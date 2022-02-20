Queen Latifah Net Worth

One of the best ways to earn loads of money is, you should either be a multitalented person or be really good at what you do. There are some people, who meet these two criteria as well, so such people have a good net worth. One such artist you might wanna know about is, Queen Latifah. We dedicated this entire article to discussing Queen Latifah’s net worth, her personal life, and career. Read more find out.

What is Queen Latifah’s Net Worth?

Let’s get right to the point, Queen Latifah’s net worth is $70 million. Don’t be shocked because she ain’t someone who achieved this worth in just a few years. She has been doing this since 1989, which means she has been an artist for almost 33 years now. So it is natural that one would accumulate such wealth, especially when you are a singer, rapper, songwriter, actress, talk show host, and producer. Basically, she is a whole package. Her career started in 1989 when she released her debut album “All Hail The Queen”.

She released this album after signing a deal with Tommy Boy Records. One of the songs from his album, named “Ladies First” became a huge hit and put her in eyes of artists. She also released another album while being signed with the Tommy Boy Record label. This “Nature of a Sista” album came out in 1991, 2 years after the first one. This album reached #117 on Billboard 200. Also, this was her final album with the record label, as she parted ways with them.

While it is known how much her first album made in terms of sales, her second one though, earned $273,000. Most of her hip-hop songs were about black women, harassment, and violence they faced. This is how she established herself as a rapper, singer, and artist.

Queen Latifah Assets and Endorsements

Being a huge star, Latifah has signed on for many brand endorsements and is also an ambassador of a few brands. Some of these brands include Pizza Hut, Curvation Women’s underwear, Jenny Craig, and CoverGirl Cosmetics. Did you know that she represents a line of cosmetics? That’s right, this cosmetic brand that she represents is called CoverGirl Queen Collection. This brand of cosmetics is specifically targeted at women of color.

After a very successful career as an artist and being a face of cosmetics and other brands, she also launched her own perfume line. This perfume line was launched in 2009 and is called “Queen“. The notes used in perfume include Bergamot and Mandarin Orange, this is for top notes. If you wanna find out more then just make a simple Google search or check out Amazon.

Ever heard of Carnival Cruise Lines’ of Doral, Florida? They have a vessel named Carnival Horizon. Queen Latifah was named as the godmother(a female sponsor) of that vessel in 2018. When it comes to properties like houses, she has had several. Latifah has sold most of them and some were even sold at a loss. One of her 9-acre was sold at $2 million, which is less than the price of $2.5 million, which she bought it for.

Similarly, she sold another one of her mansions that were actually constructed in 1922, this was a West Coast pad. The property was sold for $2 million in 2014, which covered 2,026 square feet of area. At this moment, no one knows where she currently stays, or which house she calls “home”. Our guess? It could be a house in Beverly Hills that she bought in 2005 for $5.4 million.

Others Assets

With a net worth of $60 million, you can bet that she owns some great wheels and luxurious ones at that. One such vehicle is the Rolls Royce Phantom, and this car costs around $370,000. A few other cars of hers are the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante– a flagship car of the company(starting from $316,000) and the 2015 Mercedes Benz S63($151,600).

Apart from owning some expensive cars and houses, she also has a few accessories that a normal person cannot even dream to afford. Very recently she was also seen wearing a Rolex watch, which is a Blue and Gold Submariner. This watch costs around $1.2 million, which is a fit for a queen like her. At the premiere of “Joyful Noise”, she was also seen wearing Sutra earrings which are pretty expensive. They cost around $18,000.

All this adds to her $70 million net worth.

Her Early Life

Everyone knows her as Queen Latifah, which is her stage name. Her birth name is Dana Elaine Owens and her parents are Lancelot Amos Owens(a police officer) and Rita Lamae(a teacher). She was born on March 18, 1970, in Newark, New Jersey. Most of her early childhood was spent there in East Orange. her family was religious and hence has was raised in the Baptist faith. This also led her to attend girls school which was Essex Catholic Girls’ high school.

Despite attending Essex Catholic Girl’s high school, she got her graduation from a different high school, which is Irvington High School. While she did not decide to choose music as her career, she found her stage name pretty early in life. When she was 8 years old, she found the name “Latifah” in an Arabic book. It means “very kind” or “delicate”. After some time, her parents got divorced.

After graduating from high school, she started going to Borough of Manhattan Community College and took a few classes there. Ever heard of Flavor Unit? This was a crew of DJs and emcees from New Jersey and New York. Then she started to beatbox for Ladies Fresh, which is an all-ladies group.

Start of Her Glorious Career

Since she was part of the Flavor Unit and this was under producer DJ King Gemini, he recognized her talents. He then recorded a track of her, called “Princesses of the Posse”. This rap from her was then sent to Fred Brathwaite, who you might know as Fab 5 Freddy. And even Dante Ross, who is a member of the Tommy Boy Music heard this track and loved it.

Tommy Boy Music then contacted her and signed her for a record deal in 1989. In the same year, she released her first single, “Wrath of My Madness”. She is one of those few artists who are called “Contralto”, which means she can both sing and rap. In the same year, she released her debut album “All Hail the Queen“. She was only 19 years old at that time.

She stood from the rest of the singers and rappers, as her songs were about women’s empowerment. Her songs talked about things that mattered in real, this is something we mentioned earlier. Things like harassment, domestic violence, and real-life stuff like that. Just after 3 years of starting her career, she received the Candence Award in 1992.

This award is something given to Black people who have shown excellence in their fields and thus setting up an example of greatness for the younger generation, regardless of their race and color. The award is given by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. After this, she received her first certified Gold album in 1993, which was Black Reign. This was her third studio album, which also won her a Grammy Award in 1998 for the single “U.N.I.T.Y“.

She then quit Tommy Boy Records and signed on with Motown Records to release her fourth album Order in the Court.

A Shift in her Career

After a great start in the 90s with her hip hop and even performing in SuperBowl XXXII halftime live show, she switched her singing from rap to jazz and soul music. So her fifth album that was released in 2004 was a jazz album named, “The Dana Owens Album“. Then in 2007, she headlined a Live Jazz Concert in Los Angeles, which is the famous Hollywood Bowl. This show had 3 vocalists backing her and an orchestra which was then termed as the “Queen Latifah Orchestra”.

In her next album”Trav’lin’ Light“– which was also nominated for a Grammy in “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album”– many other stars had made guest appearances. Some of them include George Duke, Joe Sample, Jill Scott, Stevie Wonder, and a few others. In 2008, she released another hip-hop album named “All Hail the Queen 2“. This was followed by the album “Persona” in 2009.

Roles in Movies and TV Shows

Queen Latifah’s first-ever role in TV in the show, “The Queen Latifah Show” which aired for 2 seasons from 1999 to 2001. Then she started with a few supporting roles in movies like Jungle Fever, Juice, and House Party 2. She was also in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” for a few episodes as a guest star. Her starring role on a TV show was on “Living Single” where she appeared in more than 100 episodes.

If you wanna check out some of her good moves then take a look at My Life, Set it Off, The Secret Lives of Bees, Chicago, Miracles from Heaven, and Stranger than Fiction. These are some of her best-rated movies.

Wrapping Up

