Rachel Maddow Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Achievements, Cars

Rachel Maddox is a popular television personality, news presenter, writer, columnist and host from America. She is best recognized for her MSNBC program, “The Rachel Maddow Show”. Maddox has been with the network since 2005 and through these years she not only became a household name but also one of the highest paid television hosts ever. If you are already wondering what is Rachel Maddow worth, then you might be startled to know that as of 2022, Rachel Maddow net worth stands at $35 million.

The MSNBC star’s political opinion, strong unprejudiced outlook and excellent delivering style are the main reasons why people appreciate her so much. This is also one of the factors that has helped MSNBC rise to a new level of success since she became a part of the network. Another interesting fact about Maddow is that, she is the first news anchor from the LGBT community in the US television broadcasting industry who has openly disclosed her sexual orientation. She thus, has become an inspirational figure for many.

In this article you will learn more about this television personality like how much does Rachel Maddow make, her career, contracts, how old is Rachel Maddow and more. Read on for more interesting facts about her.

Rachel Maddow Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

What is Rachel Maddow Worth

Rachel has been in the industry for nearly two decades now. Over these years she has worked on bank balance tremendously which, according to the recent estimates are reportedly $35 million. But with the kind of fame and success she has been enjoying in the media industry, it sure doesn’t come as a surprise. Now, while the major chunk of money comprising Rachel Maddow net worth is from her job MSNBC, Rachel also has some parallel ventures that have their own role to play in elevating her bank balance.

Now that you know what is Rachel Maddow worth let’s see what her annual paycheck looks like.

How Much Does Rachel Maddow Make

MSNBC Salary

Rachel Maddow net worth is a clear indication that she receives a massive paycheck from her employer. That is true. Her annual income as a host of MSNBC network has been $7 million for several years together. While this has sure aggregated to a big number, the fresh contract that the television host signed with the network in August 2021 is a no where close to her previous salary.

The three-year contract, that is valid until after the 2024 Presidential Elections, has reportedly boosted Rachel’s salary from $7 million a year to a whopping $30 million per year! This doubles with a lesser workload than what she used to have earlier. It not only makes her one of the top-salaried television hosts but also adds to her already attractive Rachel Maddow net worth.

Few websites online have reported that Maddox was fishing other offers from various reputed media companies since she has been with MSNBC for several years. Given her incredibly high rating and popularity, NBC, therefore, made all the efforts to retain her at least until the Presidential elections in 2024. She wanted to balance between home and work. The network ensured that she has a reduction in the workload as well, which is a part effort other than the salary boost to keep her with them for at least until they find a replacement which is not going to be easy in any way.

Other Endeavors

Other than her salary, Rachel has branched out to a few other ventures that also contribute to what is Rachel Maddow worth today. She has her own podcast, contributed as a voice actor, and is the author of a couple of New York Times bestselling books. She was also engaged for a while with an LGBT- oriented magazine called “The Advocate Magazine”.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Rachel Anne Maddow Popular Name Rachel Maddow Date of Birth April 1, 1973 Age 49 years Place of Birth Castro Valley, California, USA Parents Father: Robert B. Maddow

Mother: Elaine (née Gosse) Spouse Susan Mikula Children None Profession Television Host, Author Net worth $35 million

How old is Rachel Maddow? Rachel Anne Maddow was born in California’s Castro Valley on 1st April, 1973 which makes her 49 years old as of 2022. She is the daughter of Robert B. Maddow and Elaine (née Gosse). Her father served as a Air Force captain prior to her birth and resigned the year before Rachel was born. Elaine, her mother, on the other hand was a program administrator in a school. He then went on to practice law for the East Bay Municipal Utility District. The star host grew up with her older brother in a religious and conservative household.

Maddow went to Castro Valley High School and during her time there, she was extremely passionate about athletics. She was a part of various sports like volleyball, basketball, and swimming. After graduating from her high school, she went on to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Policy from Stanford University. It was during her time in Stanford that everyone, including her parents, came to know about her sexual orientation that the college unintentionally revealed through their newspaper.

Following her degree, Rachel enrolled herself at Lincoln College under Oxford and completed her post graduation in 1995. In 2001, she became Doctor of Philosophy in political science which she earned from Oxford University.

Career

Early Career

Maddow had already begun her professional journey while she was at the University in 1999. She joined WRNX, a local FM channel in Holyoke, MA as a co-host for the radio show “The Dave in the Morning Show”. She then went on to another Massachusetts-local broadcasting network to host “Big Breakfast” after which she took up the hosting role for “Unfiltered”. The latter gave her exposure to a much broader audience spectrum. She worked there until the first quarter of 2005, when the show was eliminated.

Right after this, Rachel Maddow got her own eponymous show called “The Rachel Maddow Show” in that radio channel. It was a two-hour program aired in weekdays and by this time she gained significant popularity. The show was so well recieved that it went on with the airing even after Rachel left and finally came to an end in 2010.

Rachel became a part of MSNBC in 2005 when she got an offer to appear as a panelist in a show called “Tucker” and soon became a regular there. In the following year, she appeared in “Paula Zahn Now” by CNN.

MSNBC

Rachel’s biggest breakthrough came in when she entered MSNBC as a political analyst in January 2008 for “Race for the White House” alongside with David Gregory. She also eventually became a regular contributor in the show, “Countdown with Keith Olbermann”. In fact, through this show, Rachel got a chance to prove her hosting capabilities for the first time in in MSNBC for a certain period of time in the absence of Keith Olbermann. Within a short period of time, she gained huge popularity which led Olbermann to let her host a few episodes.

Keith later convinced MSNBC to give Rachel a separate show of her own. In 2008, Maddow started hosting “The Rachel Maddow Show”. The show raked in surprisingly high ratings not only making her extremely popular but giving a boost to the channel’s overall success as a whole. The Rachel Maddow Show became one of the prime programs of MSNBC bringing in high revenues and recieved appreciation from the critics as well. Not only that, the channel’s viewership count and ratings also exceeded those of CNN and Fox in 2017.

In the recent past, as mentioned earlier, MSNBC has renewed Rachel’s contract until 2024 that is getting her a dazzling yearly paycheck of $30 million.

Other Career Endeavors

Aside from her main career adding to Rachel Maddow Net worth, Rachel has also been a part of several other projects that have earned her hefty paychecks. She launched a podcast called Bag Man in October 2018 which she co-produced in collaboration with MSNBC. It revolved around the subject of vice-president Spiro Agnew’s political controversy. The podcast is scheduled to be made into a movie in 2022 where Maddow will be the executive producer.

During her career so far, Rachel has penned down two books. The first one is “Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power ” which she launched in 2012. The second book is “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” which she published in 2019. Both these books have recieved good appreciation and the second book has also hit the New York Times bestseller list.

Other than that the television host has also given voice to a character called “Vesper Fairchild” in the television series “Batwoman”.

Awards and Accomplishments

Maddow recieved many awards and acknowledgements for her contributions in the media industry. Some of the most notable ones are Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for “Blow Out” and Gracie Allen Award for Outstanding Host in a News Show. She has also been 6 times nominee for GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics of which she bagged three wins in 2010, 2011 and 2016.

Personal Life

Rachel’s partner is Susan Mikula who she met in 1999 when she was working on her PhD thesis. They tied the knot later. Mikula is a photographer and artist and is known for using older photography techniques like polaroid, etc. The duo live together and reportedly switch places between New York and Massachusetts. Maddow also revealed that she loves fishing.

Summing Up

Rachel’s contribution in journalism is immense and through this she has amassed huge wealth and fame. An ardent newsperson, she has proved her capabilities throughout her career and has earned a place among the top journalist’s of America today. According to the recent reports Rachel Maddow net worth is $35 million and with her current on going contract with MSNBC that pays her a salary of $35 million a year, she is going to have a significant rise in her new worth pretty soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Rachel Maddow? Born on April 1, 1973, Rachel Maddow is 49 years old as of 2022. What is Rachel Maddow net worth? Rachel has amassed a massive fortune from her career with MSNBC and as of the recent estimation, her net worth stands at $35 millions. How much does Rachel Maddow make? Rachel’s annual salary with NBCUniversal is $30 million. In addition to that, she enjoys the royalties from her books and has earnings from her podcast and other side ventures. Is Rachel married? Rachel married Susan Mikula in 1999.