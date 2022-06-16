Richard Sherman Net Worth: Biography, Career, Assets, Family, House

Who knew that playing games for sports can one day get you worldwide fame and money too? We are living in an era, where excelling at something can make you rich. The same is with Richard Kevin Sherman, who is better known as Richard Sherman in the world of NFL. Known for playing for the NFL team Seattle Seahawks, Richard commenced his professional career in 2011 and has signed a 1-year agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September 2021. Though Richard is currently recovering from an injury, he is honored with titles like Superbowl Champion, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, and All-Decade Team. Despite playing football for more than a decade, there is little information on his financial earnings.

So if you are looking to know more about Richard Sherman’s financial earnings, then keep reading this post, as we have covered topics like What is Richard Sherman net worth, How old is Richard Sherman? How much does Richard Sherman make? and What are Richard Sherman’s career earnings?

What Is Richard Sherman Worth?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, Richard Sherman net worth is gauged to be $40 million as of 2022. The NFL player has collected a major part of his income from his career as an NFL player. He has played for Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2017 and then for the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2020. Last year, Richard Sherman came to a one-year agreement with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Richard has a total of 495 tackles and 116 pass deflections as of today. Check out how much does Richard Sherman make? below.

Name Richard Sherman Net Worth $40 Million Birth 30 March 1988, Compton, USA Nationality American Age 34 Years Height 6ft 3in Weight 93 kg Partner Ashley Moss Profession NFL Cornerback Career 2011-Present

How Much Does Richard Sherman Make?

According to reports, Richard Sherman makes between $5 million to $8 million every year. His earnings consist of NFL salary and bonuses. Sherman also receives thousands of dollars through brand endorsements and through social media handles. The NFL player easily gets more than $500k each month. Richards manages to draw at least $100k each week through his various means of support. Let’s take a look at Richard Sherman’s earnings.

Richard Sherman NFL Earnings

Throughout his decade-long career, Richard Sherman has managed to pull some pretty big paychecks. Back in 2011, Richard Sherman signed an agreement with Seattle Seahawks for 4 years. As per the agreement, Richard Sherman received a signing bonus of $182k and the total payout was $2.2 million. In 2011, the total takings of Richard Sherman are reported to be $375k.

Richard Sherman’s earnings in the following year are reported to be around $465k. In 2013, Richard Sherman received a salary of $555k. After the maturity of Richard’s contract, The Seattle Seahawks decided to renew his contract from $2.2 million to $56 million for another 4 years. As per this agreement, Richard was to receive a signing bonus of $11 million and a $40 million guaranteed stipend.

If we calculate, Richard Sherman received $10 million a year till 2018. After his contract expiry, Sherman left the Seattle Seahawks and joined the San Francisco 49ers. According to reports, the San Francisco 49ers offered Richard a three-year deal worth $39 million, which he accepted.

As per the contract agreement, Richard Sherman received around $12.5 million each year. Then in early 2021, the San Francisco 49ers released Richard Sherman, and later in September, he got a 1-year offer worth $2.25 million from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If we add the figures, Richard Sherman reportedly made more than $99 million from his NFL career alone.

Richard Sherman Endorsements and YouTube Earnings

As you might already know that one of the crucial sources of income for a sportsperson is brand endorsements. The same is with the case of Richard Sherman as well. The NFL player has been featured in commercials for brands like T-Mobile and Nike. He has also appeared in commercials for Beats by Dre and BODYARMOR drink. Sources reveal that Richard easily manages to draw $1 million a year through his endorsement deals.

Man of you might not know this but, Richard also has a YouTube channel, where he mostly posts videos from his daily routines. He also sometimes streams video games and his channel currently has 40.7k subscribers. Though the subscriber count is low, the channel produces up to $300 in revenue each year. According to estimation, the channel gets at least 100 new subscribers and Richard makes between $1 to $22 each month from it.

Richard Sherman Real Estate

Sherman bought a luxurious mansion, which is situated in Maple Valley, Washington, back in 2014. According to reports, the NFL player paid more than $2.3 million for it. The house is said to cover an area of 8,900 square feet, and it has 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The house is also said to have a gourmet kitchen and a large living room. It also consists of a huge swimming pool and garden.

Richard Sherman’s Trouble With the Law

Last year in July, Richard ran into trouble with the law. The heart of the matter is that Richard was under the supposition of domestic violence and theft. As a result, the cops took Richard Sherman into custody, however, Richard was released soon after. Unfortunately, Richard’s troubles with the law were not finished. He was again booked for trespassing, mischievous conduct, domestic violence, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was also charged with reckless driving and putting the life of civilians in danger. Initially, the court denied Richard’s bail, but eventually released him under the condition to appear in the court whenever necessary to which the NFL player agreed.

This year in March, Sherman testified of reckless driving and trespassing. The court sentenced, Sherman to pay a fine of $2.5k and was placed on probation for 2 years. He was also ordered to serve society for 16 hours. Not only this but, he was also ordered to attend DUI (Driving Under Influence) course.

Early Life

Richard Sherman was born to a truck driver named Kevin Sherman and Beverley Sherman. Beverley gave birth to Richard Sherman on the 30th of March 1988 in Compton, California, USA. Richard was sent to Dominguez High School, where he excelled in playing football and track & field. He completed high school in 2006 and went on to join the University of Stanford, after receiving a sports scholarship. During his college days, Sherman played for the Stanford Cardinal Football team. He played for the Stanford Cardinal team for almost 4 years i.e, from 2006 to 2010. In 2010, Richard completed his graduation majoring in communications, and later in the following year was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks.

Career

Sherman started his professional football career after signing a 4-year agreement with the Seattle Seahawks in July 2011. He played his first match against the San Francisco 49ers. By the end of the 2011 season, Richard Sherman received an overall rating of 85.2 and secured 16th place in the qualifying comebacks category. Sherman went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks till 2018, and in the same year in March, he joined the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL player made an agreement worth $39 million for 3 years with the 49ers. Later in February 2021, Sherman was released by the San Francisco 49ers. Then in September, Sherman signed a $2.22 million agreement for 1 year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Sherman suffered an injury to his Achilles, and as a result, he was dropped from the remaining season.

Personal Life

Sherman started seeing a woman named Ashley Moss. Later on, Ashley gave birth to Sherman’s first child, a son named Rayden Sherman in February 2015. Sherman and Ashley exchanged engagement rings the same year in June. Then in 2016, Richard and Ashley became parents for the second time to a daughter named Avery. In March 2018. the pair tied the knot.

Final Thoughts on Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman may not be regarded as one of the best, but still, he is a pretty good player. He commenced his career back in 2011 and in a span of just 10 years, he managed to achieve a net worth of $40 million. He currently has 495 tackles, 116 pass deflections, 37 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, and 3 defensive touchdowns. The NFL player is currently recovering from an injury he sustained during the 2021-2022 season. However, he is making appearances on sports events and podcasts as a guest and is looking forward to returning to the ground once again.

Frequently Asked Questions About Richard Sherman

1. What is Richard Sherman worth? A. As of 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, Richard Sherman net worth is expected to be a whopping $40 million. 2. How old is Richard Sherman? A. The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback, Richard Sherman is 34 years old. 3. Who is Richard Sherman’s wife? A. Richard Sherman is currently married to his longtime romantic partner Ashley Moss. The pair tied the knot in March 2018, and are parents of two children i.e, a son named Rayden Sherman and a daughter named Avery.