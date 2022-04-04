You must be familiar with the name of Ray Romano, he is the man behind the voice of “Manny” from the Ice Age series. He is also renowned all over the world for his portrayal of “Ray Barone” in the American sitcom called Everybody Loves Raymond, which ran for 9 seasons. Did you know? that, Ray Romano is included in the list of highest-paid actors per episode for a series. So are you curious to know What is Ray Romano’s net worth? then you are at the right place. As in this post, you are going to read how much is Ray Romano net worth? What is Ray Romano’s salary from Everybody Loves Raymond? And How much is Ray Romano worth? Read the post till the end.

How Much Is Ray Romano Net Worth?

The furry mammoth’s voice artist, Ray Romano net worth is estimated at around $200 million in 2022. If you are wondering, how did Ray Romano manage to make a staggering net worth of $200 million, then let us tell you that his income is generated from his acting, television shows (including reruns), and also from screenwriting movies. The actor also makes decent money by lending his voice to animated movies and video games.

Name Ray Romano Net Worth $200 Million Birth 21 December 1957, New York, U.S. Nationality American Age 64 Years Old Height 1.87 meters Weight 81 Kg Partner Anna Scarpulla Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Comedian Career 1989-Present

How Much Is Ray Romano Worth?

This should not come as a surprise that Ray’s earnings are in millions (given that Ray Romano net worth is $200 million). It is reported that Ray Barone’s fame, Ray Romano makes a staggering amount of at least $25 million to $30 million every year. It is estimated that he earns between $2 million to $4 million every month, while his weekly earnings are at least $500k to $800k. You will be surprised to know that he makes around $100k every day.

Ray Romano Earnings From Everybody Loves Raymond

Ray Romano blew everybody’s mind when it was revealed that his salary was around $1.8 million for each episode of Everybody Loves Ray’s last two seasons. If we add the figures, then we get a total of $41 million (1.8 million*23 episodes). Season 9 of Everybody Loves Raymond was aired in the year 2004, and it ran for 16 episodes. This means that Ray took a massive paycheck of at least $28 million from the finale. if we add the total earnings of Ray Romano from the last 2 seasons, then it exceeds the mark of $69.8 million.

It is reported that his earnings in seasons 5, 6, and 7 were around $800k per episode, which is roughly $57 million from these seasons. However, there is no information on his earnings from seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4, but it is estimated that Ray Romano’s earnings during the show’s run are a staggering amount of $150 million.

Ray Romano’s Earning From Everybody Loves Raymond Re-runs

Don’t you get fooled thinking that, Ray’s income stopped coming in after the show ended. You will be shocked to know that Ray Romano gets a massive paycheck of more than $18 million every year from the rerun of the show.

Real Estate

Back in the year 1990, Ray Romano became the owner of a 10,000 square feet house in California. The grand house is reportedly worth around $10 million as of today. Later, he bought a majestic house, which also has a front water view in the year 2004. It is said that the house is located in Malibu, and Ray paid around $8 million for it.

Then in the year 2017, the actor purchased another property in Venice, for a hefty amount of $2 million. According to reports, Ray’s Malibu house will fetch at least $25 million, if he ever decides to sell it.

Ray Romano Success as a Voice Artist

The most notable work of Ray Romano as a voice artist is his role as “Manny” in the Ice Age Series. The first installment was released in theaters in the year 2002. The movie managed to earn more than $386 million across the globe against a mere $59 million budget. 4 years later, the second installment “Ice Age: The Meltdown” was released, and grossed more than $651 million around the world. The movie had an $80 million budget.

Then the budget was increased by $10 million and in the year 2009, “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” was released. The movie earned more than $886 million worldwide, and later in 2012, the 4th installment of the series was released. Ice Age: Continental Drift had a budget of $95 million, and it grabbed more than $879 million from the audience’s pocket.

The fifth installment of the series i.e, “Ice Age: Collision Course” was released in 2016 and had a budget of $105 million. However, it managed to earn only $402 million, which makes it the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise with the highest budget. The movies collectively earned more than $2.9 billion around the globe.

Ray Romano Honors Earned For Everybody Loves Raymond

Ray Romano has won many awards in his name and has earned numerous nominations (mostly for his role in Everybody Loves Raymond). Romano is honored with not one but 4 People’s Choice Awards for “Favorite Male TV Performer” in 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2006. He won an American Comedy Award for “Funniest Male Performer in a TV Series” in the year 2000 for Everybody Loves Raymond.

He is also presented with 3 Primetime Emmy Awards, one for “Outstanding Lead Actor” (2002) and two for being a producer in “Outstanding Comedy Series” categories in 2003 and 2004 respectively. Ray also won a Guild Award for “Outstanding Performance” in 2003.

He is also the holder of a TCA and TV Guide award for “Individual Achievement in Comedy” and “Actor of the Year” in 1999 and 2001. Romano also won Television Awards for “Best Actor” for two consecutive years i.e, in 1999 and 2000.

Early Life

Ray Romano is the son of a real estate agent and a piano teacher. His father Albert Romano used to work as a real estate agent, while his mother Luciana Romano used to teach piano. Albert and Luciana welcomed Ray Romano on the 21st of December 1957 in New York City, U.S.

He has an elder and younger sibling, and both are boys. His elder brother, Richard was born in 1956, and was in the NYPD, while his younger sibling Robert was born in 1966, took the job of a teacher. Ray was enrolled in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs and later transferred to Archbishop High School.

Later, Ray joined Hillcrest High School and completed his graduation in the year 1975. Ray then joined Queens College, to pursue higher studies. Ray took accounting as a major but later dropped college to pursue a career in acting.

Career

Romano got his first role in a short film called “Caesar’s Salad” which was released in the year 1990. Later he made recurring appearances on the popular show called “Dr. Katz, Professional therapist”, where he gave his voice to a character named “Ray”. Then in the year 1996, he got the role of Raymond Barone in the famous sitcom called “Everybody Loves Raymond”.

Then in 2002, he lent his voice to a mammoth named “Manny” in the Ice Age Series. Later in 2008, Romano starred in a television series called “Men of a Certain Age”, where he also served as the co-creator. Then in 2017, he got the part of the lead character in the comedy program called “Get Shorty”. He was recently seen in the movie “The Irishman”, where he played the character of Bill Bufalino. He is currently in works on his untitled movie, where he is said to play the character “Leo Russo”. Ray is also the director and writer of the movie as well.

Personal Life

Ray Romano is happily married to Anna Scarpulla. The couple’s eyes met while they used to work for a bank. Soon the couple started dating each other, and in the year 1987, the couple exchanged wedding vows. Later in the year 1990, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alexandra. A few years later, the couple welcomed their twin boys named Matthew and Gregory in the year 1993. The couple became parents for the third time to a son named Joseph in 1998.

Conclusion

Ray Romano has earned fame throughout the world with his role in Everybody Loves Raymond. He has managed to leave a long-lasting impression on the audience with his role as Raymond Barone. He has also lent his voice to various animated movies and as well as video games. The actor is happily married to the love of his life and is a proud father of 4 children. He is currently working on an untitled movie, where he is going to play the part of director and writer. He will presumably play the role of “Leo Russo” in the movie as well.

1. What is Ray Romano’s net worth?

A. The Raymond Barone fame a.k.a. Ray Romano net worth is at least $200 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Ray Romano? A. Ray Romano is 64 years old. 3. What is Ray Romano’s full name? A. Raymond Albert Romano is the full name of Ray Romano. 4. How many children does Ray Romano have? A. Ray Romano is the father of 4 children.