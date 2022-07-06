Received an Empty Package From Amazon – What Should You Do?

Amazon manages the packages of millions of customers all over the world using its warehouses. It has built a far-reaching and efficient network to deliver the package ordered by the customers. As a customer, I really feel at ease purchasing things at home. Moreover, I get to purchase things that are not available in local stores. I consider these two things as the biggest advantage of using Amazon for shopping. So far, I have been purchasing on Amazon for a long time. I have so many good experiences and a few bad ones as well. The bad experiences include getting delayed delivery, wrong delivery, and a few others. What about getting an empty package from Amazon?

Well, I have never had that experience and I don’t really know what I should do If I get one in the future. So, I did some research and got the information. Continue reading to know what I got for you.

How to React if I Receive an Empty Package From Amazon?

First off, you don’t have to fret because this case is expected. Even though it is rare, it has happened to many customers. Therefore, when Amazon delivers an empty package to you, the first thing you should be doing is to contact the seller. In case, the seller is unable to solve your issue, you can file a delivery complaint to Amazon customer service. Post submission of your complaint, Amazon will either give you a replacement or refund you. I will elaborate more about this in the article. Continue reading to know more.

What Is the Reason Behind the Delivery of an Empty Package by Amazon?

Various reasons can be attributed to the Amazon Empty Package. However, let us discuss two important reasons that might have caused this mishap. Well, one of the main reasons attributed to this is the volume of orders Amazon fulfills each day. This is a valuable reason because while handling millions of packages on a daily basis, the supply chain of Amazon may suffer some glitches. One of many bad results of these glitches is you receiving an Amazon package that is empty.

However, there is another popular reason as well. You have been scammed by the seller. Amazon allows thousands of third-party sellers to sell their products on Amazon Market Place(www.amazon.com). Even though, Amazon verifies these third-party sellers before allowing them. However, a few scammers make it through the filter. As a result, many customers like you suffer.

You can bash Amazon if the product you bought belonged to Amazon. Unfortunately, the majority of products sold on Amazon belongs to third-party seller. You should not stay silent about this incident. You should immediately report this to both Amazon and the Federal Trade Commission. By doing this way, you will prevent others from getting scammed. After reporting, Amazon may ban the seller from Amazon Market Place.

What Should I Do if I Receive an Empty Amazon Package?

As a responsible customer, you can take a number of steps that will lead your way out of the mishap. The first thing that you should do is open your Amazon account. Now, check if the package you have received is the one you ordered.

In case, the package you received was not the one you ordered, you should contact Amazon. Explain to them about the wrong delivery that you received and about the empty package. However, what if the package is what you ordered?

Well, in that case, you should check the tracking status of the order. In this way, you will be able to verify that what you received is the same package you have been waiting for. Now, this insinuates a mistake of the Amazon seller. Therefore, contact the seller and inform them about the situation.

If the seller is Amazon, you can contact them at the first step. However, if you have ordered the product from a third-party seller, then you should call the third-party seller. This is because the mistake is most likely to have happened on the seller’s end.

In case the third-party seller is not cooperating with you or is unable to contact them, you can contact Amazon. Later, you can file a complaint. You can file the complaint in two ways. Either you can call customer service or make use of the instant messaging feature. On the other end of the instant messaging feature, a customer service agent will be replying to you.

Will Amazon Refund for Empty Packages?

Yes. Amazon will refund the amount under the two conditions. They are,

It should be confirmed that you have placed the order.

The tracking status of the order should denote that the package has been delivered.

However, Amazon may deny a refund if the transit status hasn’t been updated or if you haven’t placed an order recently. Be it whatever, it is good to report the issue to Amazon. Another customer can be waiting for the order he places that was supposed to be present inside the box or package you received.

Will Amazon Give Replacements for Empty Packages?

Yes. Since the delivery box did have the product you ordered, Amazon will be ready to send the product later. In addition to replacement, as a customer, you are eligible for a refund as well. Hence, you can request a refund or replacement based on your preference.

However, the answer to this question will be no if you had ordered via a third-party seller. Amazon is obliged to refund or offer a replacement only if you placed the order that was fulfilled by Amazon. Only the product that is fulfilled by Amazon are packed and shipped by the Amazon fulfillment centers. Hence, Amazon is not responsible for the trouble caused to you.

You should contact and request the seller if you need any refund or replacement. If you are unable to contact the seller or the third-party seller didn’t accept your request, you can still get a refund. In order to get that refund, you should file A to Z Guarantee against the seller to Amazon.

Should I Consider the Arrival of an Empty Amazon Package a Scam?

In most cases, you will get an empty package due to a mishap that happens in the Amazon fulfillment centers. It happens randomly because each Amazon fulfillment center receives and sends thousands of packages each day. Between receiving and sending, there might have been a mistake while packing the order.

However, this may not be the case every time. Hence, you cannot be lethargic about it, thinking you will get a refund. There have been cases where the third-party sellers were scammers. These people pose like selling a certain product on Amazon, however, they will send empty boxes to people.

How Can I Know if a Seller on Amazon Is a Scammer or Not?

You have to be cautious while buying products from third-party sellers. If a doubt arises regarding the legitimacy of the seller, you can contact the seller and ask them to send a picture of the product they are selling.

If the seller doesn’t send the picture or any evidence regarding the product you are about to order, the seller is more likely to be a scammer. Hence, it is better to avoid such sellers. Don’t accept any reasons provided by the seller for the refusal of pictures or evidence.

In case, you find out that the seller is a scammer after receiving the empty package, the best you can do is to report the seller to the Federal Trade Commission and Amazon customer service. This way, you can prevent the seller from scamming more people.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

Final Thoughts

If it wasn’t for the A to Z Amazon Guarantee policy, most people would have got disappointed after finding out they got scammed. The Guarantee provided by Amazon acts as solace for Amazon customers. It increases the morale of the customers. At the same time, it established the trust customers had in Amazon. Of course, whenever I have faced problems with orders, Amazon has always supported me. This was one of the main reasons why still purchase from Amazon. At last, don’t forget to report the scammers. If you have friends, it is better to share this article with them as it will be given them awareness regarding the existence of such scammers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Amazon Empty Package

1. What does it mean if the tracking status shows “Delivered” and you have received an empty package? This means the seller has sent you an empty package by mistake or purposely. Through purposely, I am telling you the sellers are scammers. 2. What if the seller is not responding to you? After receiving an empty package, if the seller is not responding, you should contact Amazon and file a complaint against the seller. 3. Is it okay to buy from sellers who refuse to send a picture of the product they sell to you? In my opinion, No. Most probably, the sellers will be scammers.