Reality series has produced significant celebrities in its history. One good thing about Reality shows is, even a commoner can become a star without any special background or support. It can be anyone, ranging from a teacher in school to sons and daughters of celebrities. Or it can be a pawnshop owner like Rick Harrison. Yup! Rick Harrison made his fortune when he and his pawnshop were featured in a reality show that was aired on History TV. A significant portion of Rick Harrison’s net worth is from the salary he got for appearing in the reality show.

Nevertheless, How much did he really make from it? How much is rick Harrison worth? Well, I will be answering those questions in this article. Currently, the Rick Harrison net worth is estimated to be $11 million. Before expanding the answer, we should know Who is Rick Harrison and What are his whereabouts.

Who is Rick Harrison?

Rick Harrison hails from a city that calls itself “Barbecue Capital of the World” that is located in North Carolina. The name of the city is Lexington. He was born to his parents, Richard Benjamin Harrison Jr and Joanne Rhue Harrison, on the 22nd of March 1965. His dad was a U.S. Navy veteran who later began a pawn shop. Since his father was in the Navy, Rick’s family was frequently moving from one city to another. Rick’s family finally settled in Las Vegas, Nevada, and there they opened a secondhand store.

Rich Harrison Childhood

Rich Harrison spent a lot of time reading books during his childhood. This is because he was bedridden for so many years after he was struck by Epileptic seizures when he was eight years old. Especially, Rick was interested in reading the book series titled The Great Brain, which was authored by John D. Fitzgerald. The protagonist of the series was a ten-year-old boy who aspired to earn great riches through various money-making schemes. Rich was heavily influenced by that character. In his late teens, had bigger responsibilities because he got married at a very young age. He even had a kid in his hands. This must-have pressurized him money-making through business. He soon started his $2000-a-week business in which he sold fake Gucci bags.

Rick Harrison Marriage Life

Rick Harrison and his girlfriend “Kim” got pregnant at a very young age. He was only 17 years old then. Unfortunately, the pregnancy ended in miscarriage. Nevertheless, they both got married and gave birth to their first child the following year. After two years, Rick and Kim welcomed their second child, named Adam. Following the birth of Adam, they both separated. Within a year, he began dating another girl named Tracy. He met Tracy on a blind double date and dated her for six months. Then, they both got married. Tracy gave birth to Rick’s third child, named Jake. Nevertheless, Rick and Tracy separated in the year 2011. Later in the year 2013, Rick married his third wife, named Deanna Burditt. Rick was Deanna’s third husband, too. Deanna is a mother of three daughters. Now, Rick is a father to three sons and three daughters.

Rick Harrison Pawn Business

The secondhand store was first opened in Las Vegas Boulevard South. It was a 300-square-feet store. During the days, Rick worked in his father’s shop and at the nights he used was repossessing cars. Five years later, the shop was relocated to Fremont Street. Just after two years, they again moved their shop to a commercial neighborhood on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Rick has been long thinking about upgrading their shop to a pawn shop. However, in order to apply for a pawnshop license, the town should have at least 250K. So, Rick waited until the population count surpassed 250K. Rick knew that there would be a huge rush for buying the license. So he regularly called the town’s statistician every week to get an update regarding the town’s population. Rick eventually bought the license after a big struggle. The shop was named “The Gold and Silver coin shop” Rick co-owned that shop with his father until he died in 2018.

Their pawn business witnessed tremendous growth over the years. During the year 2005, he and his father were earning more than $700K through interest rate alone. The amount they loaned was around $3 million. Later they began selling sports memorabilia in their shop, and their shop soon became the most visited place for buying sports memorabilia.

Reality Show

In the year 2003, Rick’s pawnshop first appeared on Television. It was featured in the Television show titled “Insomniac with Dave Attell”. Since then, Rick had been working to make a show about his pawnshop. Finally, in 2009, Rick got what he was looking for. The history channel accepted to air the show, and it was titled Pawning History. They wanted a catchy title, and hence they renamed it Pawn Stars. This show was Rick’s breakthrough. Pawn stars produced around 17 seasons, which comprised a total of 577 episodes.

It primarily telecasted the interaction between the staff of the shop and customers. Other than this, the show also displayed the conflict between the show’s cast. The latter was seen as inspiration from Antiques Roadshow. This show was a huge hit on History TV. It became the highest-rated program on the History channel. Pawn stars made History channel the top cable network in 2011 by garnering 7 million views. To date, “Pawn Stars” is the most popular show on the History network. Now let us take a look at what is rick from Pawn Stars net worth.

How Much Is Rick Harrison Worth?

The total net worth of Rick Harrison is estimated to be around $11 million. A huge chunk of this money was earned through his pawnshop business and TV show. But how much is Rick from Pawn Stars worth? Well, in 2014, Rick Harrison’s salary per episode in the reality show was $15K. He must be earning around $300K to 500K for each season. So far, 18 seasons have been aired and currently, the 19th season is being aired on the History network. A minimum of $5 million and a maximum of $9 million would be his income from Pawn Stars.

Now, talking about Rick’s business earnings, he has around a 10% share in the pawnshop. The total profit earned via the family-owned business is estimated to be around $1 million per year. So, Rick Harrison is earning around 100K from the pawn business every year. Taking both the incomes into account, we will be able to arrive at the $11 million figure.

Who Is the Richest in Pawn Stars Cast?

What is the position of Rick on Pawn Stars net worth? Well, the richest among the cast is Murray SawChuck. He has a net worth of more than $15 million, followed by Danny Koker whose net worth is $13 million. So the position of Rick on Pawn Stars net worth can be said as third.

Rick Harrison Real Estate

Rick Harrison made one of the biggest investments in buying his house. He bought a country clubhouse in Summerlin for a cost of $3.99 million. On top of this, he spent $600k in renovating the house. He also separately spent $45k in furnishing a granite floor. The house has 4 bedrooms, among which two are located downstairs and two upstairs. It also features a 12-seat home theater, seven bathrooms, and a gym. The sound system of the house is completely integrated into a central sound system, that allows the housemates to play music using their phones.

The house has stunning views outdoor. The facade of the house offers us the view of Red Rock Canyon’s spring mountains, while the backyard overlooks the strip. You have a kitchen in the backyard. It also comprises a lagoon-styled pool and spa.

Rick Harrison Car Collection

Rick Harrison has spent a great deal of money on cars. Since he is an automobile enthusiast, he has modified a few cars. The car he likes the most is a 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe, which he has been modifying and using for the past 12 years. In addition to this, he also owns a Rolls-Royce. His father bought this car for a price of $200 or $200. After Richardson’s death, the car was handed down to Rick. However, Rick holds a special place to the 1972 Volkswagen he owns. He considered it special because it was his first car, and he learned to drive with this car. Nevertheless, he currently uses a 2018 Ford F-150 raptor for his daily use.

Rick Harrison Charity Works

Since Rick Suffered from Epilepsy in his childhood, he supported people who suffered from such disease. He raised money for this by organizing a bike rally. Rick donated the amount that was collected during the bike rally to families that had Epilepsy victims. In the year 2014, Rick contributed an amount of $40K to the Epilepsy Foundation of Nevada.

Old Man’s Death

Rick’s father, familiarly known as Old Man, died in 2018 when he was 77. His family shared this news with his fans. History channel and Pawn Stars crew expressed their condolences to Richard’s family for their loss. Rick while speaking to US weekly said that his father was his hero and how fortunate he was to have Richard as his father. He further told how the reality show helped his father to teach the value of family to the viewers.

How tall Is Rick Harrison?

Rich Harrison is 1.82 m tall, and he weighs around 105 Kg. The color of his eyes is blue.

Conclusion

This article was all about what is rick from Pawn Stars net worth and how earned those figures. In addition to this, I have included some information about his personal life. Since Rick has largely kept his personal and marriage life private, there is little information available. I hope you found the information that you came looking for.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Rick Harrison Net Worth

1. What is Rich Harrison’s major sources of income? Two major sources of income for Rick are his Pawn business and the Reality show that is being aired on the History channel. 2. How many kids does he have? Rick is currently a dad for six kids. Among them, three are his kids, while the other three are his third wife’s daughters. 3. How much did Rick Harrison spend on renovating his house? He spent $645k renovating the house he bought for $3.99 million. 4. How many siblings does Rick have? Rick Harrison has two brothers and their names are Joseph Kent and Christopher K.