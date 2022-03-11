Randy Orton Net Worth: Career, Height, Age, Weight, Assets, Cars

Being a wrestler is a tough job. Sorry, not tough, but life-threatening. Wrestlers have lost their lives during the match. Many people criticize WWE as scripted or staged. Even if it’s true, what they are seeing there are real stunts. The blood and the injuries are real. So, this is a really risky job, I say. There are hundreds of people who are training to become top wrestlers in WWE. However, only a few make it, and rarely does one become a huge star. We are talking about one such wrestling star here, Randy Orton who is also known as a viper. He has earned a few million from his WWE career. So, How much is Randy Orton Worth? Well, If you are wondering, currently, the Randy Orton Net Worth is estimated to be $7 million.

Continue reading through this article, In addition to mentioning what is Randy Orton’s net worth, I would expand on how he earned it.

Birthplace Knoxville, Tennessee. Ethnicity Caucasian Nationality American Profession Wrestler and Actor Born On April 1, 1980 Age 41 Height 1.96 Weight 223 Kg Net Worth $7 million

Who Is Randy Orton?

Randy Orton was born to a nurse and a wrestler. His parents are Elaine and Bob Orton Jr. His father is also a son of an American wrestler named Bob Orton whose name he has taken. So Randy Orton was born in a family of professional wrestlers. However, his siblings are not into wrestling. Randy Orton has a younger sister and brother. His brother named Nathan is a stand-up comedian. Even though his father and grandfather were professional wrestlers, they were reluctant in allowing Randy Orton to participate in wrestling.

Because they knew the risk and difficulties of being a wrestler. His father explained what it is meant to be a wrestler to family members. He finished high school at Hazelwood Central High School. While studying in that school, he practiced wrestling. Soon after graduating, he joined the selection training of Marine. He was a bad performer!. He disobeyed the orders given by his commanding officer. Randy Orton was court-martialed, and he was jailed for 38 days in Military Prison.

Wrestling Career

After getting expelled from Marine, he shifted his focus to wrestling. Randy Orton played his first wrestling match in MMWA-SICW which was held in St. Louis. His father trained him there. In the year 2001, Randy Orton began his WWE legacy by signing a contract with them. Thereupon, he debuted his first WWF match on WrestleMania against Tommy Dreamer, and it was a victory for him. Nevertheless, Randy’s first match to be aired was his match against Hardcore Holly in SmackDown. He defeated Holly. Consequently, he fought a series of matches against Holly.

Later he appeared on RAW and won his first match against Stevie Richards. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury and stayed out of matches for a few weeks. Orton became a part of the evolution stable that included Rick Flair, Triple-H, and Batista. Soon, Randy Orton tagged with Triple-H to help him defend his title World Heavyweight Championship. They both took part in the Elimination Chamber. Goldberg eliminated Randy Orton leaving only Triple-H on the caged-arena. Triple-H won through all the remaining wrestlers in the cage to defend his title.

Intercontinental Championship

Randy Orton was Young and energetic. However, he wanted to become a star so soon. Hence, he called himself the “Legend Killer” and provoked the veteran wrestler. Under the guidance of Ric Flair, Orton faced Shaw Michaels at Unforgiven and defeated him. It was during this time, the signature move of Randy Orton, RKO, was first used. In December 2003, Randy Orton won the title of Intercontinental Championship from Rob Van Dam. Randy would create WWE history by defending the title for 210 days. Orton continued his feud with veterans and won against Mick Foley and Shelton Benjamin. Especially, his match against Mick Foley was bloody and hardcore. After these matches, he lost the title to edge.

World Heavyweight Champion

After losing his Intercontinental Championship title, he wrestled against Chris Benoit at SummerSlam. Orton emerged victorious in the match and became the world heavyweight champion. A few of his buddies weren’t happy with his victory. The stablemates planned a celebration and invited Randy Orton. There, he was smacked down by Batista. Later, Triple H asked for the title, which Orton refused to return by spitting in the face of Triple H and knocking him down with the belt. That marked the end of Randy Orton’s affiliation with the evolution stable. Stablemates became rivals and a month later he faced Triple-H in the ring and lost his title to him.

Randy Orton Recent Matches

In his recent matches, he is playing tag-team matches. His teammate is Mathew Thomas Riddle, popularly known as Riddle. At first, Orton was reluctant in forming a team with him. However, after suffering a defeat from Riddle, he agreed to join hands with him. Together they are called RK-Bro. They together poured success rain for 142 days until they lost to Alpha Academy. Again on March 7, 2022, they won back their RAW Tag Team Championship.

Randy Orton Film Career

It had always been Orton’s wish to become a marine. Nevertheless, his life has witnessed unexpected twists and turns. Still, he got a chance to relive as a marine through film. He was cast in for an action movie named The Marine 2. Unfortunately, the role was offered to Ted Dibiase instead of Orton. He was again signed for the sequel of The Marine 2 movie, only to be replaced by his fellow wrestler, The Miz. He later acted in other action movies such as 12 rounds 2: Reloaded, The condemned 2, and Shooter.

Randy Orton Endorsements

The WWE has viewers from around the world. Similarly, Randy Orton who is part of WWE has fans all over the world. Hence, he was roped in for endorsing company brand and their products. Randy Orton signed Endorsement contracts with companies such as Clutch Chairz, Kwinn pop, vitamins, and supplement company, etc. In addition to that, he earns significantly through the product sold by WWE merchandise.

Randy Orton Real Estate

Most people don’t care to look at the life of wrestlers outside the ring or arena. They earn millions for staining the blood of stage. So obviously the popular wrestlers are living a lavish life outside the ring. Similarly, Randy Orton has invested his hard-earned money in buying a cozy mansion to live in with his children and wife. Orton bought a 7600 square feet mansion located at Saint Charles in the year 2008. It has four bedrooms, five fireplaces, three and a half bathrooms, and a swimming pool. Not to mention the gym, a games room, a media room, and a garage that can house three cars. In the year 2013, Orton bought another mansion. However, he sold that house after three years for $775K. The mansion he sold, though smaller than his first one, it was luxurious.

Randy Orton Car Collection

Orton though not a big fan of cars, has quite a good collection of cars. A couple or three years ago, Orton bought a Mercedes-Benz E- Class for $100K as a gift for his son’s birthday. In addition to this, he also owns a Cadillac Escalade which costs around $75,000 and a Hummer H2 whose cost is $30,000. Oh, wait! Did I forget to mention his Bentley and Hummer 3T DUB? Please include it in the list. In addition to this, Randy Orton also has a bike collection, but he hasn’t shared their picture online. He was hardly seen riding any bike after he met with a death-threatening accident.

Financial Loss Through Alimony

As a part of the WWE tour, Randy Orton was in London in 2007. There he wrecked hotel property worth $50,000 which he paid with his own money. In the year 2012, Randy Orton separated from his first wife, Samantha Speno. Finally, in 2013, they got divorced. After the divorce, Orton had to pay a huge sum to his wife as a part of Alimony. The viper paid around $600K as a divorce settlement. Moreover, the custody of their daughter was handed over to his wide.

How Much Is Randy Orton Worth?

Randy Orton is a popular wrestler in WWE. His performance and feuds with fellow wrestlers have gathered a lot of attention from the fans. In total, the contribution of Randy Orton to the TRP of WWE is significant. So, the Randy Orton WWE salary must have been quite high for his entertaining matches. Since he became a celebrity, he also endorsed a few brands and have promoted products. This gave him a fair share of income. Finally, a small share of his money came from the movies he acted in. Including all these earnings and a few financial losses, the Randy Orton Net Worth is estimated to be around $7 million.

Randy Orton Charity Works

Most of the wrestlers who appear reckless and monstrous do a lot of charity outside the arena. Even the most demonic wrestler Undertaker has been generous. Similarly, Randy Orton has also done enough charity work. Randy Orton is part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and renders his service regularly to that community. Not to mention his contribution to Kids Wish Network, where kids who suffering from life-ending diseases are granted their wishes. As we already know that Randy Orton before joining WWE, wanted to become a Marine. Well, despite not being selected, he does his part of contributions by volunteering overseas with a tribute to the troops.

Randy Orton Family

Orton married his first wife named Samantha Speno on the 21st of September 2007. They both together gave birth to a daughter. However, they split, and the daughter was handed over to Samantha Speno. Later in the year 2015, he married Kimberly Kessler and they both welcomed a daughter. The name of Orton’s first daughter is Alanna Marie Orton while the name of his second daughter is Brooklyn Rose Orton.

Randy Orton Height and Weight

Randy Orton is 1.96 m tall, and he weighs around 113 Kg, approximately.

Conclusion

Randy Orton through his painful career has entertained millions of people. Even though he was on and off in WWE, he is still entertaining us for more than a decade. In this article, I have mentioned what is Randy Orton’s net worth and how he earned that figure. Additionally, I have briefed how he has been spending his earnings. I hope you found the information you came looking for. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Randy Orton Net Worth

1. How many kids does Randy Orton have? Randy Orton has two daughters. One from his first wife and another from his second wife. His first daughter lives with her mother. 2. What is the name of Randy Orton’s first daughter? The name of Randy Orton’s first daughter is Alanna Marie. 3. For how long did Randy Orton hold the Intercontinental Championship? Randy Orton retained the Intercontinental Championship for around 210 days. 4. How much did Randy Orton pay as Alimony to his first wife? As a part of Alimony, Randy Orton paid $600K to his wife.