Everyone would agree when we say that breaking through the film industry is a very difficult task. People spend years training, getting into shape, go through thousands of auditions to get a break in films. While a majority of the people do not succeed, few actors and actresses have found success in the film industry. Regina King is one of those actresses. Not only is she an actress, but she is also a film director. She has starred and directed various films and has received various awards for her performances. She has received a Golden Globe Award, Academy Award, and 4 Primetime Emmy Awards, which are the highest number of Primetime Emmy Awards won by an African-American performer.

All this should make it clear that Regina King has made a lot of money. So, here we are going to be answering what is Regina King age and net worth. Let us begin by talking about her early life and career.

About Regina King

Regina Rene King was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the United States of America on 15 January 1971. She would later move to California with her family and grew up in View Park–Windsor Hills. Regina King would attend Westchester High School and graduated in the year 1988. After finishing her graduation, Regina King attended the University of Southern California to study communications. Regina King had a keen passion for acting and performing. So to pursue her passion, Regina King dropped out of the University of Southern California after 2 years of attending and started to pursue her career in acting.

Career as an Actor

Regina King started her acting career, in the year 1985. She appeared in the television series 227. Regina King played the role of Brenda Jenkins, which she played till the show ended in the year 1990. After working for show 227, Regina King featured in the film Boyz n the Hood, which was released in the year 1991 and was directed by John Singleton. Regina King was also in the film Poetic Justice, which was released in the year 1993. The film was directed by John Singleton, and she performed alongside Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

In the year 1995, Regina Jackson was featured in the film Higher Learning, which was also directed by John Singleton. During the year Regina King was featured in the hit comedy film Friday which starred Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. Regina King was also featured in the film A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, where she played the role of Mia. The film was released in the year 1996 and was directed by Martin Lawrence. Regina king gained a lot of popularity for her role in the film Jerry McGuire. The film was a big hit and starred Tom Cruise.

In the year 1998, Regina King was cast in the film Enemy of the State, which was directed by Tony Scott and starred Will Smith. For her performance in the film, Regina King received a nomination in the NAACP Image Awards (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). In the same year, Regina King was cast in 3 more films which are, Mighty Joe Young, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and Love and Action in Chicago. After working for so many films, Regina King featured in the film Down To Earth in the year 2001. Regina King received a lot of positive comments for her performance from various film critics. After this, Regina King landed a lead role in the television show Leap of Faith in the year 2002.

Regina King, after performing in the youngster romantic comedy film A Cinderella Story, Regina King cast as Margie Hendrix within the Academy Awards nominated biopic Ray which was about Ray Charles. For her overall performance in Ray, Regina King received the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress, the NAACP Image Award (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Other Work and Career as Director

In 2005, Regina King was cast in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous and voiced the characters of Huey and Riley Freeman, for the animated show The Boondocks. In 2007, Regina King performed the role of Sandra Palmer in season 6 of the television show 24 and performed in movies Year of the Dog and This Christmas. From the year 2009 to 2013, Regina King played Detective Lydia Adams in TNT police drama Southland, receiving a couple of Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations, and winning two NAACP Image Awards (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).

Regina King worked in various films and television shows Our Family Wedding, The Big Bang Theory, and The Strain and Shameless. By the year 2015, she performed in the television series American Crime. Regina King played 3 different roles in the series. For his performance in the series with the 3 roles, Regina King received the Primetime Emmy Award. She later starred in another television series named The Leftovers, for which she won the Peabody Award.

After working for so many television shows and films, Regina King started working as a director and writer. She wrote the first 6 episodes of Being Mary Jane. She later directed a few episodes in the series Scandal. Regina King directed a single episode in the shows This Is Us, Animal Kingdom, Shameless, and The Catch.

Later Career

Regina King, in the year 2018 won another Primetime Emmy Award for her role in the Netflix series Seven Seconds. Later in the year 2018, she performed in the film If Beale Street Could Talk, which received many positive comments from many film critics. Her performance in the film got her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. A year later, Regina King starred in the series Watchmen, and her performance earned her fourth Primetime Emmy.

During the same year, she had directed the film One Night in Miami. The film was released in the year 2020 and earned critical acclaim. Regina King received many awards for the film and was nominated for the best director in the Golden Globe as well. In the year 2021, Regina King starred in the film Harder They Fall, which was directed by Jeymes Samuel. She won many accolades for this film as well, including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Regina King Net Worth

If you were able to go through that comprehensive section about her early life and career, you would have seen that she has worked hard and has got a lot of success in the film industry. This means that Regina King has made a lot of money throughout her career. Not only her films, but Regina King shows are also very popular. She has directed and written a few episodes in many television shows, which have received a lot of positive comments. Now, coming to the question of what is Regina King worth? She is estimated to be worth around $16 million. If you are thinking that is too low for such a successful actress, then we would like to disagree, as her net worth has increased. Regina King net worth 2020 was estimated to be $13 million. This means her worth has increased by $3 million in 2 years, which is jaw-dropping. Such a successful career and with so much wealth shows that Regina King is one of the biggest names in the film industry.

Full Name Regina Rene King Date of Birth 15 January 1971 Age 51 years Birthplace Cincinnati, Ohio, United States of America Height 5'3" Weight 121 lbs Net Worth $16 million

Regina King’s Processions

Now that you have seen how much Regina King is worth, let us see what she spends all that money on. We shall begin the list with her cars. We do not know the list of all her cars, but we do know a few. She owns a Bentley Continental GT, which has an estimated price tag of more than $200,000. She also owns a Rolls Royce Dawn, which costs nearly $400,000. Regina King also owns a Chevy Suburban, which can cost nearly $60,000. Coming to her living spaces, Regina Kings owns $4 million, and it is located in Hollywood Hills. The house sits on, 4500 square feet of land and boasts 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. She also owns a mansion in Ohio, which has an estimated cost of $2.9 million. The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and looks simply breathtaking.

Conclusion

Regina King is one of the most successful actresses and directors in the world. She has featured and starred in various films and television shows. She has also directed and written a few shows which received a lot of critical acclaims. The list of her films and television shows has been listed in the above sections. We have also detailed her net worth and earnings above. Regina King’s most prized processions have also been listed with their prices in the above section.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Regina King? Regina King was born on 15 January 1971 which makes her 51 years old. 2. Where is Regina King from? She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the United States of America. Her family later moved to California and she would be raised in View Park–Windsor Hills. 3. Who is Regina King’s husband? Regina King got married to Alexander Sr. in the year 1997. They parted ways in 2007. Both of them have a son together named Ian Alexander Jr. who was born in 1996.