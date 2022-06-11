Richard Gere Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Family

Richard Gere is an American actor who has appeared in a number of popular films like “Pretty Woman”, “An Officer and a Gentleman”, “Somersby”, “Runaway Bride” among many others. While he has established a solid name in the film industry, Gere is also popular for his philanthropic activities and various human rights campaigns in Tibet. Beginning his career in the early 70s, he has established what is an absolutely impressive portfolio that extends for over decades. This has also made him one of the most bankable star’s in the Hollywood family. So what is Richard Gere worth? As of 2022, Richard Gere net worth is reportedly $120 million.

The “Somersby” actor has reportedly earned more than 60 acting credits through various films and television series. He has done more than 57 films so far most of which have been as a leading actor and has won numerous awards for his amazing on-screen performances. When he is not acting, Richard loves to invest his time into his other hobbies that are not much known to everyone.

The actor is passionate about collecting photographs and has some unique pieces that date back to the 1800s and hold great value. Richard also had a great collection of guitars. In this posting you will learn more about him including how much does Richard Gere make, how old is Richard Gere, his personal and professional details and more. So, with much ado let’s get started.

Richard has piled up some serious cash over more than four decades of career. During this time he has won the hearts of millions of people who are often curious to know what is Richard Gere worth? As mentioned earlier, Richard Gere Net Worth is $120 million. While he has amassed most of his fortune from his acting career, a good amount of wealth also resulted from property sales, and other endeavors.

Richard Gere net worth is no surprise given the fact that he has been a part of some of the blockbuster hit films in their lead roles. Another reason for his huge financial success and the success of his movies is that he has starred in films that belonged to the right genre during the right time. For example, one of the most notable films “Pretty Woman” released in the 90s era when the demand for romantic comedies were at their peaks. The film was a massive commercial success grossing over $463 millions from worldwide box office. He sure would have raked in a hefty paycheck adding to Richard Gere net worth.

Other notable earnings of the Gere include 1993’s “Sommersby” for which he earned a salary of $5 million, 1994’s “Intersection” that got him $7 million. From “Runaway Bride” (1999), “Unfaithful”(2002) and “The Mothman Prophecies” (2002), he made $12 million, $15 million and $15 million respectively. Undoubtedly these movies has played a vital role in upturning Richard Gere net worth.

Some of the other high grossing movies like 2004’s drama “Shall We Dance?” collected $170 million at worldwide box office. “Nights in Rodanthe” from his 2008 works was again a commercial success which generated $84 million of revenue worldwide. As far as his films and shows are concerned these are just a few of them to give you an idea about the actor’s lucrative earnings. There are many more in the list that are responsible for what he is worth today.

Earnings From Other Sources

Outside Richard’s acting career, he holds special interests in collecting valuable photographs and guitars some of which are vintage. While maintaining his hobbies, the actor has ensured that these endeavors ultimately turn out to be profitable for him. He has revealed to the media that he would be putting up those pictures for sale at New York City’s ‘Christie’s’. He also had an impressive guitar collection in the past of which he sold and earned almost around $1 million collaborating with Christie’s team in 2011.

In addition to that, Gere has made some serious out of selling a few of his properties at a much higher value than what he had earlier purchased them for (More on this later).

Endorsement deals are one of the major sources of income for most of the Hollywood actors and Richard is no exception. Being one of the most demanding actors, he has enjoyed some attractive endorsement deals. He has collaborated with numerous brands in various sectors like “Lancia Delta”-an automobile brand, Visa, KappAhl (Women’s clothing label), “Orangina”, a beverage brand among others. The income from this product/ brand promotions have helped boost up his wealth in a big way even though his earnings as an actor has the major role to play.

Now that you know how much does Richard Gere make or has made and what are the various sources of the actor’s earnings, let’s move on to his family background and early days.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Richard Tiffany Gere Popular Name Richard Gere Date of Birth 31 August, 1949 Age 72 years Place of Birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Parents Doris Ann (Mother) Homer George Gere (Father) Spouse Carey Lowell (m. 2002); Cindy Crawford (m.1991–1995)

Alexandra Silva (m. 2018 - Present) Children Homer James Jigme Gere (From Cary Lowell), Alexander (from Alaxandra Silva) Profession Actor, Performer, Social Activist, Net Worth $120 million

How old is Richard Gere? Richard Tiffany Gere came into this world on the 31st of August, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As of 2021, the actor’s age is 72 years. He is the son of Doris Ann (Mother) and Homer George Gere (Father). While his mother was a homemaker, his father used to work in Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company as an insurance consultant. The actor is of mixed ethnicity that includes English, French, Irish and Dutch.

Gere completed his schooling in 1967 from North Syracuse Central High School. During his time there he aced in music and trumpet. Gere was also good in gymnastics as well. In fact, he earned a gymnastics scholarship for his exceptional performance. After graduating from high school he went on to join the University of Massachusetts Amherst on the scholarship in order to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy. But his ambition to become an actor grew so intense that he dropped out after two years and began his acting career.

Career

Early Career

During his initial days of career, Richard started with acting in various on and off-Broadway plays. In 1969, he made his acting debut at the Seattle Repertory Theatre and then went on to perform in Provincetown Playhouse on Cape Cod. Gere landed on his very first prominent theatre role in 1973 in the original Grease, the musical Broadway production in London’s West End. In 1979, he became one of the first actors from Hollywood to play a homosexual role as Holocaust victim in the production titled Bent. His performance was well taken by the audiences and the actor recieved his first award, “Theater World Award”.

Beginning of Film Career

Richard Gere’s film career began in the mid 70s. One of his first roles that he got was in “The Lords of Flatbush” (1970). However, a clash with Sylvester Stallone, who he was supposed to act alongside had him replaced. He then went on to take up several smaller roles in multiple films like “Mr. Goodbar”, “Days of Heaven” among others. His exceptional acting skills helped him gain popularity.

That said, Gere got his major break in 1980 with his lead role in the film “American Gigolo” where his character was mainly a sex symbol. With this film his demand in the industry increased and he subsequently signed several movies to play the main character. Another notable one was his 1982 film “An Officer and a Gentleman”. With both these movies, Richard rose as a Superstar. He became the recipient of awards and nominations like Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor and a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for the best cast. Even though he did some prominent projects during the early 80s, the rest of the decade was quieter.

Acting Career Since The 90s

After a relatively dormant 80s, Richard Gere had a comeback in the industry in 1990 with the movie “Internal Affairs”. He went on to star in several others most notably “Pretty Woman” as Edward Lewis alongside Julia Roberts. the movie got him a huge fan following in addition to a Golden Globe nomination. through out the 90s the actor continued to rule the industry with some of the Blockbuster smashes like “Primal Fear”, “Sommersby”, “Runaway Bride”, “The Mothman Prophecies”, “Unfaithful” among many others. In 1999, one of the reputed magazine’s listed him as the ‘Sexiest Man’ of the time.

During the early 2000s, Richard earned more credits by appearing in “Chicago”, “Shall We Dance” and “I’m Not There”. While the latter is a biographical movie where the Gere played one of the six versions of Bob Dylan, in “Shall We Dance”, the actor amazed the audience with his dancing skills. All of the above movies were huge box-office success that recieved appreciation on the audiences and the critics alike.

After another successful movie in 2008, “Nights in Rodanthe”, the actor appeared in many independent feature films since. It was said that most of the major studios boycotted him for having his own political opinions and clashes with China. The reason was that China acted as a major monetary resource for most of the prominent studios in Hollywood. But that did not stop Richard from moving up the ladder. In fact, during this time, he moved from his usual roles to surprise the audiences by portraying a different type of character. He starred in movies like “Norman: The Moderate Rise” and “Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” in 2016.

Musical and Other Endeavors

Thanks to his avid musical talent, Richard composed and played the piano track in the film “Pretty Woman”. He also performed a guitar solo in his movie “Runaway Bride” for which he is the composer as well. A hard working actor who wants to give a realistic performance, Richard learned how to tap dance, ultimately becoming proficient in it for his role in Chicago. The actor took extensive karate training for his role in “An Officer and a Gentleman”.

Personal Life

Richard has not only earned a massive fame within his mainstream acting, but has also attracted a lot of attention outside that as well. He has been in the news for his marriage to Cindy Crawford, the supermodel for a brief period of time. He tied the knot with Crawford in 1991 but their marriage lasted for just about 4 years and they separated in 1995. Gere was earlier in various relationships with Penelope Milford (1971-1978), Kim Basinger and Priscilla Presley for a short while during the 80s.

After splitting with Cindy, he tied the knot with Cary Lowell, the actress and model in November 2002. The couple have a son together named Homer James Jigme Gere who was born in 2000. Richard and Lowell filed for a divorce in 2013 with their legal proceedings being ruled by the Supreme Court in New York County. The divorce was finalized in October 2016. In 2018, the Spanish activist Alejandra Silva became his third wife. The following year the couple welcome their baby boy.

Aside from his high profile relationships, Richard Gere is also known for his spiritual belief in Buddhism and his advocacy for Tibetan politics. He is also a great philanthropist and has contributed huge fortunes from his earnings for humanitarian causes. The actor is the co-founder of the Tibet House U.S., chairs the Board of Directors for the International Campaign of Tibet. His foundations actively support the Tibetan Independence Movement.

Gere is the supporter of numerous other social and ecological causes like protection of the tribal, AIDs awareness and more.

Assets

Richard boasts an attractive portfolio of real estate properties most of which are in different places in New York. In 2005, he bought a property in Sag Harbor, NY paying $6.9 million. He later sold it for $36.5 million after reducing the price several times. He also owns an estate that spreads over more than 50 acres of land located in Pound Ridge, New York. Gere reportedly put it out for sale for $28 million.

Aside from that, he co-owns Bedford Post Inn and an large estate in North Salem, a town in New York; the latter along with his wife.

Summing Up

Richard Gere is considered one of the best actors of Hollywood. He has earned a name through his excellent acting and performing skills. His charming onscreen presence and unparalleled expressions makes him one of the most handsome men in the showbiz. Being a part of several blockbuster hits, in addition to the longevity of his career has helped him rake in such a massive fortune. As of 2022, Richard Gere net worth is estimated around $120 million.

Other than being a great actor, Gere is a great human being who advocates humanitarian, and social causes. The actors has contributed millions to different foundations, and campaigns. He also has established his own foundations to help and supports the ones in need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Richard Gere worth? Richard Gere’s net worth s $120 million as of 2022. How old is Richard Gere? Born on 31st of August, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Richard is currently 72 years old. Who is Richard’s wife? After two separations, Richard married Alejandra Silva, an activist from Spain. The couple is living happily together. Who are Richard’s children? Richard has two sons – one from his ex-wife Cary Lowell named Homer James Jigme Gere. The other son, Alexander, is from his present wife Alexandra.