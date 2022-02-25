Ray J is a popular Television personality in America. His full name is William Ray Norwood Jr, and Ray J is his stage name. Initially, he was into Television series and later got into the music industry. From then on, he simultaneously pursued both his acting and music career. Ray J has acted in numerous Television series and produced a few musical hits. Recently, he has ventured into entrepreneurship, and he is spending most of his present time building his firm. As of February 2022, the Ray J Net Worth is estimated to be around $14 million.

Besides answering questions such as what is Ray j’s net worth? What are his sources of income? This article gives you additional information about Ray J such as his personal life, career growth, and relationship status. I have also expanded about the business he is currently running. Lastly, I have finished this article by giving his family details.

Birthplace McComb, Mississippi. Ethnicity All-American Nationality American Profession Television personality, Rapper, Singer, Songwriter and Entrepreneur Born On January 17, 1981 Age 41 Height 5'9" Weight 74 kg Net Worth $14 million

Ray J Childhood

Ray J hails from the city of McComb, which is located in Mississippi. His parents are Sonja Bates and Willie Norwood. His Father Willie Norwood was the director of the choir at their church. Hence, their family has been traditionally involved in music. As a kid, Ray J listened to his father and sister sing at churches. This in turn instigated his interest in music. Moreover, their family has given many music artists, including his elder sister. His sister is now an established music artist who has multi-platinum record sales. It was alleged that Ray J has three step-siblings through his father. One of them was an Atlanta-based hip-hop artist known as Danyelle “C-Dove” Brown. In addition to the influence from his family, hip-hop music, which was very popular at his age, influenced him.

Ray J Acting Career

He got into the acting field at the tender age of 8. Ray J first appeared on television in the show “The Sindbad Show” that was aired in the year 1993. This show produced only one season, which lasted less than 1 year. However, this show landed him on various other opportunities. After two years, Ray J was recruited in a science-fiction movie called “Mars Attacks”.

Ray J began appearing on TV shows alongside. Initially, he made a guest appearance in his sister’s show called “Moesha”. He took a long break after this show. In the year 2017, he participated in the show Celebrity Big Brother. Nevertheless, he left the show after one week.

Ray J Music Career

In the year 1995, Ray J set out his music journey by signing a deal with Elektra Records. Soon he began working on his first album titled “Everything You Want” which was released after 2 years in the year 1997. The lead single he released topped at number 25 in the US Billboard Hot 100. This single sold more than 600K copies in America. This song also became famous in New Zealand and Australia. Ray J’s first album didn’t receive positive responses from music critics, nevertheless, the audience gave the album a nod.

After 4 years, he released his second album, whose title was “This Ain’t a game”. This album was released under Atlantic Records on the 19th of June 2001. This Ain’t a Game topped at number 21 on US Billboard 200. More than 300K copies have been sold, earning him around $328K. Ray J released his third album on the 20th of September 2005. More than twenty-one thousand copies were sold within the first week of its release. Raydiation topped at number 48 in Billboard 200 chart. More than 400K copies have been sold so far, earning him around $456K.

Ray J Earnings Through Sex Tape

The Ray J net worth increased manifold after his sex tape with Kim Kardashian was leaked. The Ray J news regarding the sex tape was the talk of the town. After this unexpected leak, Kim Kardashian filed a lawsuit against the company that released it. However, she withdrew the case and settled it outside the court. As a result, both Ray J and Kim Kardashian got royalty over the video. This gave him around $90,000 every three months. That would mean that he would have earned around $360K in one year. It has been more than 13 years since the sex tape was released. He would have made a huge sum by now.

Another interesting is, Ray J sent around $50,000 as a gift to Kim Kardashian and Kenya West during her wedding. The royalties he earned through the sex tape peaked at $50,000/week at a certain point in time. However, these numbers are highly suspicious.

Ray J All I Feel

People have been continuously tittle-tattling about Ray J and Kim Kardashians since the video was leaked. Ray J dropped his fourth album, “All I Feel” while Ray J news was hardly out of trend from the public. His newfound popularity gained him significant record sales. More than 39K copies were sold in the first week of its release. It topped at number 7 in Billboard 200 on 26th of April 2008.

However, the music critics conveyed dislike over Ray J’s fourth album. Many of them gave low ratings for the album. He has earned more than $389K by the sales of All I Feel. From all his four albums, Ray J earned around $1.2 million in total.

Ray J TV Shows

Ray J has a big fan following and media coverage. He was at the pinnacle of fame. After bad reviews from music critics, he knew music didn’t hold him any future. So, he gave music and began participating in TV shows. His first big show was “Brandy and Ray J: A family business”. It was a reality show that centered around the life of Ray J and his family. He was cast in for Sitcom “The Rickey Smiley Show” in which played the character Kenny. He also hosted a TV show titled “Bad Girls All-Star Battle” for two seasons.

Investment

After getting a hefty amount through royalties, he began investing that money in building his own firm. He started two electronic companies, Raytroniks Inc. and Raycon Global Inc. He is selling electronic goods such as Headphones, smartwatches, and electric bikes. Ray roped in celebrities like Chris Brown, Justin Beiber, Stephen Curry, Cara Delevinge to promote his products. His marketing strategy worked and sales began soaring. Now he sells a wide range of electronic products, such as directly to the customer through his business-to-customer electronic brand Raycon. Products that are sold under this brand include Headphones, earbuds, and speakers. At present, the entire focus of Ray J is on building business. In order to improve his business skills, he joined Philander Smith College a couple of years ago.

Ray J Expenditure

Raj made a mega purchase worth $2.7 million. It was a mansion located in Hidden Hills, California. Apart from his residence, he spent a significant amount on buying luxury cars. He has a wide range of car collections which includes a Ferrari 450, a ranger rover, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost. On one of his wife’s birthdays, Ray J bought a Bentley Continental GTC. The price of that car is more than $200k.

Ray J Marijuana Firm

Ray J surprised everyone by starting a Marijuana business in the year 2019. He reportedly made an investment of $5 million in this firm. That was one of the biggest ever investments made by Ray J. He later announced that he would be part of MarijuanaStock.org as a Chief Strategic media officer. For that position, Ray J will be paid $1 million every year.

Ray J and Music Streaming App

He has over 711k followers on Spotify audio streaming app. With 60% popularity on Spotify, he has over 1.9 million monthly listeners. An artist is paid somewhere between $0.005 and $0.003 according to the Business Insider. Based on this calculation, Ray J is earning between $5K and $10K. A decade ago, music was Ray J’s biggest source of income. Nevertheless, now it forms only a small percentage of his total income.

How Much Is Ray J Worth

Using the publicly available information, the Ray J net worth is estimated to be around $14 million. A significant share of this net worth is gained from his sex tape with Kim Kardashian. We can say 1/3 of his net worth is from sex tape royalty. Music sales and business form the other two major portions of his income.

Ray J Height and Weight

Ray J is 5″9″ long, and he weighs approximately 74Kg. His eyes are dark brown and the color of his hair is Black.

Ray J Family

Ray J and Princess Love got married in August 2016. The venue of their marriage was a church located in Los Angeles. They participated in VH1’s show Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood. After two years of marriage, they welcomed their first kid on the 22nd of May 2018. It was a baby girl, and they named her Melody Love. Again in 2020, the couple gave birth to a son and named him Epik Ray. All these years, their marriage has been a rollercoaster ride. Love first announced divorce in November 2010. She accused Ray of abandoning her and the daughter alone in Las Vegas. She went ahead and filed for divorce in May 2020. It had been only four months since she gave birth to their son. However, she withdrew the case soon after two months. Again, in the same year, in the month of September, Ray filed for divorce.

Conclusion

In this article, I have mentioned the net worth of Ray J. Besides that, I have expanded on the details of net worth by mentioning his sources of expenditure and his expenditures. This would give us a better picture of how he arrived at his current net worth. I have not included publicly undisclosed earnings. Lastly, I hope the information presented in the article helped you. Thank You for reading!

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs) – Ray J Net Worth

1. What is the age of Ray J? As of February 2022, the age of Ray J is 41. The previous month’s 17th was his birthday. 2. What are the main sources of income for Ray J? The business, royalty from the sex tape, and music are Ray J’s main sources of income. 3. What is Ray J’s net worth earned from the sex tape? He allegedly earned around $360K every year as royalty from the sex tape. 4. How many kids does Ray J Net Worth have? Ray J has two kids, one daughter, and one son. Their names are Melody love and Epik Ray, respectively. 5. What products does Ray J sell in his company? Smartwatches, headphones, and earbuds.