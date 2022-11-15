Robin Thicke is a well-known American singer, lyricist, record producer and a television personality. He has a long list of musical pieces to his name but people still remember him because of his sensational and equally controversial singles like “Blurred Lines”, “Lost Without U”, “Sex Therapy” among others. Aside from his solo work, the music artist is famous for his collaborative projects with some of the popular artists of the industry like Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj, Flo Rida, Jessie J, among several others. Of his television commitments, Thicke is currently one of the Jury members of the Fox’s reality show “The Masked Singer”. That brings us to Robin Thicke net worth and his earnings…

Thicke’s fans have grown super curious about his wealth since his fiancée, April Love Geary’s response to one of the fans questioning her about prenup. She mentioned that she has no plans on signing one before marriage which grabbed all the attention of the internet. That said, between his music and television endeavors, Robin Thicke net worth is reportedly $10 million.

We will uncover a lot of other interesting facts about this record producer – singer through the course of this article. If you want to know more about how much does Robin Thicke make, what is Robin Thicke worth, his family, how old is Robin Thicke and more, keep reading.

Robin Thicke Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

How Much Does Robin Thicke Make

Robin Thick has enjoyed quite an illustrious career so far. By now you already know what is Robin Thicke worth. Well, he has amassed most of his fortune from the music field that includes record sales, concerts, events and more. Some of the notable earnings from his albums as reported by a few sources are a below:

The income from the album “A Beautiful World” (which sold close to 63,000 units), was $70 thousand. His album “The Evolution of Robin Thicke” raked in $1.5 million, “Something Else” made $500,000 both of which played a major role in Even though albums like “Sex Therapy: The Session” and “Blurred Lines” were declared controversial by many groups, they also earned a respectable revenue between $500,000 and $700,000 in 2009 and 2013 respectively. And, we are talking revenues for just one year here. Over the years, these albums have racked up some good cash adding to Robin Thicke net worth.

Court records from Marvin Gaye estate suing Robin Thicke for copyright infringement revealed that album “Blurred Lines” made a revenue of over $16.8 million. Robin reportedly recieved $5,153,457 of the total amount after splitting it between him, Pharrell Williams, T.I and the record companies.

Other Sources of Income

Another major source that has resulted in what is Robin Thicke net worth today is the money the singer has inherited from his father, late Alan Thicke. Alan was a successful actor who reportedly had a net worth of $40 million. Sources have estimated that Robin likely inherited about $3 million from this amount. While there is no way to determine the exact figure, he undoubtedly would have received a big chunk of money elevating Robin Thicke net worth.

Robin has more than 1 billion views on his videos in YouTube and close to 2 million subscribers. This easily generates around $2.5 to $4 million in revenue from the ads played in his videos and the sponsorships.

Wrapping up Robin Thicke net worth and the various sources of income he has, let’s move on to know more about what his early days were like.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Robin Alan Thicke Popular Name Robin Thicke Date of Birth 10 March, 1977 Age 45 years Place of Birth Los Angeles, California, United States Parents Father: Alan Thicke

Mother: Gloria Loring Spouse/ Fiancée Paula Patton (m. 2005 to 2015)

April Love Geary (engaged since 2018) Children Yes. Four. Profession Songwriter, Singer, Actor, Record Producer Net Worth $10 million

How old is Robin Thicke? Robin Alan Thicke was born on the 10th of March, 1977 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of 2022, he is 45 years old.

Robin is the son of parents who are famous personalities in the entertainment industry. His mother Gloria Loring is an actress and singer well-famed for her character in “Days of Our Lives”, an NBC daytime drama. His late father, Alan Thicke was also a songwriter, actor and television host best remembered for the television series “Growing Pains”. Robin, therefore was destined to be a singer. He also had two siblings – an older brother and another younger one who is his half-brother. Sadly, his parents separated when Thicke was 7 years old.

Both Alan and Gloria encouraged Robin’s interest for music from a very young age, although, his father was more keen on him focusing on his academics first. He had mentioned ones that his father denied to pay for Robin’s music group’s professional demo tape recording for the same reason. Later, Al Jarreau, who is also a professional vocalist, and uncle of one of the member of his group funded for it. This helped him take his first step towards his professional career.

Career

Beginning

The demo that Robin and his group As One recorded grabbed the attention of the famous R&B artist Brian McKnight. He was impressed by Robin Thicke’s work and inducted him to his production firm. Thicke assisted in writing songs for Brian and thus began his professional journey as a songwriter during his teenage. Of the many he wrote alongside Brian, the most notable one was “Anyway”.

Through McKnight, Thicke also came to know Jimmy Lovine, the record-executive who co-founded the Interscope Records. At the age of 16, he thus signed a recording deal with Interscope.

After staying with the label for close to a year, and with the money he earned so far, Robin went on his own to become a professional record producer in addition to writing songs. By this time, he had already started creating songs for various popular singers like Christina Aguilera, Brandy, Terra Lewis, Jordan Knight, and Jimmy Jam, among others. He also created music for himself to perform using his “Thicke” as teh stage name.

Career Since 2000

After his first contract ended with Interscope Records, Robin agreed to a brief deal with Epic Records before collaborating back with Interscope. Only, this time he worked with the record producer Kenneth Edward (Babyface). In 2002, Thicke dropped his debut single “When I Get You Alone”, which, although did not do that well in the US, it charted well in countries like Australia, Italy, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

Robin followed this with his first album “A Beautiful World” in 2003 which was an average success ranking at #152 on the Billboard 200 chart. Despite that, his work attracted the attention of many singers like Usher who invited him to work on collaborative projects with them. Robin also managed to impress the American rapper and owner of Star Trak Record Label, Pharrell Williams who signed him in 2005. Through Star Trak include his second album “The Evolution of Robin Thicke” (2006) which went Platinum. He also dropped a single “Lost Without U” which took the #14 spot on Billboard 200.

Robin went on to release more albums over the years like “Something Else”, “Sex Therapy”, “Love After war”, “Blurred Lines” and Paula”. Furthermore, he was also a part of Beyoncé’s 2007 tour ” “The Beyoncé Experience”. Several top artists features in his album videos.

Other Endeavors

Robin Thicke, being a performer, also tried his hands in acting. He has appeared in several film and television projects like “Making the Rules” and other musical television shows. He has been a panelist of the reality show “Duets” alongside Jennifer Nettles, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. Among his most recent project is being one of the judges of the television reality show, “The Masked Singer”. All these ventures have together contributed to Robin Thicke net worth.

Personal Life and Assets

Robin Thicke first wedded Paula Patton, the famous American actress in June of 2005. The duo first met in 1991 at a club in LA, when Robin was 14 and Paula was 16 years old. They began dating in 1993 and eventually tied the knot. They became the parents of a son (Julian Fuego Thicke) in 2010. After being in a 21 year-long relationship in total and 10 years of marriage, Robin and Paula decided to part ways. The final hearing of their divorce was in 2015.

Paula also apparently accused Thicke of domestic violence, infidelity and substance abuse during the custody war and requested for a restraining order against him in 2017. Later that year, they came to a mutual agreement regarding the custody of their child.

Meanwhile, in 2014 Robin met April Love Geary in a social party and they began dating. The duo had their first child, Mia Love in 2018, the second one, Lola Alain Thicke in 2019 and Luca Patrick in 2020. They exchanged rings on the Christmas Eve of 2018.

As for the assets, Robin became the owner of his father, Alan’s property after his marriage with Paula. Alan had purchased the house located in “Bird Streets” of the Hollywood Hills for $910,000 in 1990. He then gifted it to his son in 2005, shortly after Robin and Paula married. The couple later reportedly sold the house for around $4.9 million gaining a massive profit – another major one going into Robin Thicke net worth.

Robin had also bought a 1.7-acre Malibu house spending $2.4 million in 2015.

Wrapping Up

Robin Thicke is one of the well-known musicians of the American music industry who has gained success at an early stage of his career. While initially he found success as a song writer, he eventually enjoyed his rise as a singer and then as a television personality as well. As of 2022. Robin Thicke net worth is $10 million most of which he has earned from his illustrious music career. Some portion of his wealth has also come from his television and film projects and his smart moves in real estate.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Robin Thicke? Thicke was born on 10 March, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. He is 45 years old as of writing this article. What is Robin Thicke Worth? According to the recent reports, Robin Thicke net worth is $10 million. Who is Robin’s wife? Robin is engaged to April Love Geary since 2018. The couple share three children together.