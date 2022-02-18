Wooooo!, it’s the only word that can describe the legacy of legendary 16-time world champion Ric Flair. Ric Flair is an ex WWE wrestler, who bid adieu to the WWE ring in the year 2008, but he appeared in other wrestling events like TNA, WCW, NWA, and many others from time to time. Apart from being a great wrestler, he also amassed a great deal of money, but he blew most of it, on ridiculous things. Now, if you want to know more about how much is Ric Flair worth, then keep reading the article.

What is Ric Flair’s Net Worth?

Given that, Ric Flair had a successful run in the WWE, then what is Ric Flair’s net worth?. As of 2022, Ric Flair net worth is around $500k. He earned most of his money from professional wrestling. After taking retirement from the ring, Ric also served as a wrestling manager and mentor to many other wrestles (including his daughter). Flair made his impact in the wrestling ring just after making his debut in the year 1973, and there was no looking back for Ric. Let us have a look at the breakdown of Ric Flair’s wealth.

Name Richard Morgan Filehr (a.k.a Ric Flair) Net Worth $500k Born 25 February 1949, Memphis, Tennessee Nationality American Height 185 centimeters Weight 80 kilograms Occupation Retired Wrestler Career 1972-2012 Wife Wendy Barlow Parents Dr. Richard Reid Filehr (Father) and Kathleen Filehr(Mother)

How Did Ric Flair Made His Money (And Also How He Lost It)?

As you know, Ric made most of his fortune from professional wrestling, but he also earns a good amount of money from royalties, merchandise, sponsorships, advertisements, guest appearances in TV shows and other events, and his role as a professional manager. In addition to this, he also gets paid for making appearances in movies, video games, interviews, and many more. Speaking of Video Game, you should check out our post about Adin Ross’s Net Worth. Apart from this, Ric also invested his money in his ventures, but it proved to be a disaster. The details of his earnings and how blew his cash is given below.

Wrestling Career

Ric Flair has had a career that lasted for almost 40 years. He was famous for his deceiving fighting style and notorious low blows. It is stated that Ric used to earn up to $400k to $700k each year during his wrestling career. As of now, it is estimated that he earns around $35k each month for managing other wrestlers.

Ric Flair Endorsement And Commercial

Ric Flair signed a deal with the TickPick, (which sells event tickets and passes) and receives a decent amount of money. He also makes substantial money by appearing in commercials, movies, interviews, and guest appearances.

Cars Collection

The Nature Boy is the proud keeper of many expensive cars. He claims that he has a huge collection of cars in his possession. Some of his rides include a Chevrolet SS and Chevrolet Camaro, which he purchased by paying a hefty amount of $72k and $62k respectively. He also has a Mercedes-Benz, that is worth around $32k and also a classic Bentley 1999 model that is worth around $72k. To sum this up, he is the keeper of a car collection that is worth more than $240k. Apart from this, Ric was also a party boy and spent a fortune on partying and riding in limos. It is claimed by the wrestler that he used to spend more than $60k just on the limousines. Another person who has the most amazing collection of cars is T-Pain. Dive deep into T-Pain’s Net Worth and Assets right here.

Ric Flair House

Just like he loves to make a grand entrance to the ring, he also prefers to reside in a house that fits his status. Ric Flair owns a massive two-story house that cost a whopping amount of $1 million. This house is in Charlotte, NC, that has many large rooms, a big garden, and also a swimming pool.

Watches, Jewelry And Clothes

The retired wrestler likes to maintain a huge collection of costly watches, jewelry, and wardrobe. Ric is the proud owner of many branded watches, including more than 10 Rolex watches, that are worth from $1500 to $30k. He also once bought an engagement ring for a crazy price of $100k, and also graced the WWE ring once wearing an expensive robe that cost more than $40k. It is no doubt that he made a lot of money, but he lost most of it by spending on ridiculous things like watches, cars, and clothes.

Failed Ric Flair Finance And Divorces

Ric Flair was married 5 times. Over his many marriages and divorces, Rick lost a substantial amount of money on alimony and child support (still, it was not enough to stop him).

In 2007, Ric inaugurated a finance company known as the ‘Ric Flair Finance’, which had the intention to become a medium between creditors and debtors. Unfortunately, lack of financial knowledge and excess investment of money in the venture, forced Ric to close the company. To make the matters worse, he was charged for breach of contract by Ring Of Honor. As per the reports, Ric was supposed to make appearances in many events as per the contract, but he did not comply with the deal. The Ring Of Honor filed a complaint against Flair, accusing that he owed the company more than $40k. A similar story in the modern age is Dan Bilzarian and his company, take a closer look at this former ultra giga chad.

Issues With The IRA

The 16-time world champion also ran into trouble with the IRA. During the prime of his career in the 1990s, Ric ignored paying the taxes he owed to the government. The IRS reported, in early 2000, that the nature boy owed more than $870k for the unpaid taxes. Then IRS started taking money out of his pocket from 2005, during his run in WWE. This was not the end, in 2019, it was revealed that he did not pay the taxes for his earnings in the year 2016 and 2018 respectively. It is reported that he allegedly owed Georgia state a sum of $40000 and the Federal government $240k.

Health Issues And Other Loans

Reality always differs from what we see. The Nature Boy, who is seen leading a lavish life, is often drowned in the pool of debt. It is reported that he took money from different sources to keep his lavish lifestyle and his business going. There are no clear details on how much or many loans he took, but it is for sure that it won’t be less than a fortune. Wrestlers are supposed to lead a healthy life, but it is a little different in the case of Ric Flair. He suffers from many health issues, and most of them are not because of his old age.

In the year 2017, Ric had to undergo surgery to remove an obstruction from his intestine, which resulted in grave kidney failure. The wrestler had to undergo dialysis treatment and hospitalization for many days. He also is a patient of a heart condition known as alcoholic cardiomyopathy, which he got from his alcohol abuse. His alcohol abuse led to heart problems and in 2019, Ric had to be hospitalized. Flair had a heart operation, and he had to pay more than $1.8 million in bills, because his surgery was not covered under his insurance.

Career

Now, Ric has had a very long career, so it would be impossible to cover all the details in this article. However, we are sharing with you the most significant and glorious events of Ric Flair’s career.

Beginning Of Ric Flair in AWA And IWE (1972-1974)

Ric Flair stepped into the ring of the American Wrestling Association (AWA) under the mentorship of Verne Gagne. He made his debut in the ring, on December 10, 1972, against George Gadaski, and the match was a draw. He fought legendary wrestlers like Andre the Giant and Dusty Rhodes in AWA. Then he also made a brief appearance in the International Wrestling Enterprise and fought against Animal Hamaguchi, Great Kusatsu, and many others.

NWA Career (1974-1991)

After working under AWA for a few years, then Ric went to work for NWA and spent more than a decade and also became NWA champion and held the honor for many years. During his run, he fought many great wrestlers like Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Terry Funk, Tatsumi Fujinami, and many others.

All Japan Pro Wrestling And WWF (1991-1993)

Ric Flair also frequently appeared in All Japan Pro Wrestling and fought against many fighters like Riki Choshu, Jumbo Tsuruta, Harley Race, and many others. Then in 1991, he went to WWE and shared the ring with Rowdy Piper and Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and many others.

WCW (1993-2001)

After making into WCW, he went head-to-head with the new world order and also teamed up with Anderson, Lex Luger, and Sting. He was also the leader of the notorious group known as the Magnificent Seven, and went on to perform in WCW, until it was shut down.

Return To WWE (2001-2009)

Flair returned to WWE once again, and went on to challenge the Undertaker at WrestleMania 18, and lost the match to the dead man. Later in 2002, Flair became the Co-owner of WWE, where Flair had complete control over Raw, while Vince McMahon ruled smackdown. Vince and Flair later booked a match, where the winner gets the control over both Raw and Smackdown rosters. However, Flair lost the match due to interference from the beast Brock Lesnar.

During this period he also became a part of the group ‘Evolution’, which consisted of HHH, Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair. Then in 2008, he lost the match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, with the stipulation the loser retires. After his retirement, he made brief appearances from the years 2008 to 2009.

Ring Of Honor And TNA (2009-2012)

After retiring from WWE, Flair went to Ring Of Honor, and had competed with the legendary Hulk Hogan. He lost all the matches he competed with Hogan during his Ring Of Honor run. Later in 2010, Ric joined TNA and supported AJ Styles to defend his championship. Here too he started a rivalry with Hogan and Abyss. During his time in TNA, we got to witness some interesting matches like Hogan and Flair’s ‘WWE Hall Of Fame Rings Match’, where the winner takes the HOF ring home.

Return To WWE (2012-2021)

In March, Ric made his comeback to WWE as a non-wrestler. During this period he mostly made guest appearances, and managed wrestlers. He also appeared as her daughter’s representative and manager during the year 2016. Then he appeared in 2019, to celebrate his 70th birthday, where he was assaulted by Batista and afterward in Raw Reunion. For a brief time, he mentored Randy Orton in 2020, and attended the retirement event of the Undertaker’s retirement at the 2020 Survivor Series. He had a short segment with Lacey Evans and finally in August 2021, he left WWE.

AAA And Return To NWA (2021)

Soon after bidding goodbye to WWE, The Nature Boy lends his support to Andrade by ringside at his match against Kenny Omega. Then he attended the 73rd-anniversary event of the NWA, nearly after a decade. During the event, he expressed his gratitude and thanks to the fans and all the wrestling companies.

Ric Flair News

Ric Flair is currently in a war of words with Becky Lynch. It all began when he was requested to pass his signature mark ‘The Man’ to Becky Lynch. Post this, the two started showing each other a piece of their anger and disappointment. Recently, Ric got upset with Becky for calling Ronda “Ronny”. It looks like the Cold War is not going to end anytime soon.

Conclusion

Ric Flair had one of the greatest runs in the history of the wrestling industry. He won many accolades and is considered one of the greatest champions of all time. Ric gave many fighters a run for their money by proving to be a formidable opponent. Ric is now a senior and continues to make appearances on TV shows and podcasts. He will be always a role model for the upcoming wrestlers. Wooooo!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Ric Flair worth? A. As of 2022, Ric Flair net worth is around $500k. 2. Ric Flair news A. Ric Flair is now currently in a war of words with Becky Lynch, and also mostly appears in podcasts and interviews. 3. How many times Ric Flair won World Championship? A. Ric Flair was a 16 times World Champion. 4. Who is Ric Flair? A. Ric Flair is a former wrestler and is also a professional manager.