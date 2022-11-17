Rick Astley Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Car Collection

Admit it, we all have been “Rickrolled” at least once in our lives. In case you haven’t heard about “Rickrolling”, then you have awful taste in memes. Anyway, “Rickrolling” is a kind of internet meme that content creators use to clickbait their audiences. Let me tell you I cannot stress enough how famous “Rickrolling” became over the years. All the credit for the birth of this internet sensation meme goes to the famous English singer, Rick Astley. This meme is derived from Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up”, which is from 1987. The song resurfaced on a website called “4chan” in the year 2006, as they used “Never Gonna Give You Up” to clickbait their readers. Rickrolling went viral in 2007 and its popularity grew even more as the years passed by.

We had enough talks about “Rickrolling”, now let’s talk about the person behind it i.e, Rick Astley. Rick Astley is a British singer, who started his career in 1985. He continued to release songs till 1993 and took a break from making music. Later he revived his career in 2000 and is still going strong. Some of his best works are Never Gonna Give You UP, Together Forever, Whenever You Need Somebody, Hold Me In Your Arms, Sleeping, etc.

What is Rick Astley Worth?

It has been reported from our sources that Rick Astley net worth is $16 million as of this year. Astley acquired most of his wealth from his career as a musician. Aside from this, he also worked as a radio DJ and podcast host, during his break from music. And, he also earned money by taking advantage of the fame earned by becoming an internet meme. The English artist has released 8 albums so far namely Whenever You Need Somebody, Hold Me in Your Arms, Free, Body & Soul, Keep It Turned On, Portrait, 50, and Beautiful Life. For his contribution to the music industry, Rick Astley has been awarded many awards.

He is the winner of an ASCAP Pop Music Award, BMI Award, Billboard Music Award, Brit Award, Classic Pop Reader Award, Ivor Novello Award, MTV Europe Music Award, Music & Media Year-End Awards, and Smash Hits Poll Winners Party Award. Not only this, but he also received a Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist” in the year 1989. Let’s read about how much does Rick Astley make?

Name Rick Astley Net worth $16 million Birth 6 February 1966, England Nationality English Age 56 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 70 kg Partner Lene Bausager Profession Singer Career 1985-1993, 2000-Present

How Much Does Rick Astley Make?

Rick Astley mostly earns his income from his career as a singer and social media handles. He also makes cash from brand collaborations and commercials. It is reckoned that Rick Astley reportedly derives at least $2.5 million every year from his works. While the monthly earnings of Rick Astley are estimated to be more than $200k, his weekly income from his sources is at least $50k. Read the following section to know about Rick Astley’s earnings in detail.

Rick Astley Earnings

Astley started working on his first album in the mid-1980s and his first album titled “Whenever You Need Somebody” was released in the year 1987. Whenever You Need Somebody was an instant success and went on to earn 2 platinum certifications from RIAA. It has been reported that the album sales of “Whenever You Need Somebody” brought more than $4 million into Rick Astley’s pockets. After the success of his debut album, Rick Astley released his second album titled “Hold Me in Your Arms” in the year 1988.

Hold Me in Your Arms went on to earn RIAA gold certification and Rick’s earnings from the album sales were reported to be around $1.5 million. Rick Astley’s latest release “Free” was released in 1991. Unlike the previous albums, Free couldn’t do much business in the terms of finance. The earnings of Astley are estimated to be $100k. Later in 2002, Rick Astley’s album “50” was released and his return from the album sales is $300k. As he became an internet meme and grew popular across the world, Rick Astley receives an annual income of $12k from YouTube as royalties.

Rick Astley Earnings from Social Media

The internet meme, Rick Astley has more than 249k followers on Instagram. He most likely makes profits from his Instagram account through sponsored posts and guest posts. It is reported that from a paid story, Rick Astley approximately earns $82 per post. As for a promotional image post, Rick reportedly gets between $150 to $164 for each post. Rick Astley most likely makes the most money by uploading a sponsored video. He is assessed to pull more than $320 for every paid video he uploads on his Instagram account.

Unlike Instagram, Rick Astley has more than 3.49 million subscribers on YouTube. As of this writing, Rick Astley’s YouTube channel has over 1.6 billion lifetime views. From YouTube advertisements and sponsorships, Rick Astley’s earnings are assessed to be up to $900k a year. In addition to this, Astley also makes additional money from live streams and donations from the audience. From all of these sources combined, Rick earns somewhere between $4.7k to $74.8k every month.

Rick Astley Early Life and Career Beginnings

The English singer, Rick Astley was born on the 6th of February 1966 in Newton-le-Willows in Lancashire, England. Rick’s parents Horace Astley and Cynthia Astley have three more children. When Rick’s age was 5 years, his father pushed Cynthia out of the house. This action led to the couple’s divorce. A few years later, Rick Astley started exhibiting his singing talent at a local church. While in high school, Rick Astley also started playing drums with singing. To realize his dream as a singer, Rick decided to leave high school at the age of 16 years.

After this, Rick took up a job as a driver during the daytime. While he used nighttime to pursue his singing career. Soon, Astley started taking part in singing competitions and also won numerous talent competitions. In 1985, the English singer started performing as a drummer with a musical group called “FBI”. Then in 1987, Rick released his debut single titled “When You Gonna”. As time went by, Rick Astley released Never Gonna Give Up, When You Need Somebody, Together Forever, Body and Soul, and many more.

Retirement from Music and Comeback

Later in 1993, Rick Astley took a break from music to settle down and start a family. He came out of retirement in the year 2000. During this time, Rick Astley was pretty much out of business. After his comeback, Rick released “Keep It Turned Down” in 2001. Later in 2007, Rick Astley became an internet meme and his popularity grew among the people. In 2016, he released 50, and in the year 2018 released the album titled “Beautiful Life”.

Rick Astley Personal Life

Before stepping down from making music, Rick Astley met a woman named Lene Bausager. Both started seeing each other in 1987. Later in the year 1992, both became parents to a girl named, Emilie. Emilie has grown up to become a garden designer and also holds a master’s degree. Rick and Lene decided to get married in the early 2000s. Finally, in the year 2003, both exchanged wedding vows and have been living together ever since. Lene has started working as a film producer. It is reported that Rick Astley and his wife reside in Surrey, Molesey, while Emilie is settled in Denmark. It is also said that Rick Astley owns a guitar collection and also built a recording studio in his house.

It might not look like it, but Rick Astley is over 50 years old. However, thanks to the “Rickrolling” phenomenon, it still seems Rick is in his mid-30s. Also, due to this, Rick’s career received the boost it needed. Today, Rick Astley is still making music and has expressed his plan to continue making music.

