If I ask you to describe “Russell Brand” in one word, how would you do it? Would you describe him as confident, talkative, weird, stylish, or attractive? If you ask me, I would say that Russell Brand is the mix of all the good and weird human personalities. The English actor is best known for his stints as an actor, standup comedian, and television presenter. Russell Brand rose to fame after he started hosting the spinoff of the famous reality show ‘Big Brother’ titled “Big Brother’s Big Mouth”. Due to this, Brand started getting roles in movies and television shows.

His first appearance on the big screen was in the English comedy movie “St Trinian’s”. In this movie, Russell Brand was seen playing the role of a nuisance boy called “Flash Harry”. After the success of this film, Russell Brand went on to work in movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, Despicable Me, Hop, etc. Aside from this, Russell Brand is notorious among the media for his political stands, anti-vaccination stand, substance abuse, marriage to Katy Perry, and much more.

What is Russell Brand Worth?

According to our reports, the English comedian Russell Brand net worth is $20 million as of this writing. Russell made most of his money by doing standup and acting in movies and television. He has been bestowed with a British Comedy Award in the years 2006 and 2010. Also, he won the CinemaCon Award in the “Comedy Star of the Year” category. Brand also won an Irina Palm d’Or and Prism Awards in the year 2011 and 2012.

His other award wins include the Time Out Award (won in 2006), Loaded Laftas (won in 2006), BPG Annual TV and Radio Award (won in 2007), Variety Power of Comedy Award (won in 2010), GQ Men of the Year Award (won in 2013), and Foot in Mouth Award (won in 2014). Let’s read more about how much does Russell Brand make? in the following section.

Name Russell Brand Net Worth $20 million Birth 4 June 1975, Grays, England Nationality English Age 47 years Height 6ft 1in Weight 74 kg Partner Laura Gallacher Profession Actor, Comedian, TV Personality, Radio Career 1994-Present

How Much Does Russell Brand Make?

Every year, the British entertainer makes around $2.6 million from his work as an actor, comedian, and television. Additionally, Russell Brand is heavily paid for his involvement in brand endorsements and promotions. He also makes money through guest appearances in movies, television, and live events. Russell Brand has released many comedy DVDs, and he is also a prolific writer. He has authored books like My Booky Wook, Irons in the Fire, Articles of Faith, Booky Wook 2: This Time It’s Personal, Revolution, The Pied Piper of Hamelin, Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions, and Mentors: How To Help and Be Helped.

Most of his authored works have received praise and Brand made a good deal of money out of them. The comedian also receives cash in the form of royalties for his authored works. Russell Brand also has millions of followers on social media, and thus he makes money out of it through paid promotions or sponsorships. As per our estimation, Russell Brand manages to bring in more than $215k a month from his work. Russell Brand reportedly earns at least $50k a week.

Russell Brand Investments and Earnings

The English comedian has made some amazing investments throughout his career that are worth millions today. According to our reports, Brand has more than $16 million in investments alone. He has invested his wealth in reputed companies such as Alphabet Inc, AT&T, Ford Motors, Costco, FedEx, and many others. It is reported, that Russell Brand charges up to $5 million for starring in a movie or television. As for making a guest appearance or performing at live events, the artist reportedly charges a fee between $100k to $200k.

Earnings From Instagram and YouTube

Over the years, Russell Brand influenced millions of people throughout the world. He started posting videos on YouTube in 2007 and currently has more than 6.01 million subscribers. Thanks to the Covid 2020 lockdown and Russell Brand’s bold political stances, the channel witnessed enormous growth. As per our analysis, Russell Brand makes up to $1.1 million from his YouTube channel. On average the channel gets 22 million views and generates revenue between $5.6k to $89.7k a month.

On Instagram, the comedian enjoys a huge fan following of over 2.9 million. Russell Brand reportedly makes money from Instagram through paid promotions or sponsorships. For an Instagram story promotion, Brand receives up to $88 per post. Similarly, for paid image content, the artist charges around $176 per post. Likewise, Russell Brand gets around $352 per sponsored video.

Russell Brand Real Estate and Car Collection

The Hollywood actor has made many expensive purchases throughout his career. Back in the year 2009, Russell Brand bought a home in Los Angeles. As per records, Russell reportedly paid over $3.25 million for the home, and it was a present for his former GF/wife Katy Perry. However, after the couple’s divorce, Brand listed the place on market for $3.4 million in 2012.

A year later, Russell Brand bought another home in Hollywood Hills, California. In 2016, Russell bought a cottage in Oxfordshire and reportedly paid over $3 million for it. As per our reports, Russell Brand now resides in Grays, Essex in a 9,400 square feet residency. The home reportedly features 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, and it cost Russell Brand around a whopping $13 million.

Cars

Coming to Russell Brand’s car collection, he is said to be the owner of a Jaguar F-TYPE, which is valued at over $120k. Also, he owns an Audi Q2 and a Tesla Model X. The price of the former is somewhere between $39k to $50k while the latter is evaluated to be worth more than $100k. Russell Brand is also reported to possess a Range Rover Sport car which is worth around $69.5k.

Russell Brand Early Life

The English comedian, Russell Brand was born Russell Edward Brand to Ronald Henry Brand and Barbara Elizabeth. Barbara gave birth to Ronald’s son at Orsett Hospital on the 4th of June 1975 in Grays, Essex, England. Russell Brand’s childhood was troublesome as his mother was diagnosed with uterine and breast cancer when he was just 8 years old. Then later at the age of 14 years, he himself was diagnosed with bulimia nervosa.

Later at the age of 16 years, Russell Brand started consuming illegal substances such as LSD, ecstasy, cannabis, etc. During his time in high school, Russell started performing at school productions, and he also started to work as an extra in movies. He went to Grays School and later on to Italia Conti Academy. However, he was suspended from school due to low attendance and consuming illegal substances on the school’s premises. In 2000, Russell Brand started performing standup and in no time became a known face among the audience.

Russell Brand Personal Life

During the production of his movie “Get Him to the Greek”, Russell Brand met the singer, Katy Perry. Both took a liking to each other and soon started dating each other in 2009. By the end of 2009, both personalities got engaged to be married. In the following year in October, Katy and Russell tied the knot in Rajasthan, India as per Hindu rituals. After being married to Katy for a year, Brand filed for divorce in December 2011. According to the pair, the unchangeable differences and conflicting schedules of the two celebrities were the reason behind their divorce. Given that Russell Brand and Katy Perry tied the nuptials without any prenup agreement, the former was entitled to receive around $22 million of Katy Perry’s $44 million net worth at that time.

However, Russell Brand refused to take the money and reportedly agreed to settle the divorce for a far less amount. After ending his marriage with Katy, Russell Brand started dating Jemima Goldsmith in 2013. Brand and Jemima broke up just after a year and in 2015, Brand met Laura Gallacher. Laura used to be a restaurateur and works as a blogger and is the sibling of Kristy Gallacher. In November 2016, Laura gave birth to a girl named, Mabel. Laura and Russell got married in August 2017 and later in July 2018, the duo welcomed another girl named, Peggy.

Conclusion

Russell Brand has greatly influenced people either through his energetic and charming personality or through his controversial but bold political views. He has been the subject of media attention due to his marriage to Katy Perry and also his political remarks. Russell Brand recently made guest appearances in movies Death on the Nile, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Catherine Called Birdy, all of which were released earlier this year.

