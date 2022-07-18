Ricky Martin Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Family, Earnings, Career, Bio

Do you know what the relationship between Enrique Martin Morales and Ricky Martin is? Both are the same person. If you are wondering Ricky Martin is from Puerto Rico, and he sings songs for a living. Now when I say that he sings songs for a living, I don’t mean he performs on the streets, but he charges thousands of dollars just for 1 event. The singer has managed to sell more than 70 million records across the world so far. His work is so popular that he is even called the “king of Latin Pop”, “King of Latin Music”, and “Latin Pop God”. The Puerto Rican singer is referred to as “Latin Pop God” for nothing, he has been honored with more than 200 awards throughout his career for his works. Aside from music, Ricky Martin is also an entertainer and has acted in a few movies as well.

What is Ricky Martin net worth? How old is Ricky Martin? Ricky Martin's earnings, and How much does Ricky Martin make?

What Is Ricky Martin Worth?

The Latin Pop God, Ricky Martin net worth is approximated to be more than $130 million as of this year. Unlike many other artists, Ricky Martin has multiple streams of income. He earns most of his money through his music career. In addition to this, he also found success as an actor and makes ample money from his business ventures. Ricky Martin has been presented with not one but two Grammy awards in appreciation for his musical contribution. He also has 5 Latin Grammy and MTV Awards in his name.

His other notable awards include American Music Awards (2), Latin American Music Awards (3), Billboard Music Awards (3), Billboard Latin Music Awards (9), and World Music Awards (8). Not only this, but Ricky Martin also has a world record in his name for his song “Maria”, which went on to become the biggest Latin hit after its release in 1999. Ricky Martin has also accepted Lo Nuestro Award not once but 14 times. You should take a look at how much does Ricky Martin make?

Name Ricky Martin Net Worth $130 million Birth 24 December 1971, San Juan, Puerto Rico Nationality Puerto Rican Age 50 years Height 5ft 11in Weight 82 kg Profession Singer, Actor Partner Jwan Yosef Career 1984-Present

How Much Does Ricky Martin Make?

Given that Ricky Martin has been awarded more than 200 awards and is referred to as the greatest Latin singer, it’s obvious that he gets crazy money for his songs. According to our estimation, the singer easily makes more than $15 million yearly. A big portion of his income is generated from his record sales, concerts, musical tours, and royalties. He also gets heavily paid to endorse or promote products/brands on his social media platforms.

Apart from this, Ricky Martin’s acting career and business investments bring tons of cash into his pockets. As you have seen that Ricky Martin has multiple sources of income, they collectively generate more than $1 million every month. It is reported that the Latin singer walks away with more than $250k every week. While many of us work our backs off to make at least $5k a month, Ricky Martin’s earnings on the other hand are more than $27k per day. Below are the details of Ricky Martin’s earnings.

Ricky Martin Earnings

The Latin singer stepped into the music industry way back in 1984 and has released 10 albums so far. The artist’s first album was named after him. The album was released in 1991, and it managed to sell more than 500k copies. As per our analysis, Ricky Martin’s takings from the album sales were around $680k. Later in 1993, the singer dropped his second album, “Me Amaras”, which sold more than 700k copies. Out of this, Ricky Martin walked home with a massive check of more than $850k. After the success of his two albums, his popularity started spreading all across the world.

In 1995, Martin released his third album titled “A Medio Vivir”, whose record sales brought more than $1.4 million into his pocket. Three years later, Ricky Martin dropped another hit album “Vuelve” and received more than $2.3 million from album sales. Post the roaring success of his previous albums, Ricky Martin ventured into making English songs, and thus he released another album named after him in 1999. The album became a roaring success, and it generated revenue of more than $725k in just a week.

Ricky Martin’s next release was “Sound Loaded”, whose album sales brought more than $3 million into Martin’s pockets. In 2001, Ricky Martin released two albums one is a compilation of his greatest hits and the other titled “La Historia”. The former managed to generate revenue of just $230k, while the latter made a whopping $5.2 million. Reportedly, Ricky Martin made more than $4.3 million from the record sales of his 7th album titled “Almas Del Silencio”, which was released in 2003.

Ricky Martin’s Other Earnings

Later in 2005, Ricky dropped the album “Life”, which sold more than 600k copies across the globe. The singer reportedly received more than $700k out of record sales. Then in the following year, Ricky Martin released another huge album “MTV Unplugged”, which brought more than $1.25 million into Martin’s bank account. The album “Musica + Alma+ Sexo” added a whopping $1.1 million into Ricky Martin’s bank balance. Martin’s compilation album titled “Ricky Martin’s Greatest Hits: Souvenir Edition” from which he reportedly received more than $735k.

Apart from album sales, Ricky Martin charges up to $1 million to perform at a concert or event. Not only this, but he gets up to $2.1 million from his YouTube channel which has more than 6.57 subscribers. The singer gets paid $8k for each post related to endorsing or promoting brands/products on his Instagram profile. Ricky Martin is followed by more than 17.1 million people on Instagram, so it makes sense how he makes up to $8k per sponsored post.

In addition to this, Ricky Martin has also ventured into writing and business. He released his memoir titled “Me” in November 2010, and it went on to secure a place in the list of New York’s Best Sellers. As per reports, an author receives around $60k for every week his/her book charts are on New York’s Best Sellers list. He also started a music company called “Martin Music Lab” in 2020 and started a new skincare line as well.

Ricky Martin’s Real Estate and Car Collection

The singer has spent an enormous sum of money on obtaining real estate properties. As per our guess, he has several houses in various places around the world. For instance, he is reportedly the owner of not one but two huge mansions in Miami Beach, Florida. Also, he is the keeper of another luxurious house, which is located in Golden Beach, New York.

Martin also used to own a house in Sydney, which the singer sold off later. Martin managed to get hold of another property in New York for $5.9 million, while the asking price was around $6.5 million. The condo features 4 bedrooms and bathrooms, and it comes with many attractive features. It is said to have a library, arcade room, golf simulator, yoga studio, and many more. Ricky eventually gave away the condo for a hefty sum of $7.55 million in 2015.

Ricky is now said to reside in a huge 11,300-square feet house. The place was reportedly purchased by the singer back in 2016 for a whopping $13.5 million. Unlike his New York condo, this mansion has 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Not only this, but the property also features a tree house, movie theater, a master bedroom, walk-in closet, fire pit, yoga room, recording studio, gourmet kitchen, resort-themed swimming pool, art studio, and much more. Besides this, Ricky Martin also took over an island in Brazil in 2008. The island is said to cover an area of almost 20 acres and Ricky Martin reportedly paid over $8 million for it.

Car Collection

Ricky Martin has some pretty impressive vehicle collections. The singer is said to own an Aston Martin car, and its value is evaluated to be more than $100k. He is also the keeper of a Chevrolet Suburban car which is valued to be more than $54k. Also, Martin reportedly bought a Range Rover car worth over $104k. While you recover from the awe of Ricky Martin’s amazing car collection, let me tell you about the boat he purchased. The Latin Pop God bought a Vertigo Speed boat which is said to be worth at least $35k.

Ricky Martin Early and Personal Life

Dona Nereida Morales and Enrique Martin Negroni are the parents of Ricky Martin. Ricky was welcomed into this world on the 24th of December 1971 in San Juan, Puerto Rico by Dona and Enrique. By profession, Enrique was a psychologist while Dona was an accountant. Dona and Enrique ended their marriage when Martin was just 2 years old and his custody went to his mother.

Martin embarked on his journey to becoming a singer when he was 6 years old. Ricky was sent to a catholic school named “Colegio Sagrado Corazon School” and by the get of 9 years, he started doing commercials. Later at the age of 12 years, Ricky Martin managed to get himself in the famous band called “Menudo”.

Personal Life

Ricky Martin’s romantic relationship history goes back to his teenage days. As per Martin, he had his first kiss and first sexual relationship when he was 13 and 14 years respectively. Later in 1990, he was in a brief romantic relationship with a woman and after this, he started seeing Alejandra Guzman in 1992. Ricky was also in a relationship with Gabriela Sabatini, a tennis player, and soon he met a man and started having romantic attraction towards him. Soon the man and Ricky started dating each other, and Dona (Ricky’s mother) fully backed her son.

However, the man and Martin parted ways, and Martin started seeing women again. He went on to have romantic ties with the likes of Rebecca de Alba, Lily Melgar, Adriana Biega, Maital Saban, Ines Misan, etc. In 2008, Ricky Martin became the parent of 2 boys namely Matteo and Valentino through surrogacy. Later in 2010, Ricky Martin came out of the closet and started dating a man called Carlos Gonzalez Abella. Carlos and Ricky ended their relationship in 2014 and later in 2016, Martin met a man named Jwan Yosef.

Soon, both fell in love with each other and later tied the knot in a private ceremony. On December 24, 2018, Martin and Jwan welcomed their first daughter named “Lucia Martin-Yosef. Then in October 2019, Ricky and Jwan welcomed their second child, a son named “Renn Martin-Yosef”.

Conclusion

In this post, I have covered all the necessary details on Ricky Martin like what is Ricky Martin net worth? Ricky Martin's career earnings, Ricky Martin's early and personal life, and how much does Ricky Martin make?

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Ricky Martin worth? A. The singer, Ricky Martin net worth is $130 million. 2. How old is Ricky Martin? A. Ricky Martin is currently 50 years old. 3. How many children does Ricky Martin have? A. Ricky Martin is the parent of 4 children i.e, three boys and a girl. 4. How tall is Ricky Martin? A. Ricky Martin stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall.