Randall Emmett Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Family, Assets, Earnings

Randall Emmett is a renowned producer, who has been part of many big projects. If you are wondering, what’s so special about this producer, then let me tell you that he has some of the biggest movies of today’s era. He has backed movies like Unstoppable, Righteous Kill, Escape Plan, 2 Guns, Lone Survivor, The Irishman, and several more.

Aside from backing movies, he also likes to put his money at risk, i.e. plays poker. Recently the producer also tried his hand at directing movies. He was previously been married to Ambyr Childers (who is famous for portraying Candace in the Netflix series “You”). So let us tell you What is Randall Emmett’s net worth? What is Randall Emmett’s ex-wife’s net worth? Movies produced by Randall Emmett, and how much is Randall Emmett’s worth?

What Is Randall Emmett’s Net Worth?

The producer turned director i.e. Randall Emmett net worth is estimated to be around $500k. Now, you might be wondering, how can he have a net worth of just $500k even after producing big movies?. You are right, the producer used to have a big pile of cash. Last year his net worth was stated to be $20 million. So why did his net worth come down crashing to just $500k in just a year? Below is the breakdown of how Randall Emmett earned his money, and also how he lost most of it.

Name Randall Emmett Net Worth $500k Birth 25th March 1971, Miami, Florida Nationality American Age 50 years old Height 5 Ft 8 In Weight 70 Kg (approximately) Spouse Ambyr Childers (married: 2009-Divorced-2017) Profession Producer, Filmmaker Career 1995-Present

How Much Is Randall Emmett’s worth?

Randall Emmett has been in the entertainment business for more than 25 years, and he still continues to make movies. During his career, he has backed more than 100 movies, and has worked with many A-list stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and many more. It is stated that his movies grossed more than $1.5 billion in collections. He has also made a name for himself in the world of poker.

Earnings as a Producer and Director

Randall has earned quite a lot from producing movies. He has been credited to produce 47 movies, which collectively grossed more than $745 million across the globe. Randall has financed 8 movies as executive producer and 1 film as a co-executive producer. The movies where Randall was the executive producer and co-executive producer, collectively made $353 million and $109 million around the world.

Randall has also started directing movies. Last year he made his debut in the Hollywood industry as a director with the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. The movie starred Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in the lead. The story of this movie is based on a real-life serial killer in Texas. The movie was released in July 2021, and collected $97.5k at the box office. If we add all of these figures, then the amount will cross more than a billion dollars.

Randall Emmett’s Movies

As we stated earlier, Randall has produced more than a hundred movies in his career, so covering all of them is not possible in this article. So we are going to tell you some of his most successful movies. His produced movie Everest was released in the year 2015. The movies collected more than $200 million at the box office. Another commercial successful movie of Randall is “Lone Survivor”, which was released in December 2013. The movie managed to earn a massive amount of over $149 million.

Later 2 Guns and The first installment of the Escape Plan franchise were released in 2013. The movie earned $132 million and $103 million respectively worldwide. The second and third installments of the Escape Plan were released in 2018 and 2019. However, these installments could not reach the success of their predecessor, and managed to collect just $16 million and $1 million against a $20 million and $3.6 million budget. It is sad to see that the Escape Plan franchise got worse after the release of every sequel.

Poker Career

The producer also started to play poker back in the year 2012. So far, the producer has been declared the winner of not one but 4 tournaments. He played at a casino called Aria Resort, and secured 2 victories in 10,000 buy-in tournaments.

He has also participated in the World Series of Poker and World Poker Tour in 2019. Randall has also been featured in shows like PokerGo, Poker After Dark, and a few others. According to reports in 2021, it is stated that Randall Emmett has won a whopping amount of more than $590k from live tournaments.

Divorce From Ambyr Childers and Other Issues

Now, let us talk about how Randall Emmett lost most of his fortune. Back in the mid-2000s, Randall was in a romantic relationship with the Netflix series “You” fame Ambyr Childers. The couple walked down the aisle together in the year 2009. Later on, the couple went on to become parents of 2 daughters. A few years later, Randall and Ambyr got separated briefly, and reconciled soon in their relationship. However, the couple decided to part ways in January 2017.

The divorce was finalized by the end of 2017. At the time of the couple’s divorce, it was agreed that Randall would maintain a sum of $50k in Ambyr’s bank account. This amount was to be used to support Randall’s daughters. In addition to this, he also had to pay a sum of $5.25k for child support.

Now there, is no information on how much Ambyr used from $50k, but Emmett stated that Ambyr was spending more than $2k every day. Eventually, it was Randall’s responsibility to keep the cash flowing into the bank account. Randall requested the court to decrease the amount, as he owed millions of dollars to various people. He also stated that, he might have to file bankruptcy if this goes on.

Other Issues

In addition to paying money, to his ex-wife, Randall also had to pay thousands of dollars to others as well. Back in the year 2021, Randall was sued for not paying the rent of his production company’s office. It is stated that he owed more than $281k in unpaid rent. If this was not enough, he was also sued by a credit card company called American Express, which stated that Randall owed money for credit card bills. It is reported that Emmett owed a hefty sum of around $390k to $400k in credit card bills. To make the matters worse, he also owed a sum of $500k to the IRS for taxes due from past years.

Lawsuits

Randall has been involved in some controversies as well. He got into a problem with Dan Bilzerian and 50 Cent. Emmett promised the poker king Dan Bilzerian, an 8-minute guest appearance in the action movie “Lone Survivor” in return for a $1 million contribution. However, after the release of the movie, Dan Bilzerian filed a case on Randall, as his role was cut short to just a minute.

As per reports, Dan demanded compensation of $1.2 million for this scam. However, Bilzerian dropped the charges, as he earned $1.5 million in revenue, due to the movie’s success. Similarly, the famous rapper/actor got furious with Randall Emmett, when he saw his (Randall’s) girlfriend bragging about Randall gifting her a Range Rover car.

This made 50 Cent angry not because Randall gifted his partner Lala a car, but because the producer owed 50 Cent $1 million. 50 Cent took on his social media handle and expressed his disappointment with Randall for not paying the amount due to the rapper. Fortunately, the two settled their matter in private.

Randall’s Career Was Affected By Pandemic

One of the other reasons, that Randall is almost bankrupt is because of the Covid pandemic. During the pandemic, almost everything in the world halted, and movies were no exception. Randall suffered heavy financial losses, due to the shelving of many movie projects. Paying child support, huge unpaid rent, and taxes, taking loans from many people, and halting movie projects drained all the money from the producer’s bank. Now, Randall is just left with a handful of money from the millions of dollars, he used to make.

Personal Life

Randall Emmett comes of Jewish descent, and he was born on the 25th of March 1971 in Miami, Florida. He was sent to Visual Arts school to pursue his studies. During his time in school, he got influenced by movies. Soon after completing his graduation from school, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his goals. Later he got an opportunity to work as an intern with Jerry Bruckheimer. After completing his internship, he joined a talent agency called International Creative Management. There he got acquainted with Mark Wahlberg, who hired Randall as his assistant. Afterward, Randall joined hands with George Furla, and launched his production company called “EFO”(formerly called Emmett/Furla Films) in 1998. Randall started producing movies and the rest is history.

Later Randall met Ambyr Childers, and got married in the year 2009. Soon the couple had two daughters, and later the couple divorced in the year 2017. Just after the couple’s divorce, Randall announced his relationship with Lala Kent, who was a part of a reality show called “Vanderpump Rules”. Later the couple exchanged the engagement rings, and last year Lala gave birth to their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett on 15th March.

Conclusion

Randall Emmett, has backed many financially successful movies. He has also worked with the stars like Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Pacino, and several others. Emmett has also earned a reputation as a poker and has also won a few tournaments. Unfortunately, paying for child support, loans, unpaid taxes & rent, excessive spending, and the Covid pandemic, left Randall’s pockets almost empty. However, it is not like he is completely broke, he still has a chance to earn the lost money with the upcoming movie “Wash Me in the River”. If this movie performs well, then Randall can gain the momentum his career needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Randall Emmett’s ex-wife’s net worth? A. Randall Emmett’s ex-wife’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million. 2. Was Randall Emmett the assistant of Mark Wahlberg? A. Yes, at the initial stage of his career, Randall was Mark’s assistant. 3. What is the name of Randall’s ex-wife? A. Ambyr Childers, is the ex-wife of Randall Emmett. 4. How many children does Emmett have? A. Emmett is the proud father of 3 daughters.