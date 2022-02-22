Are you a fan of Karate Kid Trilogy Films or The Cobra Kai? If you are then you must have loved Ralph Macchio for his incredible acting in these films. Then you are in the right place. As here in the below sections, we are going to explain in detail, how much is Ralph Macchio worth, and what are the cobra Kai salaries he has earned for the past few seasons of the hit show. Besides, we will provide some insights into Ralph Macchio’s Childhood, and how he became interested in acting? And we will share his journey to fame. Furthermore, we will notify you about the various luxury assets, Ralph Macchio purchased over the years. And at last, we will also talk about his personal life.

Who Is Ralph Macchio?

Ralph Macchio is an American Actor and Producer, who attained his popularity through his roles, Daniel LaRusso in Karate Kid Films, as well as Ongoing Cobra Kai Web Series. In addition to this, Ralph earned roles in various other Hit Hollywood Films over the years such as The Deuce, Eight is Enough, Ugly Betty, My Cousin Vinny, The Outsiders, etc. Besides, this Ralph Macchio also made appearances in the Theaters, through the popular plays, How to Succeed in Business Without Trying and Cuba and His Teddy Bear.

What is Ralph Macchio Net Worth?

Ralph Macchio roughly has a net worth of $4 Million for the year 2021. As you can see, the majority of his major earnings came from his roles in The Karate Kid Films, which became huge hits worldwide. Pushing the actor to become an overnight star. Besides this, he also has been an important part playing lead roles in the Cobra Kai series, which is currently ranking among the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix. And not just that, through his role in the web series, Ralph Macchio is reportedly earning more than $100,000 per episode.

In addition to this, Ralph Macchio has started his acting career when he was just 16 years old and had played major roles in Many Hollywood Hit Films even since this further boosted his net worth. And as stated in the above description, Ralph Macchio is a producer, who has produced hit films and web series. This occupation multiplies his monthly earnings, further increasing his net worth. Then there are also stage plays which he often becomes a part of. Through all these facts, shared and stated here in this section, we can safely conclude that the net worth of Ralph Macchio will increase more in the coming days.

Early Life of Ralph Macchio

Name Ralph George Macchio Jr Age 60 Height 174.6 cm Weight 76 Kg Spouse Phyllis Feirro Net Worth

$4 Million

Ralph Macchio was born on November 4 of the year 1961, in the Huntington Town of New York. His parents are Ralph George Macchio and Rosalie who are from Italian Descent. Besides, Macchio’s father owned a ranch in Huntington Town. Additionally, during an audition, Ralph Macchio revealed that his parents from Naples City, in Italy, migrated to the United States for a better life. Ralph Macchio’s parents discovered his interest in acting at a very young age and helped him further to achieve his dreams.

When he was just 9 years old, Ralph started attending auditions for commercials, where he got selected and starred in multiple commercials for some time. After this, he went back to his studies and completed his graduation from the Half Hollow Hills Central Schools District in 1979. During his school days, Macchio was a popular member of the Drama Club, participating in various school plays all the time. While also performing for commercials, which acted as an income source for him, and helped boost his popularity.

Career Beginnings of Ralph Macchio

Soon after completing his graduation from Half hollow Hills School District, Ralph Macchio earned the opportunity to star in a support role in the comedy film, Up The Academy. This movie was released in the year 1980 receiving a positive response. Because of this film, Ralph Macchio got the opportunity to join the cast of Eight Is Enough Television Series, for more than two seasons. Then he went on to assume a teenager role for the movie, The Outsiders, which was a huge hit, pushing the star into fame.

However, his break in the acting career came with the Karate Kid. This film made Ralph Macchio an overnight star, as he impressed people across the world with his acting skills. Which in turn prompted the movie franchise, to give Ralph Macchio his role, again in the next Karate Kid, films that were released in the 1908s. Besides, this, at the same time, he started performing lead roles in other Hollywood Films like A Good Night To Die, Crossroads, and My Cousin Vinny. After this, Ralph Macchio started acting and producing the Spinoff Web series of Karate Kid, known as Cobra Kai, which is currently very popular worldwide.

Luxury Assets of Ralph Macchio

Ralph Macchio has an amazing luxury country home in the Marietta City in Georgia State. This home has been a popular feature in the episodes of the Cobra Kai Web Series multiple times. The country house is currently valued at $2.5 million and is up for sale. Besides, the luxury mansions house various premium luxury amenities such as 6 bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, wooden floors, outdoor patio, Top Kitchen Cabinetry, indoor pool, garden, 9214 sq foot of living space, parking garage, and it is spread across a lot of 1.1 acres. Additionally, due to its location on the top of a cliffside, it is said to showcase incredible views of the valley below as well as the surrounding mountains.

Besides this, he also has a modern contemporary house in East Hampton, where he is currently residing. Although, no information and value of this home, has not been known yet. Many real estate officials predict that the house will be worth more than half a million dollars due to its location in a premium neighborhood, as well as the large lot it sits on. Apart from this, Ralph Macchio owns multiple vintages and luxury cars in his garage. Starting with the iconic Ford 47 that was featured in the Karate Kid Movies, to his first car, Mazda 626, and a BMW 328 I, his daily driving car.

Personal Life of Ralph Macchio

Unlike other celebrities in the Hollywood Industry, Ralph Macchio has been in only one relationship with his long-time friend, Phyllis Fierro. He met when his grandmother introduced him to her when he was just 15 years old. They both met at Ralph’s Cousin’s Birthday Party, which was held at his Grandmothers basement. Although, we don’t when they started dating, as the actor likes to keep his personal life private. They soon announced the engagement and got married in the year 1987. Not much is known about Phyllis Fierro, except that she is a nurse practitioner. Currently, the couple has two children, and their relationship has been going strong.

Moreover, during an interview, Ralph Macchio revealed that he dated his wife, during high school, and that he had known that she was his soulmate from their very first meeting. Recently, the couple has renewed their vows after spending 25 years of married life together. Besides, at the height of Covid-19, Ralph made an Instagram post, appreciating his wife’s efforts to take care of Covid’s patients. He even referred to her as “Hero” in these posts, while also urging everyone to take care of themselves by following appropriate covid rules.

Conclusion

