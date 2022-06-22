This post is about Randy Bruce Traywick, who is popularly recognized by his stage name “Randy Travis”. He is regarded as one of the best country singers in America, who managed to sell over 25 million records throughout his career. Not only this, but he is also 7 times recipient of the prestigious Grammy Award. So what makes Randy Travis different from others? Well, the answer is that, unlike others who give up in times of facing adversity, Randy Travis continued to push forward. Back in 2013, Randy Travis got a massive stroke which ended his music career. However, despite this, Randy Travis still continues to make limited appearances in the public.

Let’s take a look at What is Randy Travis net worth? How old is Randy Travis? Why did Randy Travis stop singing? and How much does Randy Travis make?

What Is Randy Travis Worth?

The American country singer, Randy Travis net worth is predicted to be at least $12 million as of now. Randy collected his astounding net worth through his music career. In addition to this, Randy Travis also had a brief run as an actor, which further increased his wealth. Apart from being 7 times Grammy holder, Randy has also been honored with 10 AMA Awards, 11 ACM Awards, 6 CMA Awards, and 8 Dove Awards. Not only this, but he has also walked the Hollywood Walk of Fame carpet and has a star dedicated to him. Let’s see how much does Randy Travis make?

Name Randy Travis Net Worth $12 million Birth 4 May 1959, Marshville, USA Nationality American Age 63 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 75 kg Profession Singer, Actor Partner Mary Travis Career 1978-Present

How Much Does Randy Travis Make?

According to reports, Randy Travis managed to earn about $1 million a year during his music career. However, he now mostly makes his money through making limited guest appearances during musical tours, events, concerts, etc. Randy also makes his living by releasing his archive and unreleased/unfinished songs. He also receives some decent cash through royalties and his YouTube channel. Before his stroke, Randy Travis net worth was declared to be around $32 million. Unfortunately, Travis had to spend most of it on his treatment. We estimate that Randy makes an average of 25 thousand dollars a month by making guest appearances and from his YouTube channel. You will find information on Randy Travis’s career earnings below.

Randy Travis Earnings

The famous country singer, Randy Travis released his first studio album titled “Storms of Life” under the banner of Warner Bros. Records Nashville in the year 1986. The album became an instant hit, and it sold over 3 million copies in record sales. According to our estimation, Randy received a profit of over $3.2 million. Then in the year 1989, Travis’s album “An Old Time Christmas” was released, which brought a sum of $500k into the singer’s pocket.

The album was also declared Gold by RIAA. Then in 1992, Randy’s recording studio released a compilation of Randy Travis’s greatest hits. The album was released in two volumes, and they generated a revenue of $1 million each. Randy Travis’s album “Worship & Faith” was released in 2003, which was also honored with a “Gold” certification by the RIAA.

Randy’s other album “Around the Bend” managed to generate over $35k during the first week of its release. The album secured 3rd and 14th position on the list of US Top Country Albums and US Billboard 200 respectively.

How Much Does Randy Travis For Guest Appearance

As you have already read that the stroke ended Randy Travis’s professional music career. However, this doesn’t mean that his earnings ended as well. Randy continued to make money by making guest appearances on musical tours. According to our sources, Randy Travis charges between $40k to $100k just for making a guest appearance, which is no surprise given that he is a 7 time Grammy winner. Let’s see a glimpse of Randy Travis’s earnings from Instagram and YouTube.

Randy Travis YouTube and Instagram Earnings

When you are a music artist, you have to take advantage of every opportunity you see. Travis’s career is no different. He began posting videos on his YouTube channel in July 2006 and has gained over 354 subscribers until now. The music artist often posts videos of his personal life and experiences. Also, he uploads his music videos on his channel as well. Figures estimate that Randy Travis’s YouTube channel generates up to $300k in profits every year. The channel has crossed over 289 million in terms of views and Randy receives around $1.6k to $25k a month from his channel.

Randy Travis’s Instagram account, has half of his YouTube subscribers i.e, 159.7k. His huge fan following makes him eligible to make money through paid sponsorships. Any company will happily pay Randy Travis $97 for a sponsored Instagram story. As for a promotional image, Randy can get up to $194 and for posting a sponsored video he can charge up to $388.

Randy Travis Real Estate

When you are a 7 time Grammy winner, the money starts pouring in, and you wonder what to do with it. The majority of people use their money to make profitable investments. In today’s era, a real estate property is one of the most profitable assets you can own. In the year 2002, Travis constructed a luxury ranch on a 220-acre property, which is situated in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

As per reports, the mansion is spread over an area of 20,000 square feet. Apart from this, the 220-acre property also has horse stables and a shooting range as well. It also has a bowling alley and a gym too. In addition to this, the property has not one but ten fireplaces and an enormous pool. After residing in the massive property for more than a decade, Travis decided to part with it. He listed the place on market for a whopping $14.7 million in the year 2014.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t find any bidders for it for many years, so he started decreasing the asking price over the years. The asking price of the property came down to $8.5 million last year. Apart from this, he was also the owner of a 1,800-square feet property in Nashville. According to reports, the country singer bought the property way back in 2010 for a hefty sum of $500k. After a few years, Travis listed this place on market and found a buyer who paid a sum of $545k for it in 2019.

Why Did Randy Travis Stop Singing?

2013 was the year that ended Randy Travis’s singing career. In July, Randy Travis was rushed to the hospital due to a lung infection, where the doctors declared his condition critical. Then on the 10th of July, Travis got a stroke, which worsened his condition. After a long operation, the doctors declared Randy out of danger. After this, Randy checked into a physical therapy center by the end of July. The stroke left Travis speechless for a certain period and also limited his bodily functions.

However, the therapy couldn’t help Randy Travis much, and thus he had to use a stick to walk for over a year. By the end of 2014, Travis was able to cover small distances without any support. Also, he started taking guitar lessons again. After two years of therapy, Randy Travis could finally speak. He was invited to attend his Country Music Hall of Fame induction in October, where he performed a Christian hymn called “Amazing Grace”.

During the performance, it was still clear that Randy wasn’t fully recovered and his voice and condition spoke for themselves. Travis soon realized that his singing career is finished and decided to stick to making guest appearances. Apart from his health, the stroke also drained Randy Travis’s money. All his medical bills, surgeries, and years of physical therapy took away most of Randy Travis’s wealth.

Travis could have saved most of his wealth if only he had taken health insurance. Randy already insured his voice, but he didn’t feel necessary to get health insurance. Sine 2017, Randy Travis has been making limited public appearances.

Early Life

Randy Travis is the second child of Bobbie and Harold Traywick. Randy’s father Harold used to own a construction business. In addition to this, he was also a school teacher, horse breeder, and turkey farmer. On the other hand, Randy Travis’s mother Bobbie used to work at a factory. Bobbie welcomed Randy Travis on the 4th of May 1959 in Marshville, North Carolina, USA. Harold had a total of 6 children including Randy Travis.

Harold motivated Randy to pursue a music career, and before attaining the age of 10, Randy already learned to play guitar and started to sing at a Church as well. Despite being encouraged by his father, Randy often had fights with him (Harold). Due to this, Randy Travis left his school and began participating in crimes which included stealing and auto theft. Later in 1975, Randy participated in a singing contest at a nightclub and won.

During his performance, he caught the eye of Elizabeth Hatcher, who also happened to be the owner of the club (also his future wife and manager). She gave Randy a job as a cook and also made him a club singer. Randy went on to sing at the club until his late teens and in 1978, Randy Travis released his first song titled “Dreamin”.

Personal Life

Randy Travis and Elizabeth started having feelings for each other, and the latter left her husband eventually. The pair admitted their love for one another and finally walked down the aisle in 1991. After nearly two decades, Randy and Elizabeth decided to end their marriage. On the 29th of October 2010, the pair filed for divorce. Then in March 2015, Randy tied the knot with Mary Travis.

Conclusion

Randy Travis has one of the greatest careers of all time. His voice landed him many honors and awards and also tons of money. Unfortunately, a stroke ended his career and also seriously affected his voice and health as well. However, the singer is still making appearances now and then to let the people know that the legacy of Randy Travis hasn’t ended yet.

Frequently Asked Questions About Randy Travis

1. What is Randy Travis worth? A. The country singer, Randy Travis net worth is gauged to be $12 million today. 2. How old is Randy Travis? A. The 7 time Grammy winner, Randy Travis is 63 years old. 3. Who is Randy Travis’s wife? A. Randy Travis is now married to Mary Travis since March 2015. 4. What is Randy Travis’s height? A. Randy Travis’s height is measured at 5 feet and 9 inches.