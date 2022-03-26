You must have visited Sam’s club multiple times and enjoyed shopping as it offers a variety of products that includes groceries, clothing, household items, electronic items such as TV, computers, cell phones, etc. Sam’s Club offers a wide range of products online as well as in stores. Have you been in such a situation where you don’t like the product or are unsatisfied? I think we all have faced such situations, and the next thing we opt for is either return or replace. To easily proceed with the return process, we should know the return policies of Sam’s club. If you are a frequent visitor of Sam’s club and need information on return policies, then you are at the right place. Just go through the article and have complete knowledge of it.

What Is the Return Policy at Sam’s Club?

Sam’s Club allows the return of products in stores and also through the mail without any time constraints. Though there are few products that have a return period of 14, 30, or even 90 days from the day of purchase and have certain limitations on the returns. Let’s discuss the return policy of Sam’s Club by starting from the products and their return period.

Return Period of Various Products at Sam’s Club

Different product category at Sam’s club has different return period depending upon their use and company norms which can be explained below

Electronic items such as TV, computers, monitors, Tablet, Smart device, Camera, Drones, Gaming consoles, Video games and major items such as Washer, Dryer, Refrigerators, Freezers, Cook tops, Microwave, Dishwashers, etc. are provided with a return period of 90 days. If you are not satisfied with the product, you can return it anytime during this period.

Commercial heavy equipments such as vending machines, ice machines, Commercial cooking range and hood vents, and motorsports items like Go-kart, ATVs, Golf carts, Electric or gas vehicles, etc. have a return period of 30 days.

All the cellphones prepaid, postpaid and no contract must be returned within 14 days if you are not satisfied with its functionality.

Also, there is no limit on return period on the food products. You can visit the club and get your product replaced or return just by showing the receipt. Additionally, if you have purchased the product online, then you can just click on return option and print the return label and attach to the product. Place the product in the nearest post office. Shipping cost of the product is paid by the Sam’s club.

Products That Can’t Be Returned

With so many options on return of products as seen above, there are few products in Sam’s club that can’t be returned. It includes

Gift cards and prepaid cards

Customized items such as photos frames and other gifts

Tickets

Prescriptions

Mattress

Purchases made through the Sam’s Club Wholesale Trading Program

Please keep note of these items while shopping, as you can’t return them once they are bought.

Exceptions on Products

There are certain products whose return period or policy is not fixed and are subjected to laws and restrictions. Such products need to be returned or replaced at the clubs they are purchased. Their return will be subjected to certain policies that will be informed to you by the club.

Adult beverages such as Beer, Wine, spirits, etc

Cigarettes, Tobacco

Watches and jewelry

Automotive tires and batteries

Optical purchases- Glasses can be remade and unopened contact lenses can be exchanged or returned within 60 days with proof of a change in prescription. Bottles, vials, and opened contact lenses can’t be returned or replaced until damaged through shipping.

Hearing aids

Make sure you purchase the above items after knowing the return policy at the store to avoid any inconvenience after.

The Process to Return Products

Sam’s Club offers two ways of returning or replacing the products that you didn’t like. You have the option of in-store return and return through shipping.

In-store Shipping

The products purchased through stores and online can be processed for replacement and return in-store. You just have to carry the product to the local Sam’s club and apply for the same. To proceed with easy returns to the store, make sure you carry the receipt, membership card if any, and the original mode of payment.

Return Through Shipping

The products that you have bought online can also be returned through the mail, however, the purchases made at the store can’t be returned through the mail. To return via shipping, follow the below procedure

Login to your account using your details, under My Account, you will find purchase history.

Select the item and click on return option to print the return label.

Attach the return label on the securely packed product and drop the mail on the nearest post office to return it to the Sam’s club.

Make sure you return all the accessories and packing slips that come with the original product. The refund will be issued in the form of cash or credit, depending upon your mode of payment during the purchase. Also, note that the shipping cost for the returns is covered by Sam’s club and hence you don’t need to pay anything at the postal office.

Return Through Call

You can also call their customer care number (888) 746-7726 for returning the product. A Member Service Associate will offer you help and guidance with the entire process. Make sure you have the order number, membership number, and the bill while opting for a return through call.

What Is Sam’s Club Satisfaction Guarantee?

Sam’s Clubs satisfaction guarantee offers you 100% satisfaction on the returns or replacement of the products that you have purchased online or at the club. Also, there are few products whose return and replacement policies are governed by the local Sam club store.

Refund Policy at Sam’s Club

Refunds are processed after the Return center or vendor receives the product or scanned after pick-up by the carrier. The refunds are credited to the original mode of payment within 5-7 business days. Shipping charges are refunded if the error has occurred from Sam’s club.

Sam’s Club Membership and Effect on Returns

There are two membership options available with Sam’s club. Sam’s Club membership costs $45 and Sam’s Plus membership is worth $100. Let’s understand the benefits of having a membership.

Same-day delivery : With Sam’s membership, you can opt for the same day or two-day delivery of the groceries in addition to curbside delivery.

: With Sam’s membership, you can opt for the same day or two-day delivery of the groceries in addition to curbside delivery. In store Pickup : With membership, you can avoid visiting the stores during peak hours. You just have to order online, the grocery will be ready the next day for your pickup from the store.

: With membership, you can avoid visiting the stores during peak hours. You just have to order online, the grocery will be ready the next day for your pickup from the store. Instant Savings : You can save extra on the regular price of the item with membership.

: You can save extra on the regular price of the item with membership. Savings on fuel : If you have membership, then you will be offered exclusive prices for fuel at petrol pumps.

: If you have membership, then you will be offered exclusive prices for fuel at petrol pumps. Free tire and battery repair: Sam’s membership offers free tire repairs irrespective of where it is purchased from, it should just meet the USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines for repair.

Sam’s membership offers free tire repairs irrespective of where it is purchased from, it should just meet the USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines for repair. Complimentary membership: You can share a free membership with anyone in your house.

You can share a free membership with anyone in your house. Add-on membership: You can save extra club membership for a discounted price of $40.

The above benefits are available for both membership plans. The extra benefits offered through Sam’s plus membership are

Sam’s Cash: With Sam’s plus membership, you can get 2%cashback on qualifying products up to $500 a year.

With Sam’s plus membership, you can get 2%cashback on qualifying products up to $500 a year. Free Shipping: Either shop online or in store, shipping is free for people with plus membership.

Either shop online or in store, shipping is free for people with plus membership. Pharmacy and optical savings: You can save on pharmacy bills with over 600 generic, and a flat 20% off on the eyeglass and free shipping of the contact lens.

Though there are multiple benefits for the people with memberships at Sam’s club, there are no extra benefits on the return policies for membership owners.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What are the different modes through which you can return products? For online purchased products, you can return the product by visiting the store, or through the app by applying for a return and also by making a call to the service associate. For the return of products purchased from the store, you have to visit the store. What products can’t be returned at Sam’s club? Products such as Gift cards and prepaid cards, Customized items such as photos frames and other gifts, tickets, prescriptions, mattresses, and Purchases made through the Sam’s Club Wholesale Trading Program are non-returnable What is the refund policy at Sam’s club? The refunds are credited to the original mode of payment within 5-7 business days after the product is scanned by the carrier after pick up or when it reaches the return center. Shipping charges are refunded only if the error has occurred from Sam’s club.