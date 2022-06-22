Richard Rawlings Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Biography, Family, Cars

This post is going to be about Richard Rawlings, who initially started his career as an entrepreneur and ended up becoming one of the most famous TV personalities in America. For those who have not heard about Richard Rawlings, let me tell you that he is the founder and proprietor of the famous American brand “Gas Monkey”. He is widely recognized for his reality TV show “Fast N’ Loud”, which was premiered on Discovery Channel. Are you curious to know about the amazing journey of Richard Rawlings from being an entrepreneur to one of the most famous TV personalities in America? If “Yes”, make sure you check out this whole post.

In this post, I have covered interesting information about Richard Rawlings like What is Richard Rawlings net worth? How old is Richard Rawlings? How much did Richard Rawlings make from Fast N’ Loud? and How much does Richard Rawlings make?

What Is Richard Rawlings Worth?

The American TV personality, Richard Rawlings net worth is reported to be over $18 million as of today. There is no question that Richard obtained his massive fortune through his various ventures, which operated under his trademark Gas Monkey. Richard’s show “Fast N’ Loud” ran for a total of 16 seasons i.e, from June 2012 to June 2020. Richard is also part of another TV show titled “Garage Rehab” since 2017. His other TV shows include Fast N’ Loud Demolition Theater, Garage Rehab: Revisited, Mega Race: The Inside Track, Misfit Garage: The Gas Monkey Games, Fast N’ Loud: Monkey Talk, and a few others. You will find information on how much does Richard Rawlings make? below.

Name Richard Rawlings Net Worth $18 million Birth 30 March 1969, Texas, USA Nationality American Age 53 years old Height 6ft 1in Weight 82 kg Partner Katerina Rawlings Profession TV Personality, Businessman Career 2002-Present

How Much Does Richard Rawlings Make?

The American businessman, Richard Rawlings brings in up to $3 million each year through his various ventures. He has made money through his ventures like Gas Monkey Garage, Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, Gas Monkey Live, etc. He has also earned a huge pile of cash through his numerous TV shows. As per reports, Richard Rawlings makes over $250k a month through his many ventures and TV shows. Our findings report that the weekly takings of Richard Rawlings are between $50k to $80k. Let’s take a look at how much did Richard Rawlings make from Fast N’ Loud?

Richard Rawlings Earnings From Fast N’ Loud

Richard Rawlings’s show Fast N’ Loud ran for over 8 years consisting of 16 seasons. The show featured Richard and his teammates looking for busted, broke, run-down cars. Richard and his team would repair the broken cars and would later sell them, reaping decent profits. The show ran from June 2012 to June 2020 on Discovery Channel, consisting of 155 episodes. According to reports, Richard Rawlings’s takings for each episode of fast N’ Loud were $50k.

The 1st season of the show has 14 episodes, and Richards’s takings by the end of season 1 are around $700k. The 2nd season consists of 7 episodes making Rawlings $350k richer. Richard’s total takings by the end of season 3 were $400k and in season 4 it was $650k. Season 5 of Fast N’ Loud has 15 episodes, which brought $750k into Richard Rawlings’s pockets. Richard earned a sum of $300k and $750k from Season 6 and season 7 of Fast N’ Loud respectively.

The 8th season of the show has 7 episodes bringing around $350k into Richard’s bank account. Season 9 and season 10 of Fast N’ Loud have a total of 8 episodes, which means Richard revived at least $400k out of it. Likewise, season 11 and season 12 have 10 episodes, making Rawlings $500k richer. The next season of Fast N’ loud has 8 episodes and Richard received a stipend of $400k by the end of it. Season 14 of the show has 10 episodes and the Green Monkey owner made $500k from it. The final two seasons of Fast N’ Loud have 12 episodes each, and Richards received $600k for them.

Richard Rawlings Total Earnings From Fast N’ Loud

If we add all the above figures, then the total takings of Richard Rawlings amount to an astounding $8.15 million. Apart from this, the American businessman has also earned a considerable sum of money through the various spinoffs of the show like Fast N’ Loud: Demolition Theater, Misfit Garage, etc. Below are some business ventures of Richard Rawlings.

Richard Rawlings Business Ventures

Rawlings embarked on his journey to success by inaugurating “Lincoln Press” in the year 1999. His company was associated with printing advertisements and later in the early 2000s, Richard sold his company. After selling Lincoln Press, Richard used the amount to start a car garage called “Gas Monkey Garage” in 2002.

The specialty of Richard’s garage is that the clients can bring their cars to the Gas Monkey Garage and get their cars customized. The garage grew so popular that it even got a show after it. Following the success of Fast N’ Loud, Richard used this opportunity to diversify his business. He inaugurated his second venture “Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill” in September 2013.

The 2nd venture of Richard is a bar and restaurant, which had headquarters in Dallas, Texas. After this, Richard decided to start a music venue called the “Gas Monkey Live” in 2014. Richard also went on to start his energy drink and later on a new local restaurant named “Richard Rawlings’ Garage in 2016. After a few years, Rawlings closed Gas Monkey Live and decided to focus on expanding Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill. He announced in September 2021, that Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill has been renamed to “Amplified Live”. Check out the Richard Rawlings’s houses and cars collection below.

Richard Rawlings Real Estate

Back in the year 2015, The owner of Gas Monkey Garage purchased a 4,000-square-foot residence in Dallas, Texas. According to reports, it is said that Richard has paid a whopping $1.7 million for it, and it consists of 4 bedrooms. The mansion also includes a large pond and a bar as well. Richards is also said to own another property in Texas. The luxurious mansion is said to cover an area of 7,200 square feet, and it includes 8 bathrooms and 5 bedrooms. According to reports, Richard Rawlings has reportedly paid a hefty sum of $3.9 million for it.

Richard Rawlings Car Collection

Despite restoring and selling numerous cars, Richard has a pretty collection of some expensive rides as well. He is reportedly the owner of a Ford Shelby Mustang GT 350 1968 model, which is said to be worth over $120k. He also bought a Ferrari F40 car by paying a whopping $375k for it. Rawlings is also the keeper of a Chevrolet Fleetline 1952 model, which is worth over $50k. Another vintage car of Richard Rawlings is an Aston Martin 1938 model, which is said to be worth more than $224k as of today.

Early Life

Richard Rawlings was born to Ray Rawlings, while the name of his mother has not been made public. On the 30th of March 1969, Richard opened his eyes in Fort Worth, Texas, United States. Richard was sent to Eastern Hills High School, where he completed his studies. During his time in school, Richard used to accompany his father to automobile exhibits and also lend his hand to construct cars. Richard bought his first car when he was just 14 years old. After this, he inaugurated his first printing company called “Lincoln Press” in 1999. After a few years, Richard sold his printing company in 2004 and also started a car customization company called “Gas Monkey Garage” in 2002.

Personal Life

The American businessman, Richard Rawlings has been married 4 times. His first marriage was with Karen K. Grames. Richard and Karen tied the knot in 1993, but they ended their marriage just a year later. After this, Richard started seeing a woman named Suzanne Marie Mergele. Susan and Richard exchanged wedding vows in 1999 and after nearly 10 years, the couple filed for divorce.

However, the lovers rekindled their romance and married again in 2015. Then in 2019, the pair ended their marriage for good. According to reports, Richard had to give away his Mercedes SL 450 Roadster (worth $91k) and a sum of $300k as a divorce settlement. After Richard divorced Suzanne, he started a romantic relationship with Katerina Deason.

Then in August 2019, Richard asked Suzzane to be his soulmate to which she agreed. In the following year, the pair tied the knot on the 28th of June in Kay West, Florida. Richard Rawlings doesn’t have any children of his own from any of his marriages.

Final Thoughts on Richard Rawlings

Unlike most of us, Richard Rawlings started his career by opening his own business. He started by opening an advertisement printing company and soon ventured into the car business. His method and work of restoring cars and giving them a new look made him popular throughout his hometown. Richard took this to his advantage and created his own show, which became a worldwide hit. The journey of Richard Rawlings tells us to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way to its fullest. The American entrepreneur is still running his car garage and is also part of TV shows as well.

Frequently Asked Questions About Richard Rawlings

1. What is Richard Rawlings worth? A. As of 2022, the founder of Gas Monkey Garage, Richard Rawlings net worth is $18 million. 2. How old is Richard Rawlings? A. Richard Rawlings was born on the 30th of March in 1969, and he is currently 53 years old. 3. Does Richard Rawlings have children? A. No, Richard Rawlings doesn’t have any children of his own despite being married 4 times. However, he has stepchildren from his former partners’ previous relationships. 4. How tall is Richard Rawlings? A. The American businessman, Richard Rawlings height is measured to be 6 feet and 1 inch.