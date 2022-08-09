Rob Schneider Net Worth: Age, Career, Biography, Assets, Family, Cars

From childhood to manhood, we all grew up watching rib-tickling movies by Rob Schneider. There hasn’t been any moment when Rob Schneider was on the screen, and we didn’t laugh. You might feel I Am exaggerating, but you should give a watch to movies like Deuce, Big Stan, Bigalow: Male Gigolo, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Though he has starred in just a handful of movies (most of which tanked at the box office), this doesn’t mean he isn’t a good actor. Rob Schneider is most known for his stint on SNL (Saturday Night Live) from 1988 to 1994.

Read this article till the end to know in detail about Rob Schneider net worth, how old is Rob Schneider? Rob Schneider's best movies, and how much does Rob Schneider make?

What Is Rob Schneider Worth?

The American actor, Rob Schneider net worth is a decent $8 million as of August 2022. Rob has made a significant share of his wealth through his acting career. In addition to this, he has also made money by working as a screenwriter and director. Furthermore, Rob Schneider has also found success as a voice-over artist and comedian. Rob has won a Razzie Award and has been nominated for awards like Teen Choice, The Stinkers Bad Movie, MTV Movie, and Primetime Emmy Awards. Let’s see how much does Rob Schneider make?

Name Rob Schneider Net Worth $8 million Birth 31 October 1963, San Francisco, USA Nationality American Age 58 years Height 5ft 3in Weight 60 kg Partner Patricia Azarcoya Arce Profession Director, Screenwriter, Actor, Comedian Career 1987-Present

How Much Does Rob Schneider Make?

Though Rob Schneider isn’t seen on the big screen often, he still manages to bring at least $2.5 million into his pockets from his various works. His job as an actor, screenwriter, and director has landed plenty of cash in his hands. Also, he continues to perform as a stand-up comedian which fetches him ample money. In addition to this, Rob Schneider has also worked as a voice artist on numerous projects, and it is safe to assume that his earnings were handsome. Rob also runs a YouTube channel, but the money Rob makes from it, isn’t much. It is reported that Rob Schneider’s various works earn him around $200k a month. Rob Schneider’s earnings are close to $50k per week. Take a look at some of the best movies by Rob Schneider below.

Rob Schneider Movies

Rob Schneider is a well-known name in the Hollywood industry, but he has starred in only a handful of movies as the lead. Most of his work in movies was either as a supporting or guest actor. So, here in this section, we have handpicked some highest-grossing movies in which Rob Schneider has acted.

This movie is a romantic drama film, which revolves around Adam Sandler’s and Drew Barrymore’s characters. In this film, Drew plays the character of a woman named “Lucy Whitmore”, who suffers from short-term memory loss. On the other hand, Adam Sandler plays the role of a marine, who falls in love with Lucy. Rob plays the role of a Hawaiian named “Ula”, who isn’t impressed with his obese wife. 50 First Dates was made with a budget of $75 million, and it ended up collecting more than $198.5 million at the box office.

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Another Adam Sandler starrer, where Rob Schneider played the role of vengeful driver, Salim. Do you want to know why Salim wants revenge? It’s because Adam’s character “Zohan” takes away Salim’s goat. You Don’t Mess with the Zohan is a comedy movie, which was filmed with a budget of $90 million. The film was released in June 2008, and it grossed more than $204 million at the box office, making it a huge success.

Big Daddy

Yeah, yeah, I know this movie too is an Adam Sandler starrer. The plot revolves around Adam’s character “Sonny Koufax”, a lazy man who loses his girlfriend due to his laziness and carelessness. And Rob Schneider plays the role of “Nazo”, who is Sonny’s pal. To prove to his girlfriend that he can be responsible and caring, Sonny decides to take care of a 5-year-old named Julian McGarth. Just like the above-mentioned movies, Big Daddy was also filmed with a low budget of $34.2 million. To everyone’s surprise, the film generated revenue of more than $234.8 million at the box office.

Grown Ups

This by far is my favorite movie. If you haven’t watched this movie, let me tell you that this movie stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and of course, Rob Schneider. While the first 4 actors played decent roles, Rob, on the other hand, played the role of “Rob Hilliard”. Rob is a victim of ill fate, who has been married to women named “The Eater”, “The Cheater”, and “The Beater”. The story of this movie begins when the basketball coach of Adam, Kevin, Chris, David, and Rob passes away. The movie collected over $271 million across the globe against an $80 million budget.

Home Alone 2

Finally, a movie that doesn’t star Adam Sandler in the lead. This is the favorite movie of all the people from the early 1980s and 1990s era. Rob Schneider doesn’t have much to do in this movie, except play the role of a waiter named “Cedric Bellman”. Though you already know the plot of this movie, let me give a quick introduction. This film revolves around Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) and his family. The McCallister family plans a trip to Miami to celebrate Christmas, but Kevin accidentally reaches New York instead of Miami.

Kevin manages to get by with the help of his father’s credit card and checks into a hotel named “Plaza Hotel. He soon gets into trouble after the hotel staff discovers that Kevin has tricked him. However, Kevin’s troubles double, when he finds that the WET Bandits (Previously Sticky Bandits) have escaped from Chicago prison and coincidently came to New York. Kevin and WET Bandits’ history goes back to the first installment of Home Alone. The film was released in November 1992 with a budget of $28 million. It collected more than $359 million at the box office, despite getting mixed reviews from critics.

How Does Rob Schneider Spend His Money?

Despite playing a supporting character in most of the movies, Rob Schneider has managed to make some heavy purchases. Back in the year 2003, Rob Schneider bought a residency located in San Marino, California. According to reports, the abode features 4 bedrooms and bathrooms, and it sits on a 4,600 square feet area. It is reported that the actor paid a whopping $1.92 million for the home and a few years later listed it for sale.

Initially, Rob as a sum of $3.6 million and eventually sold the place for $2.3 million in the year 2012. You should note that this home once belonged to president Winston Churchill. Rob Schneider also used to own a house in Los Angeles as well. This piece of land featured a home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms covering an area of 2,000 square feet. The actor sold the place for $1.09 million in the year 2004.

Rob Schneider Car Collection

Aside from real estate, Rob Schneider has also invested some heavy bucks into cars as well. He is reportedly said to be the keeper of a Porsche Carrera Cabriolet car, and it is valued at around $70k. Similarly, Rob is also the owner of a Chevrolet Corvette car, which is said to have cost him at least $60k. Not only this, but Rob Schneider also has a Maserati in his possession. According to reports, it was given to Rob as a present by his longtime friend, Adam Sandler. The cost of the car is estimated to be $200k (more or less).

Rob Schneider Early Life

The American actor, Rob Schneider was born to a couple named Marvin Schneider and Pilar Schneider. His father, Marvin used to work as a real estate broker, while his mother, Pilar had a job as a kindergarten teacher. Aside from this, Pilar Schneider also served as the president of the school board. Pilar gave birth to her second son, Rob Schneider on the 31st of October 1963 in San Francisco, California, United States. However, Pilar and her husband, Marvin raised their children in Pacifica, a city in San Mateo County.

Rob Schneider has an elder sibling named John Steven Schneider, who was born in April 1962. Like Rob, John also works in the entertainment industry as a producer and talent manager. Rob completed high school in 1982 at Terra Nova High School and joined San Francisco State University to pursue higher studies. However, Rob Schneider’s career commenced when he was in high school. He started doing stand-up along with his brother, John.

In 1987, Rob Schneider got an opportunity to open an HBO comedy act with none other than the renowned comedian, Dennis Miller. This worked in the favor of Rob Schneider, as he got an offer from Saturday Night Live to work as a writer. Rob Schneider accepted the offer, and thus his career in the entertainment industry began.

Rob Schneider Personal Life

The American actor fathered a daughter with London King (an ex-model) in 1989. Today, Rob’s daughter is known as “Elle King”, the famous American singer. London King and Rob were married from 1998 to 1990. After this, Rob Schneider walked down the aisle with Helena Schneider in 2002. The pair union lasted till 2005. Then in 2011, Rob married Patricia Azarcoya Arce and went on to have two children together. Patricia gave birth to Miranda Scarlett Schneider in 2012. Later in 2016, she gave birth to Madeline Robbie Schneider. The family currently resides in Arizona.

Conclusion

Now let’s call it a wrap. We hope you enjoyed reading about Rob Schneider net worth and how much does Rob Schneider make? Though Rob Schneider isn’t getting many roles, he is enjoying working as a voice artist. He was seen playing the role of “Jamie” in the biographical movie “Home Team”, which was released in January this year.

