Rick James Net Worth: Career, Assets, Achievements, Earnings, Biography, Cars

Rick James was an American rap singer, musician, composer and record producer who passed away in 2004 at the age of 56 due to cardiac arrest and other health issues. The singer is best celebrated for his studio album “Street Songs”, and “Super Freak,” although he has a huge catalog of songs to his credit. Starting his career as a journeyman in music, Rick went on to become one of the highly regarded artists of the time. While at the time of his death, Rick James net worth was just about $250,000, some sources reported that he had amassed as much as $35 to $40 million during the peak of his career.

So what happened to all of Rick’s wealth? What is Rick James worth now? We will talk about that in a bit.

James’ career spread over four decades which is an incredible tenure and during this time he gave his audiences a well over 95 songs. Had he managed to live another 10 years or so, he would have enjoyed a remarkable financial upturn because of the evolution of streaming platforms leading to the sale of music catalogs.

In this posting you will explore more about this musician and producer, his life and family, how much does Rick James make, how old is Rick James and more. Keep reading.

Rick James Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

How Much Does Rick James Make

Rick James’s net worth at the time of his death was around $250,000, according to most of the reports. His annual income around that time was close to $200,000 which he earned as a result of the record sales. This may seem surprisingly low but when he was at the most successful period of his career, Rick James net worth was an impressive $35 million. The primary reason behind his bank balance dipping drastically down was reportedly his extra-lavish spending habit.

Several sources reported that James used to spend nearly $6000 to $7000 on cocaine. He also apparently spent millions of dollars as settlement, legal charges, lawyer fees etc. in various legal issues that he had entangled himself into. One of the most notable cases was a $2 million settlement money to a lady who filed a civil suit against him for assaulting her. This case also had him face a jail sentence of two years.

Earning From Catalog Sale

The overall estate value of James might have left his inheritors extremely disheartened. However, giving them the “right to his songs” turned out to be one of the most valuable things that he has left them with. With the development of streaming services, The rapper’s music began bringing in wealth like never before. His songs are streamed tens of millions times every year and is recreated by numerous artists in the form of cover songs, remixes etc. This made significant additions to Rick James net worth years after his passing.

Toward the end of 2020, Rick’s successors sold half of the rapper’s publishing catalog stake to Hypnosis Songs Fund. This included 50% share in James’ recorded music masters, neighboring rights, writer’s share, and the rights to 97 songs. Similar catalogs that we know of from that time sold for nine figure dollar value which makes it easier to assume that Rick’s catalog sale estimation was sure in the range of $100 million at the least. You can imagine then how much would have aggregated to Rick James net worth from his catalog sales.

Now that it gives you idea as to what is Rick James worth and how much does Rick James make posthumously, let’s take a look at his family life and childhood.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name James Ambrose Johnson Jr. Celebrated Name Rick James Date of Birth February 1, 1948 Age 74 years (56 at the time of death) Place of Birth Buffalo, New York, United States Parents James Ambrose Johnson Sr. (father) Mabel Gladden (mother) Spouse Tanya Hijazi (m. 1997–2002) Children Three Profession Singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, and record producer Net Worth $250,000

Even though Rick James is not with us today, his fans love to keep themselves updated about various details related to him, one of which is how old is Rick James today?

Rick was born James Ambrose Johnson Jr., on the 1st of February, 1948 in Buffalo, New York. So as of 2022, his age is 74 years. He is the son of James Ambrose Johnson Sr. (father) and Mabel Gladden (mother). While his father was reportedly a worker in the automobile plant, his mother was numbers-runner as well as a dancer. So clearly, Rick had inherited his artistic gene from his mother. Also, his uncle was Melvin Franklin who was a popular bass vocalist and a part of “The Temptations”.

James is the third of the eight children his parents had and grew up in a Catholic household. His knack for music and family’s involvement in this field led him to start a career from a very young age.

Education and Early Start

James initially went to Orchard Park High School and later changed to Bennett High School before dropping out. He had a struggling childhood with involvement in many wrongdoings from early on. He started taking drugs right from his middle school and even attempted a burglary in his early teenage.

After several run ins for various crimes that he had committed, James lied about his age and enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve at age 15. He started playing in the local music groups of the New York City. Having failed to attend the minimum number of sessions required by the Navy, he was commanded to go to Vietnam. To avoid getting drafted, James ran away to Toronto, Canada in 1964.

Career

Beginnings

In Toronto, Rick James met Levon Helm, an instrumentalist in Ronnie Hawkins’ backing ensemble. It was Helm who helped Rick to enter the music industry in Toronto. During this time, he changed his name to Ricky James Matthews to hide from the United States Army authorities. He created the band, ” Mynah Birds” teaming up with Neil Young and Bruce Palmer who later became a part of the band Buffalo Springfield.

After working with Columbia Records’ Canada division for a short period of time, the Rick’s band went on to record with Motown Records. There he met the musical stars, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder. Steven had suggested Rick to cut down his name to Rick James to sound more suitable to the industry. However, in 1966, Motown came to know that Rick had fled from the Navy reserves. They immediately put a hold on any further of his music release until he sorted his legal issues out. The rapper eventually surrendered to the FBI and served five months of travail at the Portsmouth Naval Prison.

Career After

After completing his jail time, James came out and started afresh as a songwriter and producer under Motown records. He then relocated to Los Angeles where he met many reputed artists like Jim Morrison, Stephen Stills, Salt’N’Pepper and more. He wrote and produced songs for them until in 1978 he released he launched his very first solo album “Come Get It!” under the Motown label. Rick became internationally famous with the release of this album.

After dropping his second and his third album without much gap, Rick then went on his first concert tour which enjoyed a massive success enhancing Rick James net worth. His fourth and fifth album followed right after. The fifth one titled “Street Songs” became the top-selling one of his career. It includes some of the all-time favorite singles like “Super Freak” and “Give It to Me Baby” that his fans are still crazy about. He went on to create songs for other music groups like “The Temptations”, the “Mary Jane Girls” and the “Doo-Rags”. Right from his first album through the end of 80s, Rick enjoyed a best time of his career.

The 90s, however, was not the same for the late rap star. His career began reflecting a downward curve as he started entangling himself into legal situations and personal issues through the rest of the decade. In 2004, he put himself together and appeared in “Chappelle’s Show” and then gave his final performance in 2004 BET awards.

Personal Life

James had been in quite a few relationships during his lifetime. He dated Syville Morgan with who he has two children – Tyenza and Rick Jr. Between 1982 to 1984, he was in a romantic relationship with actress Linda Blair. James’ next encounter was with Tanya Hijazi when she was 17. In 1990, the duo started dating and welcomed a son after three years, in 1993. Tanya and Rick tied the knot in 1996 and were together for nearly 6 years of marriage relation before parting their ways in 2002.

Rick James had started taking drugs during his teens and his addiction only grew bigger as he became an adult. It not only started controlling his body and affecting his health but also got him into several legal problems. He had two kidnapping charges on him for which he had recieved 5 year sentence for the same.

On 6th of August, 2004, at the age of 56, the rapper passed away in his home in Los Angeles. He reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest that other health issues that he was already suffering from.

Wrapping Up

James earned a lot of fame and success during his lifetime and had piled up a multi-million dollar bank balance as a result. Had he managed his finances well, Rick James net worth would have sky-rocketed to enormous 9-figures which was otherwise pulled down drastically owing to his addictions and other personal situations. However, thanks to the rise of the streaming platforms and the catalog sales through these services, his musical pieces are generating a solid amount of revenue years after his passing. While this is bringing This way, not only his music is alive in the minds and hearts of his fans of today but his legacy will continue for generations to come.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Rick James worth? Rick Jams net worth at the time of his demise was $250,000. However, during the most successful time of his career, his reportedly was worth $35 million. How old is Rick James? Born on February 1, 1948, Rick had his 74th birth anniversary in 2022. Why did Rick change his name? Rick changed his name from James Ambrose Johnson Jr. to Rick James Matthews to hide from getting spotted by the Navy authorities after he fled from there. When did Rick pass away? Rick James passed away on August 6, 2004 after suffering a cardiac arrest and several other foregoing health problems.