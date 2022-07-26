We have written articles on many renowned football players’ net worth (make sure to read them). This post is dedicated to the retired professional football player to used to handle the running back position. He is Reginald Alfred Bush Jr., who is most known for his run with the American football team “New Orleans Saints” from 2006 to 2010. Apart from New Orleans Saints, Reggie Bush has also played for other football teams like Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers. Reggie Bush stepped down from football in December 2017. After his retirement, Reggie Bush started working as a sports analyst to make the ends meet.

So do you want to know more details about Reggie Bush like What is Reggie Bush net worth? How old is Reggie Bush? Reggie Bush’s career earnings, and How much does Reggie Bush make? then wade through this post till the last.

What Is Reggie Bush Worth?

The former American football player, Reggie Bush net worth is an amazing $25 million as of this month. He accumulated his enormous fortune by playing football. Furthermore, he also made a fortune through his endorsement deals throughout his professional football career. Bush started his football career as a professional with the New Orleans Saints in 2006. He went on to serve the team till 2010. After this, he joined another football team called “Miami Dolphins” in 2011.

His stay with the Dolphins was till 2012 and in 2013 he joined the Detroit Lions. Then in 2014, he left the Lions and joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. However, his run with San Francisco came to an early end due to a career-threatening injury. After his recovery, Reggie Bush started playing for Buffalo Bills in 2016 and stayed with them till his retirement i.e, till 2017. Let me tell you how much does Reggie Bush make?

Name Reggie Bush Net Worth $25 million Birth 2 March 1985, Spring Valley, California Nationality American Age 37 years Height 6ft Weight 93 kg Partner Lilit Avagyan Profession Retired Football Player, Football Analyst Career 2006-2016

How Much Does Reggie Bush Make?

At the peak of his football career, Reggie Bush used to make millions of dollars in a month. Now that he has stopped playing football, his income has dropped to $2.29 million a year. While it might seem less to Bush, but to the likes of me, it’s more than I could ever imagine earning in my wildest dreams. He now mostly makes money from his role as a football analyst for Fox Sports. He also gets a chance to endorse brands and walks away with ample compensation for his work. Bush makes money by appearing as a guest on events, podcasts, or promotions. From his analyst and endorsement works, Reggie Bush manages to draw almost $200k a month from them. An estimation states that Reggie Bush’s weekly takings are at least $50k. You will find details on Reggie Bush’s career earnings below.

Reggie Bush Career Earnings

Reggie Bush’s career in football spanned almost a decade i.e, from 2006 to 2016. During his 10 years long career, Reggie Bush piled up enormous sums of cash. He received massive remunerations from his contracts and endorsement deals so much so that he was even declared the highest-paid athlete at one point. In this part, we have given a detailed breakdown of Reggie Bush’s earnings from football.

New Orleans Saints (2006-2010)

In the year 2006, Reggie Bush started his journey as a professional football player with the New Orleans Saints. According to reports, the Saints offered Reggie a contract for 6 years with a total stipend of $52.5 million. Bush agreed to the terms and signed the contract to play for the New Orleans Saints. As per the agreements, Reggie Bush received a salary of a whopping $8.75 million every year. Not only this but he was also given colossal paychecks to endorse brands like Pepsi, General Motors, Adidas, Pizza Hut, etc.

His endorsement deals allowed him to earn an up to additional $5 million every year from endorsements. Reggie Bush went on to play for the New Orleans Saints for almost 5 years and also took his team to Super Bowl victory in 2009. However, in the following year, due to a leg injury and his Heisman Trophy controversy, Reggie Bush was forced to be out of action for a few months. Later on, he was released by The New Orleans Saints in July 2011.

Miami Dolphins

After leaving The New Orleans Saints, Reggie Bush was welcomed by Miami Dolphins. The Miami Dolphins offered Reggie Bush a contract for 2 years with the total takings of $9.7 million and Bush accepted the terms. The Dolphins paid around $4.87 million as an annual stipend, and they also gave Reggie Bush a signing bonus of $2.5 million. After the completion of the contract period in 2012, Bush didn’t renew his deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Detroit Lions

In March 2013, Bush made a deal with the Detroit Lions, where he agreed to play for them for 4 years i.e, till 2017. As per the deal, Bush was entitled to an overall taking of a whopping $16 million with $4 million as a signing bonus. However, Reggie Bush was released from the Detroit Lions just after the 2014 season. Reggie Bush left the Detroit Lions in February 2015 and signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2015.

San Francisco 49ers

After Reggie’s exit from the Detroit Lions, he managed to strike a great deal with the San Francisco 49ers. According to their agreement, Bush will play for the San Francisco 49ers for a year and, in return will receive a $2.5 million stipend. Out of which $500k will be awarded as a signing bonus and another $500k as a guaranteed salary. During a match in November 2015 with the St. Louis Rams, Reggie Bush incurred a career-threatening injury to his knee.

In the following year in January, Reggie Bush filed a case against St Louis Rams, St Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, and St Louis Convention and Visitors Commission. Later in June 2018, the court ordered the St. Louis Rams to pay a sum of $12.45 million as damages to Reggie Bush. Not only this but the Rams were also ordered to pay $7.5 million as punitive damages and an additional sum of $4.95 million as compensatory damages.

Buffalo Bills

Bush bid adieu to the San Francisco 49ers and joined Buffalo Bills for a year. As per the contract, the Buffalo Bills were to pay a whopping $1.5 million to Reggie Bush. In addition to this, the Bills were also to pay a sum of $375k as a signing bonus. Also, $375k was to be paid to Reggie Bush as a guaranteed stipend. The deal between Reggie Bush and the Buffalo Bills was signed in August 2016 and later in December 2017, Reggie Bush retired from football.

According to our estimation, Reggie Bush has earned more than $100 million throughout his run as a professional football player. During his career, he endorsed big brands like Pepsi, Adidas, Pizza Hut, etc. Also, he worked with the likes of Sirius Satellite Radio and Essence magazine. Back in 2012, he joined a skincare company called “Barc” as a partner and brand representative. It is assessed that Reggie Bush made more than $50 million from his endorsement works during his football career.

Reggie Bush Real Estate and Car Collection

The retired American football player, Reggie Bush used to reside in a large house located in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. As per our reports, Reggie Bush bought the place way back in April 2014 for a whopping $7.75 million. The house covers an area of 7,500 square feet, and it has 5 bedrooms and bathrooms. After nearly 5 years, Reggie Bush decided to sell his house and thus listed it on market for an astonishing $10 million. However, the house was eventually sold in May 2020 for $7.4 million. After selling his Palisades property, Reggie Bush moved into the Encino area where he purchased another mansion. As per reports, the house sits on an area of 9,000 square feet and Reggie Bush reportedly paid a massive $5.65 million for it.

Reggie Bush is also said to be the owner of a few amazing rides. He reportedly has a Chevelle SS 1971 model in his possession, which is said to be worth between $80k to $100k. Bush also purchased a Shelby Mustang GT 500 1967 model. The cost of this amazing vehicle is computed to be between a whopping $100k to $200k.

Reggie Bush Early and Personal Life

On the 2nd of March 1985, Reginald Alfred Bush and Denise Griffin welcomed their son in Spring Valley, California, United States. Denise named her son after her son’s father i.e, Reginald Alfred Bush Jr. Later on, Denise married to a man named Lamar Griffin, and thus Griffin became Bush’s stepfather. Bush was sent to Helix High School, where he dominated the football field. After completing high school, Reggie Bush joined California University with the help of an athletic scholarship. Later in 2006, he was selected by the New Orleans Saints, and thus, Reggie Bush’s professional career began.

Reggie Bush’s earliest known romantic relationship was with the WWE superstar Eva Torres. At that time, Reggie Bush was in college. Later on, Bush started seeing Kim Kardashian after the pair got acquainted with one another through Matt Leinart during an award show in 2007. The pair separated in July 2009 and reconciled in September only to part ways eventually. Then in the following year, Reggie Bush got into a romantic relationship with Jessie James, who is a country singer.

However, things didn’t work out between Bush and Jessie. Then in 2011, Bush started seeing Lilit Avagyan, who is a former dancer. Soon their friendship turned into love and they both welcomed a daughter named Briseis in May 2013. In the following year, Bush and Lilit walked down the aisle on 12 July and exactly a year later they gave birth to a son named Uriah. Later in September 2017, Lilit gave birth to another son named Agyemang.

Conclusion

That’s it for this article. Before we end this post let’s take a quick recap of what you have read so far. In this post you have read about Reggie Bush net worth, Reggie Bush’s career earnings, and how much does Reggie Bush make? The retired football player is now a proud father of three, and he is currently serving as a football analyst on Fox Sports.

Frequently Asked Questions About Reggie Bush

1. What is Reggie Bush worth? A. The former football player, Reggie Bush net worth is $25 million as of July 2022. 2. How old is Reggie Bush? A. Reginald Alfred Bush Jr. a.k.a. Reggie Bush is currently 37 years old. 3. How many children does Reggie Bush have? A. Reggie Bush is the father of three whom he fathered with Lilit Avagyan. He has a daughter named Briseis and two sons Uriah and Agyemang. 4. What is the height of Reggie Bush? A. The former running back, Reggie Bush stands 6 feet tall.