountain Dew Kickstart, Jordan Brand, etc. Russell Westbrook joined hands with Jordan Brand, which is a basketball accessories line owned by Nike. Later in 2018, Russell and Jordan Brand signed a contract for 10 years. It is reported that the contract is worth over $20 million. Westbrook has also advocated for brands like Samsung Electronics, Hennessy, and Six Star Pro Nutrition. The yearly endorsement earnings of Russell Westbrook are reported to be at least $35 million.

Aside from this, Westbrook also works as the marketing creative director of the clothing company called “True Religion”. It is reported that Russell receives $5 million annually for his work. Most of you might not know that Russell Westbrook is also a producer. He has backed “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre”, which went on to earn Primetime Emmy nominations 3 times. He has also produced “Why Not?” (a short film) and “Passion Play: Russell Westbrook” (an autobiographical documentary).

Russell Westbrook Financial Losses

While the NBA player, Russell Westbrook earned millions of dollars during his basketball career, he has also lost a handful of it. Russell Westbrook has been fined thousands of dollars over the years for breaking the rules of the game. He has been fined for ejections, technical fouls, and the use of abusive language. It is estimated that Russell Westbrook has incurred more than $715k in fines alone. While an amount like this is a big deal to the likes of us, it isn’t a big deal for someone who makes millions of dollars every month like Russell Westbrook. Take a look at how Russell Westbrook spends his money in the next section.

How Does Russell Westbrook Spends His Money?

Westbrook is reported to spend his wealth on clothes, cars, watches, etc. However, he has spent a great deal of his cash on buying and selling real estate properties. Back in 2012, Russell Westbrook gave away a sum of $1.92 million to buy a home in Oklahoma. The NBA player later managed to sell the place for $1.03 million. Aside from this, he also used to own another home in Oklahoma that sits on an 8,300-square-foot space. In addition to this, he also used to own a 3bhk home in Oklahoma. He listed the former property for sale for $1.7 million and sold the latter for $426k in the years 2019 and 2020 respectively. Russell Westbrook also owns many properties in Los Angeles. For instance, he was the owner of a 4,000 square feet home in Beverly Crest, Los Angeles.

As per records, the home has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms along with a pool, garden, and fountain. Russell reportedly paid around $4.65 million for it in the year 2015. A few years later i.e, in 2019, Russell Westbrook decided to sell the home and thus demanded $6 million for it. However, he couldn’t find any buyer and the cost of the house was reduced to $5.35 million. The NBA player paid a whopping $19.75 million for another home in Brentwood, Los Angeles in the year 2018. The residency sits on 13,000 square feet of land and has numerous facilities. Last month, Russell Westbrook listed the place on the market asking a whopping $30 million for it. After this, Russell Westbrook bought another home in Brentwood by paying $37 million for it.

Car, Watches, and Clothes Collection

It is reported that professional basketball player, Russell rides some amazing vehicles. For instance, he is the owner of a Lamborghini Aventador. You will be stunned to know that the cost of the car is $400k. On the other hand, Westbrook is also the owner of a Cadillac ATS-V, which he purchased back in 2017 for $150k. Not only this, but Russell Westbrook also owns 10 car dealerships across LA. Westbrook has been spotted wearing costly watches at press conferences, events, etc.

He is reported to own branded watches like Richard Mille RM-011 Massa, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, Yellow Gold Day-Date President, and much more. It is reported that Russell Westbrook’s watch collection is worth thousands of dollars. It has been reported that Russell Westbrook spends more than $350k annually on clothes alone. He has stated that he likely spends $32k on shirts. On the other hand, he roughly blows $52k on glasses and $12k on bags respectively. And for other miscellaneous accessories, Russell Westbrook reportedly spends more than $65k.

Russell Westbrook Career Beginnings

One of the most influential basketball players, Russell Westbrook was born on the 12th of November 1988 in Long Beach, California. He is the son of Russell Westbrook Jr. and Shannon Horton. After giving birth to Russell Westbrook, Russell Jr. and Shannon went on to have another child named, Raynard. Russell Westbrook spent a considerable part of his childhood in Hawthorne and completed high school at Leuzinger High School. After high school, Russell Westbrook joined California University, where he played for the college team. Later in 2008, Russell Westbrook was selected by the Seattle SuperSonics in the NBA draft.

Russell Westbrook Personal Life

Westbrook started a romantic relationship with Nina Earl during his college days. Like Russell Westbrook, Nina was also a basketball player. After seeing each other for several years, the pair finally settled down in August 2015. Later in May 2017, Russell and Nina got blessed with a son named, Noah. Then in the following year in November, Nina gave birth to twin girls namely Skye and Jordyn.

Conclusion

Russell Westbrook is no doubt one of the most influential and important NBA players. He has won numerous honors and awards during his career. He now has a massive net worth of over $200 million, and it is projected to grow many times more by the time he gets done with playing basketball.

