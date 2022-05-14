Russell Simmons is a one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry. From being one of the biggest record executives to producing films or running various businesses, he has done it all. Simmons has established himself as one of the most successful business mogul of his generation. Although, he is better known for his enormous contributions in the music industry. He is the co-founder of the well-known record label “Def Jam Record” alongside Rick Rubin. That said, between his diverse business endeavors, have you ever imagined what could be Russell Simmons net worth? Well, this distinguished entrepreneur from America has a net worth of $380 million!

Simmons played a vital role in giving a leading edge to the hip hop music genre. Growing up surrounded by violence and drugs is not uncommon in pop culture. But, the record producer fought all the barriers and rose above to make constructive changes in his life.

When he is not managing his music business, Russell Simmons is likely dealing with his other endeavors like his fashion / clothing empire, television projects and probably engaged in his literary pursuits. Yes, you heard it right! One of his many wide range of interests is penning down some impressive books some of which have also made to the New York Bestseller list. He is the author of more than 10 well known publications. And if that is not enough, Simmons is the chairman and CEO of the business conglomerate Rush Communications, Inc.

In this posting you will learn more interesting facts about this man like how much does Russell Simmons make, his childhood days, various business ventures and more. So let’s move on to know him better.

What is Russell Simmons Worth

Russell Simmons has a brilliant business acumen and he ensures that all his works bring in considerable amount of money to add to his bank. His high reputation of running successful ventures in addition to boasting a striking net worth make his fans about how much does Russell Simmons make really? We will get to that in a bit. But, to begin with Russell Simmons net worth is reportedly $380 million in the recent days.

How Much Does Russell Simmons Make

Most of Russell Simmons’ earnings come from his record company (through record sales and music production), his clothing/ lifestyle business and film production. In addition to that, he enjoys a good chunk of money that comes in as royalties from the sale of his books. He also holds an impressive portfolio of real estate assets that hold significantly high value in the market. Moving on- below is a quick overview of some of the most notable earnings that play or has played a significant role in upturning Russell Simmons net worth.

Clothing Lines Adding to Russell Simmons Net worth

Fashion clothing market is always booming. Simmons, therefore, has make a very smart move by investing in this business. His clothing lines Phat Farm, Tantris and Argyleculture have now become huge enterprises worth billions. These assets are a prominent part of what is Russell Simmons worth today valuing much more than $150 million. In fact Phat Farm became immensely popular and got converted into a complete lifestyle brand with different kinds of merchandize. Simmons later sold it to Kellwood Company for $140 million.

Def Jam Success

Russell partnered with Rick Rubin in 1984 and with a capital of $8000, they started what is the legendary record label today, Def Jam. In 1996, Rubin reportedly sold his Def Jam shares to Universal Music Group for a whopping $100 million. Simmons also has made millions from the sale of records. Later, Simmons sold his share first $33 million and the rest at $130 million to two different entities.

TV Production Have a Major Role in Russell Simmons Net Worth

Another major factor responsible for Simmons gigantic net worth is his work in the television industry. He co-produced and starred in the 1985 music drama film “Krush Groove” that is based on the initial days of Def Jam Recordings. Although the information may not be accurate but a couple of sources say that Simmons received a pay check of $11 million from this film.

A talented producer, his films have minted some serious money from their box office success. Some of his movies that he co-produced like “The Show”, “The Addiction”, and “Tougher Than Leather” got him $8 million collectively. In 1996, Simmons made some significant earnings from films like “The Nutty Professor”, “The Funeral” etc.. Both the films made more than $275 million. This got him a sizable earning boosting his total bank balance.

The movies “How to Be a Player” and “Gridlock’d” was a huge hit at the box office. Simmons raked in $19 million cumulatively from the movies. One of his movies “Waist Deep” in 2006 made a sale of around $46 million. Clearly, he pocketed a major chunk of cash from here as well. In addition to his contributions to the silver screen, Russell has produced a few television shows like Def Comedy Jam and Def Poetry Jam collaborating with Stan Lathan. Simmons enjoyed the profits from the success of these shows.

These only a few of the many films and television projects that we have mentioned here. There are several more smaller and bigger ones that have a role in what is Russell Simmons worth today.

Rush Communications Inc., Books and Other Ventures

Russell Simmons’ media enterprise, Rush Communications Inc. is another major player when it comes to his sources of earning. The producer has around 10 businesses including 3 non-profit establishments under this enterprise. He has produced quite a few television shows and films under this label.

Rush Communications started with a media company but has gradually winged out into various other fields of businesses. Some of the various businesses include energy drink companies, book publishing companies and websites. Under the book publishing banner, Simmons published various books and released in the market. He, along with his partner also co-founded the debit card company “RushCard”, another great way to boost up Russell Simmons net worth.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Russell Wendell Simmons Celebrated Name Russell Simmons Date of Birth October 4, 1957 Age 64 years old Place of Birth Queens, New York City Parents Father: Daniel Simmons

Mother: Evelyn Simmons Siblings Daniel Simmons Jr., and Joseph Simmons Spouse Kimora Lee (m. 1998; Div. 2008) Children Two. Ming Lee, Aoki Lee Profession Entrepreneur, film producer, author Net Worth $380 million

How old is Russell Simmons? Russell Simmons was born Russell Wendell Simmons on the 4th of October,1957 in Hollis, a neighborhood of Queens Borough of New York. So he is 64 years old. His father, Daniel was a public school administrator. His mother, Evelyn on the other hand was in charge of the parks through New York City Parks and Recreation Department. Simmons was raised in Maryland along with his siblings Daniel Simmons, Jr. and Joseph Simmons. Daniel is a professional painter while Joseph, or best known as stage name Rev Run is a popular rapper/ DJ. In 1975, he graduated from August Martin High School in Harlem, New York.

Simmons revealed in an interview that he grew up in a neighborhood where drugs and criminal activities were predominant in the neighborhood. Tempted to the culture, he quickly got involved in that lifestyle and started peddling drugs. Despite his father’s warnings and advice he kept going until one of the members from his gang was killed. it was then that Simmons decided that he should focus on making his life better by rising over all these.

The Def Jam Record founder enrolled himself at the City College of New York in Harlem to study Sociology. In college he met Kurt Walker, DJ/Bboy, and Eddie Cheeba who encouraged him to participate in hip-hop movement. When he saw Eddie perform 1977, Simmons made up his mind to dedicate himself to promoting hip-hop make it his future career. He started working towards promoting local singers.

Career

Early Career

Simmons teamed up with Kurt Walker and created the song “Christmas Rappin”. He had a sharp-witted business mind from an early age and used his skill to achieve a record deal through a label called Blow to release “Christmas Rappin”. The single sold 500,000 copies. Russell decided to take this business seriously after this success and therefore, quit college to dedicate completely to this. He helped his brother, Joseph who formed a group along with a couple of friends to produces quite a few tracks. This group later became the popular Run-DMC and the producer helped them grab a record contract.

Career Takes Off

The very next year, in 1984 Simmons met Rick Rubin and co-founded “Def Jam” which grew to become a legendary record company producing and promoting rap music. They worked with some of the big artists in the hip-hop industry. After attaining several big successes, Rick left the label. Simmons sold half of his shares to Polygram and later the rest to Seagram. Rick sold his to Universal Music Group.

In 1992, Simmons started his clothing line, Phat Fashion LLC, that made and sold outfits specially designed for hip hop culture for children, men and women. This had two segments Phat Farm and Phat Baby and had two exclusive stores, in New York and Montreal. They also have an e-commerce website to sell their products online. In addition to that, the clothing lines are also retailed in more than 3000 outlets across the country. Simmons’ connection with the popular rap artists helped promote the brand massively increasing its sales.

Later the brand became a lifestyle name with a vast range of merchandize including jewelry, perfumes, clothes, accessories and more.

Simmons became the owner of two other clothing lines Argyleculture, and Tantris. While Argyleculture retailed garments for men, the latter focussed on yoga outfits.

During this time he produced several successful films and television shows as well.

Simmons Books

Russell Simmons being a multitalented individual, invested his time and skill in writing some incredible self-help books. This established him as a successful author aside from an established entrepreneur.

Some of the books of Simmons include – “Super Rich: Inside and Out”, “The Happy Vegan”, “Do You!”, “12 Laws to Access the Power in You to Achieve Happiness and Success”. Some of his other books are “Success Through Stillness” and “Life and Def”. His publication “Do You!” has even hit the New York Time Bestseller list.

Real Estate Assets

As for his real estate properties, Russell Simmons has quite a few properties in his portfolio. He and Kimora spent $13.5 million and purchased a luxurious mansion in 2001. The property included eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms along with other contemporary features. They initially put it out in the market for a very high price but eventually reduced to $18.9 million which further stooped down to $10 million when they sold it finally in 2010.

In addition that, Russell had bought a property in Los Angeles in 2013 that costed him $5.8 million. It covers 6085 sq. ft. area featuring five bedrooms, six baths, a detached guest house, and other facilities. Simmons listed it later for $8.25 million.

Personal Life

Russell Simmons tied the knot with Kimora Lee in 1998. Their marriage was a happily ever after story. Due to various differences, they separated in 2008. The couple have two daughters – Ming Lee and Aoki Lee.

Even though he has been highly successful in his career and ventures, Russell has put himself into various controversies many times. A model named Keri Claussen Khalighi came forward in 2017 revealing that the producer raped her in 1991 when she was 17. Several other allegations surfaced after this incident. One of them was writer Jenny Lumet also accused him of rapping her. Eventually, by the end of 2017, five women came to the forefront revealing of being a victim of sexual assault in the hands of Russell.

The count of women later rose to 13 soon. Simmons had to step down from his leadership positions and several prestigious companies that he had been associated with like HBO, dissociated themselves. He denied all the accusations and reportedly sold his properties/assets and had gone off to Bali for sometime.

Charity

In addition to making money, Simmons also has been a part of several charitable projects and he believes in giving back to the society. He follows veganism and is extremely vocal about animal rights and protection. In addition to authoring a book on this subject, he also backs several organizations including PETA in their fight for animal rights.

Russell also co-founded Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation together with his siblings. The foundation provides art education to underprivileged youth of color. They assist them with exhibition opportunities and give them access to arts.

Summing Up

Russell Simmons is a self made man who rose in his career with hard work and firm determination. He has reached heights of success in every venture he has laid his hands on, be it film production company, record production, lifestyle or publications. Many people get distracted and choose wrong paths and so did Simmons, falling for drug peddling when he was young. But, what’s important is, he soared above that life and worked to craft an impressive career. His name also surfaced in controversies related to sexual misconduct which led him to step down from his leadership roles which is certainly a fair move. But that said, there is no denying that Simmons is one of the most successful entrepreneurs of his time with a net worth of $380 million.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Russell Simmons worth? Russell Simmons’ net worth is around $380 million as of 2022. He has earned this massive fortune from diverse businesses like record and television production, publishing books, and various other endeavors. How old is Russell Simmons? Russell Simmons was born on the 4 October,1957 in Hollis area of Queens Borough of New York. So he is 64 years old as of writing this article. What happened with Simmons? 13 women accused Simmons of rape and sexual assault. While he denied all the charges related to this, he ran off to Bali in 2017 and reportedly returned back in 2019. Since then he has been maintaining a low profile avoiding media and public. Does Russell Simmons have children? Yes, Russell has two daughters from his ex-wife Kimora Lee Their names are Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons.