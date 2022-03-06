RuPaul Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Family, House, Assets, Cars

The Drag queen is one of the oldest art forms that has survived till now. Historians date them back to the times of Ancient Greece. However, its prevalence and popularity diminished over time until it saw its resurgence in the 20th century. On top of all, it was Rupaul who brought Drag to mainstream arts. People began enjoying them on television too. More credits should go to Rupaul for normalizing the drag culture among people. Now, RuPaul is a world-renowned drag queen. Appearing in a number of TV shows, he has earned significantly in his career. Currently, the Rupaul net worth is estimated to be around $70 million.

In this article, apart from mentioning what is RuPaul’s net worth, we will also be talking about his career and personal life.

Birthplace San Diego, California Ethnicity African-American-French-Swiss-German Nationality American Profession Drag Queen, Actor, Author, Television Personality, Model, Recording artist. Born On November 17, 1960 Age 61 Height 6'4" Weight 78 Kg Net Worth $70 million

Who Is RuPaul?

The full name of RuPaul is RuPaul Charles. He was born to Irving Charles and Ernestine Charles on the 17th of November 1960. When Charles was 7 years old, his parents separated, and he stayed with his mother. By the time, RuPaul became 15 years old, he and his sister relocated to Atlanta, Georgia. They moved there to learn performing arts. RuPaul joined the Plaza Theatre, which was very famous in Atlanta. He worked there for some time. In the year 1982, he got the chance to appear on public access television while playing a role in the show The American Music Show. He began appearing on this show frequently. RuPaul then produced an underground film called Star Booty.

For those who don’t know what is underground film, they are movies that are produced and released outside the mainstream commercial film industry. The underground movies usually have a great degree of artistic freedom. Similarly, they also gave space for drag performances. RuPaul was involved in multiple artistic activities. He was also performing for a Celebrity club as a bar dancer. The club was managed by Larry Tee.

Breakthrough

Spending more than a decade in the art industry, Rupaul’s breakthrough finally happened in the year 1993. It was then he released his first album called Supermodel of the World. The music song outperformed then-popular gangsta rap and Grunge to become the most popular song of that time on the MTV channel. In fact, he became a global figure after the release of this song. RuPaul’s first song peaked at number 2 on the charts of Billboard Hot Dance Music. Later, RuPaul dropped his next two music videos, named A Shade Shady(Now Prance) and Back to My Roots. Both the songs surpassed the first song and occupied the peal spot in the charts of Billboard Hot Dance Music.

RuPaul TV Personality

RuPaul began his journey as a TV personality once he was recruited for hosting a talk show titled The RuPaul Show, in which he would be interviewing celebrities. Michelle Visage was the co-host of the show. He was also his partner in hosting WKTU radio. So many notable personalities appeared on their show, such as Diana Ross, Nirvana, Chi LaRue, etc.

RuPaul released his second album named Foxy Lady in the year 1996. Unfortunately, this album was a flop. Only one of the singles of the album made it to the top 5 in the charts of Hot Dance Music. The third album of RuPaul titled Ho Ho Ho was released on the 28th of October 1997. The digital format of the song was made available on online platforms. The theme of the album was Christmas. Although critics enjoyed the music. Ho Ho Ho didn’t do it well commercially. After the release of the fourth album, he realized that the entertainment industry was ignoring him. There was little or no press coverage for his album. He expressed his disappointment and sense of betrayal on his blog.

RuPaul Drag Race

This show was a turning point in RuPaul’s life. Through this show, he became the face of the Queer community. Moreover, he changed the perspective of people regarding the queer community and their representation on screen. The show ran successfully for many years. RuPaul was one of the biggest reasons for the show to sustain that many long years. RuPaul Drag Race also created numerous spin-offs such as Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag U, etc. This show played a critical role in RuPaul’s life. It earned him an Emmy Award in the year 2016. Another surprising thing is the show won 8 nominations from Emmy. The RuPaul worth multiplied after this show.

RuPaul and Gay Play Game Show Starring RuPaul

On the 11th of April 2016, Rupaul launched another TV show. This show was aired on the Logo cable network. In the show, the contestants should answer the questions related to Pop Culture. This show produced 2 seasons, with six episodes in each season. The show was last aired on the 13th of July 2017.

RuPaul Cosmetics

” For me, glamour should be accessible to all, and I am committed to helping the world look and smell more beautiful”

RuPaul with his years of experience in make-up joined hands with Cosmetic manufacturers called Colorevolution. The company made RuPaul their face for launching its new product line, which is ultrarich pigment cosmetics. RuPaul also launched a unisex perfume called Glamazon. While promoting this product, the dialogue said by RuPaul became the trademark for Colorevolution. Now let us take a look at How much is RuPaul worth and how earned it.

How Much Is RuPaul Worth?

RuPaul has ventured into different streams and earned through them. However, the biggest earning for him came from the reality show he ran named RuPaul Drag Race. The series produced somewhere between nine and sixteen episodes in one season. For each episode, RuPaul was paid $50,000. On average, he took home $800,000 after each episode. RuPaul also owns a YouTube channel with more than 295K subscribers. His YouTube contributes a small portion of his income. RuPaul endorsed cosmetic products of Colorevolution. So he earned a significant amount as an endorser from them. Considering all this, his net worth has been estimated to be around $70 million.

RuPaul Real Estate

The first house RuPaul bought cost around $2.5 million. Again in the year 2019, RuPaul bought a mansion for a whopping $13.7 million that spreads for an area of 10,300 square feet (ca. 10 a). The mansion houses six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also has a gym, a wine cellar, a media room, and a four-car garage. Not to forget the grand master bedroom located upstairs. The high-ceiling living rooms and exotic french parquet floor. Uff!. There is more left unsaid. So let me stop here. He has various other houses too. Earlier he bought a house worth $350K which he bought 25 years ago. Also in 2007, he bought a condo located in West Hollywood, California for $600K.

RuPaul Family

RuPaul has kept his relationship very private. He hasn’t revealed much about his husband, Georges LeBar, in public. According to the little information available, I can say they had been in a relationship since 1994. His husband is a painter in Australia. They first met in New York at the Limelight nightclub. Finally, in the year 2017, they both got married.

RuPaul Height and Weight

RuPaul is 6 feet and 4 inches tall. He weighs around 78Kg.

Trivia

Let me share some interesting things about RuPaul that are rarely known by people. If you already know the below, please ignore it and move on to the conclusion. But Wait! Don’t you think there will be at least one thing new for you?

Remember RuPaul ending each of his shows with a saying? Where do you think they come from? Well, RuPaul once said to NPR that it was a tradition that was passed down to him by his mother Now, he is taking forward it.

The winners of the RuPaul’s Drag Race show has achieved big feat post winning. The winner of season 3 became a makeup artist on America’s Next Top Model. Similarly, season 10 winner was recruited on IMG Models.

RuPaul created history by becoming the first-ever drag queen to earn the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

RuPaul was considered as one of 100 most influential people by Times’s magazine.

It is natural for people to think that RuPaul is a stage name. Well, it is not. It is his real name. The “Ru” is from the word “Roux”. Roux is a mixture of fat and flour that has been mixed.

Conclusion

RuPaul gave a fresh perception to people of the world. He was one of the main reasons for Queer community to find a space in Television. It is really an important thing because Television influences people a lot. So, television appearances of Queer community in RuPaul show increased the acceptance among the public. RuPaul has been rewarded well for his work through wealth and popularity. We have discussed his wealth largely and have mentioned a few accounts about his personal life. I hope this article gave the information you were looking for. Thank you for reading!.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – RuPaul Net Worth

1. What are RuPaul’s major sources of income? Most portion of RuPaul’s Net Worth is earned through his salary from RuPaul Drag Race. Various sources include other TV shows, endorsements, etc. 2. What is the name of RuPaul’s husband? RuPaul’s husband’s name is Georges LeBar, and he is a painter. 3. Does RuPaul have any kids? No. Rupaul has no kids. 4. How old is RuPaul? RuPaul was born on November 17, 1960. As of February 2022, RuPaul’s age is 61