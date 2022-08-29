I Am sure that at one point you might have listened to Horst Christian Simco’s songs. What? the name Horst Christian Simco doesn’t ring a bell? Well, it’s my bad that I haven’t mentioned the stage name he’s popular for. Perhaps you might better know him as “Riff Raff”, if you still don’t recognize the name of Riff Raff, then don’t worry this article got you covered. It has information about Riff Raff such as Riff Raff net worth, how old is Riff Raff, Riff Raff earnings & career controversies, and how much does Riff Raff make?

Begore we dive into this article, let me give you a quick overview of Riff Raff. He is an American rapper who is known for his run with the rap group, Three Loco. He is known for his musical works such as Neon Icon, Mr. Popular, Peach Panther, Doctor Pepper, Who Wants to Rock, etc. Aside from this, Riff Raff also goes by the names Jody Highroller, MTV Riff Raff, Dale Da Tony, and Brendan Hallihan.

What Is Riff Raff Worth?

According to reports, the American rapper, Riff Raff net worth is predicted to be at least $7 million as of this writing. He earned most of his fortune from his rapping career. In addition to this, he also makes money from his merchandise sales and brand promotions. Riff Raff manages to bring plenty of cash from his business ventures and investments. Apart from rapping, Riff Raff found his way into the entertainment business as well. He has graced reality shows and movies as a guest.

He has appeared in shows like From G’s to Gents (2009), One Life to Live (2013), Ridiculousness Betas (2013), Wild ‘n Out (2014), Major Lazer (2015), Peach Panter (2017), The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars (2017). Furthermore, he also had guest appearances in movies like The 420 Movie: Mary & Jane, Gentlemen Only Ladies Forbidden: Puddy McFadden License to Golf, Lab Coats: Life After the Zombie Apocalypse, Saints Row IV, Sonic The Hedgehog, etc. Unfortunately, Riff Raff’s role in the movie, Sonic the Hedgehog didn’t make it to the final cut. Check out, how much does Riff Raff make? below.

Riff Raff Earnings

The American rapper has released 5 albums so far. Back in the year 2012, Riff Raff made a deal with the record company called “Mad Decent Label”. Reportedly, Riff Raff received a payment of $45k to work with Mad Decent Label. Raff’s first album titled “Neon Icon” was released in the year 2014. The album was met with mixed reactions from the critics and the public. It got an average rating of 60%. Later in 2013, Riff Raff signed a contract with the renowned record label, Def Jam. As per reports, the rapper received a whopping $2 million to sign with Def Jam.

Two years later, Riff Raff released his second album, “Peach Panther”, which earned 69th position on the US Billboard 200. However, on the other hand, the album secured 3rd position on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Later in 2019, Riff Raff released not one but two albums titled “Pink Python” and “Cranberry Vampire” respectively. Later during the Covid pandemic of 2020, Riff Raff released his fifth album titled “Vanilla Gorilla”. This album mostly got positive reviews. Given that, Riff Raff has released 5 albums, it is safe to think that he might have made plenty of cash from the record sales.

According to reports, Riff Raff charges a sum between $40k to $75k for a concert or a musical tour. In addition to this, Riff Raff manages to pull off plenty of money from his social media handles. Look below to know more about his takings from his social media handles.

Riff Raff Earnings from Social Media

The American rapper has a YouTube channel that goes by the name “JodyHighRoller”. The channel has more than 461k subscribers, and it manages to garner almost 1 million views every month. According to reports, Riff Raff’s YouTube channel brings him up to $47.3k every year. Depending on views, the channel generates revenue between $246 to $3.9k a month.

Riff Raff has half of the followers on Instagram when compared to his YouTube channel. His Instagram account is followed by 257.8k people from across the globe. And according to sources, his sponsorship deals with brands or companies get him around $3k to $5k.

The rapper also makes plenty of cash from the video-sharing platform called “Cameo”. You might already know that through this platform, any user can request a celebrity of their choice to make a personalized video or message, in exchange for money. Riff Raff has an account on this platform and has around 7k followers. The platform charges you a sum of $5 to send have a conversation with the rapper. As for a personalized video, Riff Raff charges a sum of $85 (imagine the money he can make in a month if he makes at least 5 videos per day). Let’s see how does Riff Raff spend his money?

How Does Riff Raff Spend His Money?

As per records, Riff Raff has mostly spent his wealth on three things i.e, real estate, cars, and jewelry. The American rapper is said to have a home in the city of Las Vegas. Raff’s house is reportedly known as “Codeine House”. The house comes with many exquisite features such as a living room, garden, swimming pool, wine cellar, etc. Not only this, but to make the house more attractive, Riff Raff spared no expense on decorations. The mansion features 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and the interior is mostly decorated with silk. You will be shocked to know that the price of the silk is reported to be a whopping $50k. Riff Raff reportedly purchased this house for a massive sum of $2 million.

Cars & Jewelry Collection

Apart from real estate properties, Riff Raff has also spent a considerable sum of money on jewelry and cars. He is said to have some expensive rides in his possession. He is reportedly the owner of an Aston Martin car, which is valued to be at least $200k. Similarly, he is also the owner of not one but two Lamborghini Urus cars of which one is in neon green color while the other is in cherry cheesecake color. As per records, the price of each Lamborghini car is reported to be at least $200k. Also, Riff Raff has a Porsche car in his possession. The cost of this ride is appraised to be around $100k and Riff also purchased a BMW i8 series. BMW i8 cost Riff Raff an amazing sum of $147k. Additionally, Riff Raff is also said to be the proud keeper of a Ford car as well.

A rapper’s life is incomplete if he doesn’t have a huge collection of expensive jewelry. The same is with Riff Raff. He has some shiny gold chains, rings, bracelets, etc. Not only this, but he also has many gold watches that are studded with diamonds. You will be stunned to know that the collection of Riff Raff’s jewelry collection is reported to be worth more than $500k.

Riff Raff Controversies

Back in the year 2012, Riff Raff was reportedly approached by Harmony Korine, the director of the film “Spring Breakers”. Reportedly, Harmony wanted to cast Riff Raff in the movie. Later on, there were reports on the web claiming that the protagonist of the movie is based on Riff Raff. However, James Franco (who played the lead role in the film) stated that his character in the film was not inspired by Riff Raff but from another rapper named, Dangeruss. Despite this, Riff Raff threatened to file a case against the filmmakers for using his image without consent in 2013. Riff was asking a compensation of a whopping $10 million, but he never filed the case in court.

In August 2013, Riff Raff was taken into custody for the possession of substances such as alcohol and marijuana. In addition to this, the officials also recovered an illegal substance (unspecified) and drug paraphernalia from Riff Raff’s car. Immediately, Riff Raff and his companions were sent to prison but were released a few hours later.

Riff Raff was also accused of raping and sexual confrontations by multiple women. Back in 2018, a woman claimed that the rapper took advantage of her by drugging her and later molesting her at a Melbourne event in 2013. This immediately led to the cancellation of his upcoming tours and concerts. Soon, another lady claimed that Riff Raff made sexual advances on her after he invited her to his tour bus. According to reports, Riff Raff made a compromise with another woman, who accused him of sexual assault.

How Much Does Riff Raff Make?

As per our reports, the rapper, Riff Raff reportedly makes over $1 million from his various work. His primary sources of income are album sales, record sales, royalties for his music works, merchandise sales, and record deals. Aside from this, he also manages to make decent cash from his guest appearances in movies and television shows. You might not know that Riff Raff also earns plenty of money from brand endorsements and his social media accounts. From all of his works, Riff Raff manages to draw at least $100k to $150k every month. Horst Christian Simco a.k.a. Riff Raff is reported to make around $50k a week.

Riff Raff Early Life

The American rapper, Riff Raff was born to a middle-class family on the 29th of January 1982 in Houston, Texas, United States. His father, Ronald Simco shed his sweat and blood as a soldier in the Vietnam War. However, due to this, Ronald suffered from post-trauma caused by war and thus had to work at various places. He served as a police officer and later on as a manager at Walmart. While on the other hand, Riff Raff’s mother, Anita Isaacs used to work as a maid for wealthy families.

Conclusion

So, here we are at the end of this article. I sincerely hope that you have found all the information that you were looking for about Riff Raff. Here in this article, you have read about Riff Raff net worth, earnings, controversies, and how much does Riff Raff make? According to reports, Riff Raff is working on his upcoming musical project, which will be out somewhere in 2023.

