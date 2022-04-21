Rick Rubin Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings, House, Family

There would have been no Columbia Records, Def Jam Recordings, and American Recordings if it hadn’t been for Rick Rubin. For those who are not familiar with his name, then let me tell you that Rick Rubin is the founder of American Recordings and also holds the honor of being co-founder of Def Jam Recordings. Not only this, but Rick Rubin has also served as the co-president of Columbia Records as well.

Rick Rubin also goes with names like DJ Double R and The Loudness King. On top of this, he has also been declared “The most important producer of the last 20 years” by MTV in 2007. Furthermore, Rick has also been included in the list of 100 most influential people by Time Magazine. So without any further delay let us talk about What is Rick Rubin worth? How old is Rick Rubin? and How much does Rick Rubin make?

What Is Rick Rubin Worth?

The ex-president of Columbia Records, Rick Rubin net worth is calculated between $250 million to $280 million as of 2022. The record producer has amassed his massive fortune from Def Jam Recordings, American Recordings, and Columbia Records. Rick Rubin is also credited with influencing the Hip Hop culture. Let us have a look at how much does Rick Rubin make?

How Much Does Rick Rubin Make?

The American record producer has taken millions of dollars to his home as salary. Though it is not confirmed, it is estimated that Rick Rubin’s yearly earnings are at least $10 million to $20 million. As said earlier, Rick Rubin has obtained his colossal wealth by serving record labels and producing music for numerous renowned artists. As per reports, Rick Rubin takes home at least $1 million to $2 million every month, while his weekly earnings are around $250k to $575k. Currently, Rick Rubin has partnered with Endeavor Content to grow Shangri-La Recording Studios (which is owned by Rick Rubin himself).

Rick Rubin’s Ventures

Apart from producing music, Rick Rubin has also endeavored in other ventures as well. We cannot say that these ventures earn him a huge pile of money, but rather we feel that Rick Rubin has entered these ventures just for fun. Rick Rubin has a huge interest in professional wrestling, and because of his influence, he managed to get lifetime tickets to WWF for all the events that would be held in Madison Square Garden from 1970-to 80.

Rick Rubin provided financial assistance to Jim Cornette during his time in Smoky Mountain Wrestling from 1991 to 1995. Apart from this, Rick Rubin is also active on his Instagram account where he guides people on how to be creative. Furthermore, he has also shared his wisdom in a book called “Tools of Titans” written by Tim Ferriss. Last year, Rick Rubin has also posed for Supreme Clothing Company.

Rick Rubin Real Estate

Apart from investing money in producing songs, Rick Rubin has also invested tons of money in real estate as well. Back in 1992, the record producer bought a 9,300 square feet house in West Hollywood for $2 million. Later he took over another property known as “The Mansion” located in Los Angeles. The mansion is reported to have 4 bedrooms and Rick Rubin paid a hefty sum of $785k for it, and later this place got converted into recording space.

Rick Rubin also owns an $8.1 million property in Malibu, which he purchased back in 2019. In 2011, Rick Rubin became the proud owner of Shangri La after paying a whopping amount of $2 million for it. Apart from this, it is also reported that Rick Rubin possesses many other properties in Malibu. Rick also used to reside in a rented house during the 1990s, and later he also purchased a 1-acre property near his rented house in 2005.

Early Life

Rick Rubin is born to Michael and Linda Rubin. His father used to work as a shoe wholesaler, while his mother was a housewife. Michael and Linda welcomed Rick Rubin on the 10th of March 1963, in Long Beach, New York, USA. Rick Rubin was enrolled in Long Beach High School, where he learned how to play guitar from the audiovisual director of the school i.e, Steve Freeman. Later, Rick Rubin formed a group called “The Pricks” along with his friends Marc Greenhut, Carlos Ferreiro, and Joey Ferrante.

Career

While Rick was in high school, he created Def Jam Records, and later in 1982 Def Jam released a hose track. Before disbanding “The Pricks”, the group visited places in Midwest and California. The Pricks had the honor to perform with bands like Meat Puppets, Butthole Surfers, Minor Threat, and a few more. Later in 1984 the members of “The Pricks” went their separate ways.

After this, Rick Rubin met DJ Jazzy and began to acquire information on Hip Hop production. Through DJ Jazzy, Rubin met Russell Simmons. The pair backed a song by JJ Cool titled “I Need a Beat”. Later on, Rick embarked on a journey to hire rappers, and during his quest, he hired a group called Public Enemy.

Ric Rubin went on to back albums like Electric, Tougher Than Leather, Reign in Blood, etc. However, Rick Rubin bid adieu to Def Jam Recordings, after he had a fight with the president of the record label, Lyor Cohen in 1988.

American Recordings

After Rick’s departure from Def Jam Recordings, he started a new record label called “Def American Recordings”, which was later named “American Recordings” in 1993. Then later in 1994, Rick Rubin’s record label went on to produce an album called “American Recordings” by Johnny Cash.

The album not only became a commercial hit but also revived the career of Johnny Cash. During his time with American Records, Rick Rubin went on to produce songs by artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mick Jagger, Lords of Acid, Tom Petty, Metallica, Shakira, and many more.

Columbia Records and Shangri La Recording Studios

During his time with American Recordings, Rick Rubin was declared as the co-head of Columbia Records in 2007. Rick went on to co-produce albums with Mike Shinoda like Minutes to Midnight, A Thousand Suns, Living Things, etc. After serving Columbia Records for 5 years, Rick bid adieu to the record label in 2012. Then later in the year 2021, Rick Rubin shook hands with Endeavor Content to grow his record label called “Shangri La Recording Studios”.

Grammy Awards

Rick Rubin has been honored with not one but nine Grammy Awards and received 18 nominations throughout his career. He first earned a Grammy Award in the year 1998, for Unchained for the “Best Country Album”. Later in 2007, Rick accepted the honor again for “Record of the Year” for the song “Not Ready to Make Nice”.

In the same year, Rick Rubin took home two more Grammy Awards one for the “Best Country Album” and “Album of the Year” for the album Taking the Long Way. Then he also won “Best Rock Album” for Stadium Arcadium in 2007.

Then two years later, i.e, in 2009 Rick Rubin won another Grammy Award for “Producer of the Year” and “Non-Classical”. Rick a Grammy Award for “Album of the Year” for the album 21 in the year 2012. Last year, Rick Rubin took home a Grammy for “Best Rock Album” for the album titled The New Abnormal.

Personal Life

Rick Rubin is in a romantic relationship with his partner Mourielle Hurtado Herrera. Herrera used to be a model and actress but later adapted to farm life. The couple met each other back in the year 2010 and has been together ever since. After being together for 7 years, the couple got blessed with a son in February 2017. At the time of his son’s birth, Rick Rubin’s age was 54 years.

Despite being in a relationship for more than a decade, Rick and Mourielle Herrera had not walked down the aisle yet. Before coming into a relationship with Mourielle, Rick was in a romantic relationship with Melissa Melendez during the late 1980s. Later in 2004, Rick started seeing Amanda Scheer (who is a music producer). However, the couple parted ways in 2006.

Conclusion

Rick Rubin has lifted the careers of many popular artists by producing their songs. He is the founder of 2 most leading record labels. Not only this, but he is also working to grow another record label of his i.e, Shangri La Recording Studios. His work in the music industry has earned him 9 Grammy Awards and several nominations as well. The record producer is happily in a relationship with his partner and is blessed with a son. However, the big question is “Will Rick Rubin ever marry?”, I guess we have to wait to find out.

