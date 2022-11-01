Riley Reid Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Relationships, House, Cars, Bio

The American social media personality, Riley Reid was born in the town of Loxahatchee, which is in Florida, United States. She has thousands of followers on social media. As most of you might already know that Riley Reid is an adult actress. She entered the adult film industry when she was just 19 years old. Prior to joining the adult business, Riley Reid used to work as a stripper at a bar. Her career as a professional adult actress started in the year 2010 and since then she has won numerous awards for her work.

It is reported that Riley Reid is the recipient of 45 awards and has been nominated for several others. However, the name “Riley Reid” isn’t her real name, but it is her stage name. She was born “Ashley Matthews” on the 9th of July 1991. While Riley was growing up, her family relocated to several places including Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Carol City, Miami, etc. Riley’s name was included in the list of “10 Porn Stars Who Could Be the Next Jenna Jameson” and she was placed 8th. Her name was also included in the list of “The Dirty Dozen: Porn’s Most Popular Stars” by CNBC in the years 2014, 2015, and 2016 respectively.

Ashley Matthews a.k.a. Riley Reid's net worth, age, earnings, career beginning and early life, marriage, and tattoos.

What is Riley Reid Worth?

According to reports, the adult film actress Ashley Matthews a.k.a. Riley Reid net worth is stated to be at least $12 million as of this year. She obtained most of her riches from her adult acting career. After getting famous in the porn industry, Riley Reid ventured into modeling and social media. She has thousands of followers on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, OnlyFans, Facebook, etc. Two years after her debut, Riley Reid won her first award which is NightMoves Award for the “Best New Starlet”.

She went on to win the award two more times i.e, in the years 2017 and 2019 respectively. Then in 2013, she won the Sex Award for “Porn’s Perfect Girl”. Riley Reid went on to win other awards such as AVN Award (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022) and XBIZ Award (2013, 2014,2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020). Her other wins also include the Pornhub Award (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022), the XCritic Award, and the XRCO Hall of Fame Award. Let’s check out how much does Riley Reid make?

Name Riley Reid Net Worth $12 million Birth 9 July 1991, Miami, USA Nationality American Age 31 years Height 5ft 4in Weight 52 kg Partner Pasha Petkuns Profession Adult Actress, Social Media Personality Career 2010-Present

How Much Does Riley Reid Make?

As per our reports, the American adult actress, Riley Reid earns between $5 million to $10 million every year. Most of her income comes from her career as an adult actress. In addition to this, she also makes money through brand advocacy and promotions. Riley is also paid a hefty sum of money for making appearances for private and corporate events. On top of this, Riley Reid makes a considerable sum of cash from her social media accounts such as YouTube, Instagram, and OnlyFans (especially from OnlyFans). The adult actress also owns a website, where she provides access to her videos to users on a monthly subscription. Every month, Riley Reid is expected to earn more than $1 million a month from all of her income sources combined. Riley Reid’s estimated weekly takings are at least $250k. Read more about Riley Reid’s details in the following section.

Riley Reid Earnings

Reid has made a name for herself in the adult film industry. She has won many titles during her career such as “Best New Starlet”, “10 Porn stars Who Could Be the Next Jenna Jameson” in which she got 8th place, “Female Performer of the Year”, and many more. The adult actress is one of the most followed on 18+ sites and her videos have crossed more than 1 billion views.

She has more than 2.26 million followers on the online subscription platform “OnlyFans”. On average, she charges around $24.99 a month. Users can get access to personalized videos by Reid, and they also get access to her posts on OnlyFans. It has been reported that Riley Reid is among the most desirable adult actresses on OnlyFans. Last year, it was reported that Riley Reid earn around $500k to $600k a month from her OnlyFans account alone. So, if we add the figures, Reid reportedly earns between $6 million to $7 million annually from OnlyFans alone.

In addition to this, Riley Reid also makes plenty of cash from her website. She runs a website named “www.reidmylips.com”, where users will get access to all of her videos. However, the user has to pay a subscription fee and also declare that she/he is 18 years or over old. Riley Reid’s website’s monthly subscription rates can vary between $10 to $35 a month.

Other Earnings

Aside from making money from OnlyFans and her website, Riley Reid also makes an ample sum of cash from her YouTube channel as well. As of this writing, she has more than 339k subscribers. Riley has been uploading videos to YouTube since 2012 and her channel has crossed over 16 million lifetime views. It is reckoned that the adult actress makes up to $4.2k annually from her YouTube channel. The monthly revenue from the channel is analyzed to be between $22 to $348. Given that, Reid makes thousands of dollars from OnlyFans, she can do well even without her earnings from YouTube.

On the other hand, Riley Reid is close to having 2 million followers (as of this writing she has 1.9 million followers). As you might already know that Instagram pays money to influencers through endorsements and paid promotions. Riley’s Instagram account has a good engagement percentage, which in turn affects her earnings. For each promotional story that Riley Reid puts on her Instagram account, she gets paid up to $3k. As for doing endorsements through images, Reid can get between $4k to $6k per post. And for uploading a sponsored video, the adult actress can charge at least $12k a post. See, how Riley Reid spends her money? in the below section.

How Does Riley Reid Spend Her Money?

Reid has spent a whopping sum of money on buying real estate properties. Back in the year 2019, she bought a house located in Altadena, California. It is reported that the actress paid over $2.1 million for it and two years later placed the property on market. The asking price for the property is $2.6 million. After this, Riley Reid purchased a house in Pasadena, California. As per records, the home is built on a 3.6-acre land, and it sits on a 5,000 square feet area. The abode has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, and it has many facilities. The home features 2 fireplaces, master bedrooms, a private patio, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor swimming pool, and much more. Riley reportedly bought the place in May 2021 for a sum of a whopping $4.8 million.

Car Collection

Reid also has some pretty stunning cars to put on display. She is reportedly the owner of a Chevy pickup truck from 1952. The truck has a 216ci Stovebolt 6-cylinder engine and the vehicle is worth at least $10k on the market. In addition to this, she is also the keeper of a McLaren MP4-12C car. This stunning ride comes with a 616 horsepower 3.8 liter M838T twin-turbocharged V engine. It is estimated that the supercar is worth around $137k.

Riley Reid Tattoos

The actress also spent her money to get tattoo designs on her body. One of the most notable tattoos on Riley Reid’s body is her “Chinese” tattoo. She got the famous proverb on her back that goes “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade”. Unfortunately, the tattoo artist was poor in Chinese and he or she ended up inking the words “Life brings you when lemons make lemonade”. This mistake made Riley Reid a center of a laughingstock, and she cannot do anything about it. On the back of her right shoulder she got the design of “Yin Yang Heart” and just below it, she has a peace symbol tattoo. And on the other side of the same spot i.e, the back of her left shoulder, Riley has the letters “XXX” inked.

Riley Reid Early Life

The American adult actress, Riley Reid was born on the 9th of July 1991 in Loxahatchee, Florida, United States. During her childhood and teens, Riley Reid and her family frequently relocated from one place to another. Riley has spent time in places like Tampa, Miami, Carol City, etc. Reid completed high school at Kalaheo High School and went to Florida International University to pursue a college degree. Riley Reid’s goal was to become a school teacher as she likes to spend time with children. Riley Reid started working as a stripper in a bar. Later she got an offer to work in the adult industry, which she accepted. At that time, she was 19 years old.

Riley Reid Personal Life

Finding true love when you are working in the adult industry is almost impossible. However, Riley Reid managed to find her soulmate and tied the knot with him. Riley got into a relationship with Pasha Petkuns, who is a free runner. Pasha began his career in free running a year before Reid got into the adult industry i.e, in 2009. Last year in April, both Riley and Pasha got engaged, and in July tied the knot. Earlier this year in June, Riley Reid and Pasha Petkuns welcomed their first child a girl named Emma.

Conclusion

Riley Reid is a known name in the adult industry. Though many criticize her work, Riley Reid has always stated it’s her passion. In a decade, she has managed to acquire a net worth of $12 million, and she is probably making millions every year.

Frequently Asked Questions About Riley Reid

1. What is Riley Reid worth? A. As per reports, Riley Reid net worth is $12 million as of October 2022. 2. How old is Riley Reid? A. As of this writing, Riley Reid is 31 years old. 3. Does the American adult actress, Riley Reid have a child? A. Pasta Petkuns and Riley Reid welcomed a girl named Emma earlier this year in July. 4. What is the height of Riley Reid? A. According to our records, the height of the adult film actress Riley Reid is 5 feet and 4 inches.