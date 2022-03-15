How to become a millionaire before you turn 18? Well, there are two ways. Either your father or mother has to be rich, or you should have earned it on your own. Most people are not fortunate enough to be born to a rich parent and similarly, most children are not lucky enough to earn millions during their childhood. In this article, we are talking about someone who was lucky enough to earn millions before she turned 18 or became an adult. With her acting skills, Raven Symone became a millionaire as a child. If you were wondering what is Raven Symone’s Net Worth, currently, it is estimated to be around $55 million.

In addition to mentioning how much is Raven Symone worth, I have expanded how Raven earned that figure. Scroll through the article for more information.

Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia. Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer, Songwriter Born On November 19, 1985 Age 36 Height 5'2" Weight 82 Kg Net Worth $55 million

Who Is Raven Symone?

Raven Symone was born o Lydia and Christopher Pearman on the19th of November 1985. She has one sibling, his brother, whose name is Blaize. She was a baby model and worked for a modeling agency called Young Faces Inc. which was published on local newsprint. When she turned two, she began working for Ford Models. Some of the ads that she featured in were Jell-O, Fisher-Price, Cool Whip, and Ritz Crackers. Later, Raven Symone’s family relocated to Ossining, New York from Atlanta.

As a kid, she studied at the park school located in New York. Later, she joined Alpharetta’s Webb Bridge Middle school. More than studying, she was busier in modeling and acting. She was a big star at a very young age.

Acting Career

Raven was not only a child model but also a child artist. She was cast in for the show The Cosby Show, although she auditioned for the movie Ghost Dad. Bill Cosby gave her a role in his show as his step-granddaughter named Olivia. This was her debut acting experience. She then acted in the movie Alex Haley’s Queen, which was a TV series. In the year 1994, Raven Symone acted in her first movie, The Little Rascals. She then was recruited for a big project, Dr. Dolittle. The movie was a big hit and grossed $294.5 million. Soon, she acted in a movie that was produced by Disney in the year 1999.

That’s So Raven

Disney recruited her again for their upcoming series named Absolutely Psychic. Raven was offered the lead role, even though she auditioned for Chelsea Daniels. Eventually, the series was renamed That’s So Raven. The show became very popular throughout America and Raven became a star. It produced more than 100 episodes and was one of the biggest hit shows at the early stages of Disney Channel. The show even won the Emmy Awards in the year 2005 and 2007 under the category of Outstanding Children’s Program. Disney began selling dolls of Raven, video games based on the character, episode DVDs, and soundtracks. The Disney production house made around $400 million by selling them. It was also great publicity for Raven. So many people still identify her with that show. Moreover, it was a breakthrough series in her acting career.

The Cheetah Girls

The success time of Raven continued with the movie The Cheetah Girls. It became the most-watched movie at the time of its release. The movie was about four urbanite girls who dream of becoming singers. Raven played the role of lead singer in the movie. The audience loved the songs from the movie, and it topped at number 33 in the charts of Billboard 200. The movie album was even certified for double platinum by the RIAA.

Singing Career

Raven excelled in both singing and acting. She got the best of both worlds. Raven’s singing journey began when she was seven years old. She was trained by famous American rapper and singer Messy Elliot. In the year 1993, Raven dropped her first record album titled Here’s to New Dreams under the label MCA records. The album consisting of two singles was a failure. It sold less than 75,000 copies. Soon the MCA records cast her out. As a result, Raven and her father founded RayBlaze Records, under which she released her second album titled Undeniable. This album was not successful either. She tasted success after releasing her third album titled This Is My Time. It was released by Hollywood Records. For the first time, her album entered the Billboard charts. It remained in the top 100 for thirteen weeks.

The self-titled fourth album was dropped on the 29th of April 2008. It occupied 159th position in the charts of US Billboard 200. The fourth album wasn’t much success either. She announced her plans to release her fifth album, however, she later dropped the idea. Currently, she is planning to release another album called The Reintroduction. Having skimmed through her career, let us take a look at the net worth of Raven Symone.

How Much Is Raven Symone Worth?

A lion’s share of Raven Symone’s earnings comes from her acting career. When she acted in the series That’s So Raven, a huge promotion and selling of products related to the series such as dolls, DVDs, etc. happened. This sale created a total revenue of $400 million. It is reported that a share of 10 to 20 percent was given to Raven Symone. The next biggest earning came through selling the soundtracks of the movie The Cheetah Girls and The Cheetah Girls 2. More than 2 million soundtracks of The Cheetah Girls have been sold and Raven is estimated to have earned around $2.5 million from that and similarly $1.6 million from The Cheetah Girls 2. When she acted in the series That’s So Raven, her estimated salary per episode is around $35,000.

Raven Symone Real Estate

Raven Purchased a posh home in Sherman Oaks for $1.4 million. The house was built in the year 2007, and she purchased it in 2009. The house has five bedrooms and a fully equipped and smartly designed Kitchen. All the bedrooms have fireplaces. Outside the house, you have a gorgeous swimming pool. However, in the year 2020, she listed this house for sale. The quoted price is around $2.1 million.

Raven Symone Car Collection

Raven has a big craze for cars. Her car collection includes exotic and superfast cars. Her car craze become evident once she bought two Porches at once. Some other cars she owns are Chevrolet Camaro GT, Mercedes Maybach, Cadillac Escalade, and more. Nevertheless, now she has put her whole car collection on the list for sale. Raven is planning to buy electric supercars instead. She is likely to have been inspired by the Tesla supercars. When asked about her sale, she said it’s all about how much you save when you buy an electric car. What she said is true. You get the same speed at a lower price. The only problem people have with electric cars is range anxiety.

Raven Symone Charity

She has been an active contributor to many NGOs that serve society. Girls Incorporated is one of the NGOs she has collaborated with, they provide access to education for American Girls who are not privileged. At the same time, she supports the following NGOs which include Red Cross, Give Back Hollywood Foundation, Racing for kids, Variety Power Of Youth, Women Alive Coalition, and more.

Raven Symone Marriage

I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you!

Raven dated a model and an actress named AzMarie Livingston for three years. However, they separated in the year 2015. Finally, Raven married Miranda Maday in the year 2020. They have been living together to date. Raven knew about her sexuality when she was 12 years old, however, Raven didn’t reveal her sexuality, as it was found unacceptable at that time. It was only after same-sex marriage was legalized, she opened up to her fans on Twitter.

Raven Symone Height and Weight

Raven is 5 feet 2 inches tall, and she weighs around 82 Kg.

Conclusion

Raven Symone’s parents recognized the charm and talent of her daughter and acted as a guide to her. The directors, parents, and other artists helped Raven Symone to shine and become a star. Not to mention that she is not only a star but also a millionaire. In this article, I have mentioned what is raven Symone’s net worth and detailed how she earned it. Additionally, I have briefed her about her assets and investments. Finally, a few details regarding her personal life. I hope you found the information you came looking for. Thank You for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Raven Symone Net Worth

1. What is the name of Raven Symone’s spouse? The name of Raven Symone’s spouse is Miranda Maday. 2. What is the age of Raven Symone? Raven Symone is 36 years old as of March 2022. 3. When did Raven Symone open up about her sexuality? In 2013, when the US Supreme Court allowed same-sex marriage. She waited until the law allowed her to marry her loved one. 4. What is the name of Raven’s first movie? Raven’s first movie is The Little Rascal.