Rod Stewart Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Assets, House, Cars

We all grew up listening to the songs of Sir Roderick Stewart also known as “Rod Stewart”. He has been in the show business for more than 6 decades, and he is still going strong. If you don’t know how successful he is then let me tell you that he is one of the highest-paid singers. It is obvious that given his decades-long career and fame, he might have earned millions of dollars. Now, are you wondering, “How much is Rod Stewart net worth?”, if yes, then you have come to the right place. So if you are interested to know What is Rod Stewart net worth? Rod Stewart’s salary, and what is Rod Stewart’s worth? then please read the post till the end.

What Is Rod Stewart Net Worth?

The 77-year-old singer i.e. Rod Stewart net worth is expected to be a whopping sum of $300 million. Rod has amassed his fortune, through his passion for singing. Apart from this, Rod also writes his songs, and he is also interested in producing records. Below are the details of Rod Stewart earnings.

Name Rod Stewart Net Worth $300 Million Birth January 10th 1945, London, England Nationality British Age 77 Years Old Height 5 Ft 10 In Weight 1.78 Meters Spouse Penny Lancaster Stewart Profession Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer Career 1961-Present

What Is Rod Stewart’s Worth?

The iconic British singer gets a colossal amount of more than $40-$45 million every year in his bank account. Rod Stewart’s yearly income comes through live performances, royalties, musical tours, and record sales. He also earns a great deal of money from his real estate as well. His salary is estimated to be $4 to $5 million every month, while his weekly earnings are estimated to be around $800k. Let us have a detailed look at Rod Stewart earnings.

Rod Stewart Music Career

Rod Stewart is included in the list of the highest-paid performers. As per reports, back in the year 2012, Stewart made a deal to perform 18 shows at Caesars Palace. You will be shocked to know that the contract was a massive sum of $50 million. If we calculate it, Rod Stewart made a whopping amount of more than $2.5 million for each show.

Note that it was his earning from just 18 shows, now you get the idea how costly Rod Stewart is, so if you are looking to hire rod Stewart for an event, then be ready to give away millions of dollars. Not only this, but he also makes a huge pile of cash from his music tours as well.

For instance, Stewart embarked on a music tour titled “The Hits” back in 2016, which brought more than $6.6 million in his bank account. Rod also gave away his future royalties during the 90s era for $15 million. Even today, the pop singer, sets out frequently on music tours, which in turn earns him millions of dollars.

Rob Stewart Record Sales

As I have told you already, Rod Stewart is in the music business for more than 6 decades. He has an impressive record of selling more than a massive 250 million copies across the globe. His songs have brought him the honor of “Best Selling Music Artist of All Time”. You will be surprised to know that out of all the records released by the British singer, 10 albums have earned the number 1 spot in the UK Album list.

On the other hand, 6 of his singles made it to the top, while the other 25 got a place in the top 10. The list does not end here, Rod Stewart’s songs earned the top spot in America as well. It is stated that, 4 out of 16 singles of Rod Stewart has earned the number 1 place at Billboard Hot 100, while the others secured a spot in the top 10.

Rod Stewart Real Estate

Like his music career, Rod Stewart’s mansions also play a prominent role in his income. The British singer is the keeper of many properties, which generates revenue in millions of dollars. His earliest known investment in real estate is the grand mansion Rod purchased in England. The house was purchased for $1 million in the year 1986 (which is worth more than $2.4 million today).

After more than 3 decades, the artist sold the property for more than $6.1 million in 2019. Then in the year 1991, Rod purchased another property for a massive price of more than $12 million (which is over $22 million in today’s date). The house is located in Beverly Hill, and has an area of over 20,000 square feet. If Rod decides to sell the property, he will be likely to get between $55 to $60 million today. Then 4 years later, Stewart became the owner of another mansion in Palm Beach.

It is reported that the house was bought for $7.2 million (which is at least $13.1 million today). The mansion is estimated to fetch more than $20 million from the right buyer. Later on, Rod Stewart got an old mansion (which is said to be built in the 18th century) for a hefty sum of $6.1 million. It is estimated that the real estate possessions of Stewart, generate an income of more than $55 million. He currently resides in a grand mansion worth more than $6.1 million in Essex along with his wife.

Early Life

Rod Stewart is the child of Robert Stewart and Elsie Gilbart. Elsie and Robert Stewart got married in the year 1928, and had five children, with Rod Stewart being the youngest. Elsie Gilbart gave birth to Rod Stewart on the 10th of January 1945, in London.

Rod was raised in a middle-class family, and he went to William Grimshaw School. He was gifted with a talent in football from his father, and went on to become the captain of the football team of his school. In addition to this, Rod Stewart was also influenced by the music of Al Jolson. Later at the age of 15, Rod dropped out of school to pursue his dream of becoming a professional football player.

In 1960, Rod played a trial to join in Brentford F.C. Unfortunately, the agency never got in touch with Rod after the trials. After this, Rod Stewart decided to pursue a career in music.

Personal Life

Rod Stewart has had a long history with several women. He is a proud father of 8 children, and he has been married 3 times (he also had many girlfriends). His earliest known relationship was with Susannah Boffey. Susannah gave birth to their daughter (Rod’s first child) on 6th November in the year 1963. The couple broke up in the following year. Rod was also briefly involved romantically with Jennie Rylance, Dee Harrington, and Britt Ekland. He never had any children during these relationships.

Then in the year 1979, Rod Stewart got married for the first time to Alana Stewart. Their marriage lasted till 1984, and during this period, Alana gave birth to 2 children namely, Kimberly Alana Stewart (1979) and Sean Stewart (1980). Then Rod entered into a relationship with Kelly Emberg in 1983, through whom, he became a father of a daughter called “Ruby Stewart”. Rod and Kelly went their ways in the year 1990. In the same year, he got married to Rachel Hunter. The marriage lasted for 16 years, and the couple welcomed 2 children, Renee Stewart (1992) and Liam Stewart (1994) during this period.

Later, Rod fell in love with Penny Lancaster Stewart, and the couple got married in 2007. In this marriage too, Rod became the father of 2 children namely, Alastair Wallace Stewart (2005) and Aiden Patrick Stewart (2011). (Fun Fact: Rod and Penny have been dating since 1990, and during Rod’s marriage with Rachael Hunter, Penny gave birth to Alastair Stewart in 2005).

Conclusion

Rod Stewart has worked very hard to earn money. There was also a time, when he had to force himself to work at the cost of spending time with his children. Rod states that everything he did was for his family. Apart from being famous for his music, Rod is also known for having relationships with several women. It seems like age does not matter to Rod Stewart, and he is still performing music tours. If this is not loving your work, then what is? The singer is now 77 years old, and it looks like Rod Stewart’s career is far from over.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Rod Stewart net worth? A. The 77-year-old Rod Stewart net worth is stated to be at least $300 million. 2. What is Rod Stewart’s real name? A. Rod Stewart’s real name is Sir Roderick David Stewart. 3. When was Rod Stewart was given the honor of Knight? A. He was knighted by Prince Williams in the year 2016 at the Birthday Honors event. 4. How many children does rod Stewart have? A. Rod Stewart is a proud father of 8 children, and he has been married three times.