If you are a fan of rap songs, then you might have heard the recently released “Heart on Ice” song, as it was a viral hit, while also topping the charts of the US Billboard Hot 100. Then you must know about the upcoming rapper Rod Wave. While also learning what is rod wave salary, and rod wave net worth? Besides this, we will also share some insights from his childhood, as well as how he started his career in rapping. Additionally, we will also share some of the luxury assets owned by the rapper, and what are their current value. Lastly, we will discuss details about Rod Wave Personal Life as well as the recent incidents involving him. Given that we are taking you into the depths of the rap and hip hop industry, we will be including links to other articles about famous rappers and musicians, for example, you can check out Chief Keef’s Earnings right here.

Who Is Rod Wave?

Rod Wave is an upcoming rapper and singer who made a splash in the rapping industry with his hit single, Heart on Ice. The song was so popular on various social media platforms, that it made Rod Wave an overnight star. Besides this, he released his debut album, Ghost Gospel, which made it into the US Billboard Charts. However, the main important thing that made Rod Wave so popular and unique from everyone else in the rapping industry, is that he incorporates both R&B and Hip Hop genres into his songs, which help him stand out from others.

Although not as altruistic nor as accomplished, if you want to take a look at a nice comparison between new rappers and underground rappers, the Gucci Man himself, Lil Pump, and his Assets are available right here.

What Is Rod Wave Net Worth?

The Rapper and Singer, Rod Wave currently has a net worth of $3 million. And as you can predict, the majority of his current net worth is made from his earnings through his debut single, heart on ice. As this song became popular on multiple social media sites, earns more streams and views. Furthermore, topping the US Billboard charts also earning additional income. Besides this, he also made earnings through his debut album, from which many singles got popular.

And recently he started his concert tour, in which he is going to perform at exclusive locations all across the United States. Moreover, for this tour, the tickets are almost sold out, which in turn will work as an additional income source. Furthermore, Rod Wave is currently said to be earning $40 K per month and has an annual income of over $300,000. By considering these as well as his plans for upcoming albums, we can ensure the Rod Wave will double his net worth soon in the coming years.

Childhood of Rod Wave

Name Rodarious Marcell Green(Rod Wave) Age 22 Height 168 cm Weight 98 Kg Spouse Unmarried Net Worth $3 Million

Rod Wave’s original name is Rodarius Marcell Green. He was born on August 27, in the year 1998 to a middle-class couple, from St.Petersburg in Florida. Growing up Rod Wave did not have the best life, as their parents split when he was just starting elementary school. And soon after that, his father got arrested due to illegal activities which affected the upcoming rapper. After that, he also began doing illegal activities, like breaking, stealing, and drug dealing, as his mother was not able to take care of their daily needs alone.

Because of this, he got arrested and went to juvie multiple times. However, when his father came out of jail, after serving his sentence, he took drastic measures to ensure that Rod Wave does not follow the same path as him by introducing his son to music. As his father had witnessed Rod Wave’s interest in music when he was just in elementary school. With the help of his father and brother, Rod wave began focussing on composing and recording songs. Furthermore, they bought all the tools for him to make this possible. And Rod Wave believes that music is the main reason he was able to graduate from high school without getting expelled or spending years in Juvenile Prisons.

Career Beginnings of Rod Wave

Rod Wave started his music career with his equipment, which was brought by his father and his brother. Through this equipment, he created several mixtapes and released them through local stores. Soon his songs have attracted the attention, of people within his neighborhood, and he became quite popular. This popularity helped him to release two singles, The Hunger Games, and Rookie of the Year, which was followed by Hunger Games 2 and Hunger Games 3. And not just that, with these singles he also attracted Almo Records who offered him a deal. You know who has a similar life story, He’s cold as Ice. All right, just take yourself to Ice-T’s Net Worth Article and let us know if these two are comparable.

Under this record album, he released two songs, “All We Know” with Rapper LPB and “Feel the Same Way” with Moneybag Yo. These collaborations were successful giving Rod Wave footing in the Rap Music Industry. After this, he released his mistake PTSD, from which the single, “Heart On Ice” became viral all around the world. With the help of this popularity, he announced his debut album, Ghost Gospel, which received a positive response. And not just that, Ghost Gospel album contained with Rod Waves idol, Kevin Gate’s for single, Cuban Links, making his dream come true. Another suck rapper that loves his gold is

Luxury Assets of Rod Wave

Rod Wave is quite popularly known for his luxury assets, which he looks to show off to his fans. So here in this section, we listed some of his popular assets for you. The Rapper, Rod Wave reportedly has a luxury mansion in his hometown, St.Petersburg, in Florida, where he currently resides. The price and value of this mansion have been revealed, but it is stated to be a new purchase made by the star after his single, “Heart On Ice” went viral. Besides, this Rod Wave has an incredible collection of premium luxury cars in his garage. Along with his Luxury cars, Rod is also a Fan of his links and chains. Polo G is also a man of similar proclivities. Polo G’s Luxury Assets and put even Rod’s to shame.

The first one is the New Corvette Stingray supercar from Chevrolet, which puts out 495 bhp. Rod Wave shared a special connection with this car, as it is the first supercar he ever bought after getting popular. Unfortunately, the car had been in an accident, which caused it to be severely damaged. This led the rapper to post heartfelt comments on social media platforms about his car, while also making a single showcasing his damaged car. Apart from this, Rod Wave has many luxury cars such as Volvo S90, Mercedes-Benz AMG GL 63 s Coupe, Mercedes Maybach S680, Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, Infiniti Q60 Red Sport, and Mercedes-Benz Convertible.

Rod Wave Talks About His Fatal Crash

As Stated above, Rod Wave has released a song “Through The Wire”. In this song, rod wave details all about the fatal crash that occurred in the year 2019, when he totaled his favorite brand new Corvette Stingray. Throughout the song, he describes that he was worried about his lifestyle, as he recently welcomed a daughter with his long-time girlfriend, Kesley, who is also from St.Petersburg. Moreover, he revealed in the song, that his head was badly hurt and bled out until paramedics reached the accident spot.

And after getting recovered he also did an interview where he described the reasons behind the accident. More importantly, he stated that he took the same route in his car for the past few days before the accident. As he was traveling from home to the hospital, and vice versa, mainly to check up on his pregnant girlfriend. After the incident, he stated that he was very worried, that he might not make it. Mainly because he thought, that he won’t be able to be at his girlfriend’s side, during pregnancy. However, he quickly recovered and went on recording and releasing albums soon, while also taking care of his girlfriend and his newborn child.

Conclusion

In the above article, we have provided a comprehensive description of what is rod wave’s salary, and how much Net Worth does he has, as of the year 2021. In addition to this, we talked about Rod Wave’s Childhood, and how he struggled to get in and out of Juvie multiple times. Besides, we gave some insights about Rod Wave Family, as well as his personal life. Next, we provided information about Rod Wave started his career in rapping, and who inspired his rapping style over the years. Furthermore, we explained and listed out various luxury assets, such as properties and cars owned by the rapper, and their current value. Lastly, we talked about his single, “Through the Wire”, where detailed his ordeal about the accident that occurred in the year 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rod Wave Net Worth? The Upcoming Rapper, Rod Wave currently has a net worth of $3 million. This net worth is predicted to rise further in the coming years, as Rod Wave announced plans for new albums, and collaborations, while also earning an annual income of $300,000. What are some of the best singles from Rod Wave? Heart On Ice, Through the Wire, Girl of My Dreams, The Greatest, Street Runner, Thief in the Night, Street Runner, Dark Clouds, Popular Loner, and many more. How much does Rod Wave make in a Month? The Rapper, Rod Wave currently earns more than $40 k per month, mainly because of the songs and albums that he has released so far.