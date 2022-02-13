Quavo is an American rapper, record producer, and also co-founder of the trio Migos. He has worked with some of the biggest artists in the industry. With all of this in the picture, it is quite obvious that Quavo has got a lot in the bank, and he knows how to spend it pretty well. But how much is Quavo worth? And how does he spend all that cash? Let us find out after looking at a brief introduction about Quavo.

About Quavo

For those of you who did not know, Quavo’s real name is Qavious Keyate Marshal. He was born on April 2, 1991, in Athens, Georgia, United States of America. He would go to Berkmar High school, where he used to play football. Qavious Keyate Marshal was a quarterback and actually had very impressive stats, he completed 28 passes, got 3 touchdowns, and went from 19-25 for 201 yards in the 2009 season. Quavo would drop out of high school before he could finish his graduation, so he could pursue his rap career.

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff would form the world-famous trio Migos in the year 2008. All three of them were raised together in the same city which is Lawrenceville, Georgia, United States of America, and were raised by Quavo’s mother Edna. The 3 of them are actually related, Quavo and Offset are cousins and Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle. The trio initially named themselves Polo Club, but would later change it to Migos as they thought that the name Polo Club was a cliché. The Migos now with their name in place began working on their music and would come out with their first mixtape by the year 2011, and it would be titled Juug Season. They would also work on their second mixtape and would label it No Label, this mixtape was released by June 2012.

The Migos would begin to rise to fame once they dropped their hit single Versace in the year 2013. The song was a massive success and would be listed at number 99 on the Billboard Hot 100. It would also be remixed by Drake. After releasing Versace, Quavo released his first solo single, which was titled Champions, which featured many top artists such as Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Desiigner, and was a big hit. The song would be featured on number 71 in the Billboard Hot 100.

In the year 2015, the Migos released their first album, and it was titled Yung Rich Nation it was a huge hit and was listed at number 3 on the Billboard top rap albums. With the success of their first album Yung Rich nation, the Migos released their second studio album, which was titled Culture. The album was a huge success and went platinum in the United States of America and was listed at number 1 in the United States of America Billboard 200 list chart.

After Culture, the Migos became very popular, and Quavo was being offered to appear in many famous songs by popular artists such as Congratulations, in which he was featured by Post Malone. He was even featured in I’m the One with Justin Beiber, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, and the song was written and recorded by DJ Khaled. Quavo was also featured in DJ Khaled’s No Brainer which also featured Chance the Rapper and Justin Beiber. He was also featured by Drake in the song Portland, which was from the album More Life. In 2016 Quavo was featured on another hit single named Pick Up the Phone which was by Travis Scott and Young Thug.

By the year 2017 Quavo was featured in the song Go Off which was in The Fate of the Furious: The Album which also featured Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert. The song was a massive success and was given a gold rating by the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA). After this, Quavo released another single titled Ice Tray in December of the same year, and the song was made in collaboration with Lil Yachty. The song went on to become a big hit and would be featured at number 74 on the Billboard Hot 100. During this time of the year, Quavo also announced the release of the album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho which he made in collaboration with Travis Scott. The album was released a few days after the release of Ice Tray without any pre promotions, and the album included a total of 8 songs that would be featured on the Billboard Hot 100.

After these releases in 2017, the Migos released their third studio album which was titled Culture II. It was a sequel to their previous album, Culture. The album had a total of 24 tracks and featured many famous artists such as Drake, 21 Savage, Post Malone, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Niki Minaj, Cardi B. The album was listed on number 1 at the Billboard 200 and the single from the album Bad and Boujee which featured Lil Uzi Vert also featured on number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Quavo would go on to release his first solo album and titled it Quavo Huncho in October 2018. The album had appearances of his fellow Migos rappers Offset and Takeoff. It also featured popular artists such as Madonna, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Drake, Saweetie, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Davido, Normani, Cardi B. The album was massively successful and reached number 2 on the Billboard 200 list. It was also certified Gold in the United States of America. The album also featured singles such as Working Me, Bubble Gum, Lamb Talk. Working Me would become a Platinum Single and would be listed on number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100. Working Me had become Quavo’s highest-charted single. In the year 2019 Quavo was featured in Madonna’s single Future which was from her fourteenth studio album Madame X. He would also perform the song alongside Madonna in the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

Quavo Net Worth

After seeing the albums and singles that Quavo and the Migos have released, which have been very successful, it is obvious that his pockets are deep. So how much is Quavo worth? At the time of this writing, Quavo has an estimated net worth of $26 million. This might seem like a small number, but considering that surviving in the music industry and continuously delivering successful albums, singles and featuring with a few of the top artists in the industry, Quavo has an impressive career and net worth. Quavo’s net worth has increased by $11 million, as Quavo net worth in 2020 was $15 million. This spike in his net worth is jaw-dropping.

Full Name Qavious Keyate Marshal Date of Birth April 2, 1991 Age 30 Years Height 5'10" Weight 160 lbs Net Worth $25 million

Migos Net Worth

Migos have given albums that have been featured on the top lists of the Billboard 200. They have worked very hard and have performed in a total of 93 shows in the short span of 12 months. The Migos earned a whopping amount of $25 million in September 2017 and earned a lot of money while touring. This sets the Migos net worth at a whopping $80 million.

Quavo’s Assets

Now that we are aware of how much Quavo is worth, let us see what he spends all that money on. Obviously, with a net worth, that big, there is going to be a lot of spending on cars, jewelry, real estate, and all the other luxurious things you can think of. Let us start the list off with his cars. Quavo has a very impressive car collection, he owns a Mercedes Benz G Wagon which is estimated to be around $250,000 million. He also owns a Mercedes Benz S Class, which can cost around $90,000. Quavo also purchased a Dodge Challenger in 2017 which he got for $250,000. He owns a Maclaren 720S, which has an estimated worth of $300,000 and also owns a private jet which can be worth a few million. He was also gifted a Lamborghini Aventador by the record label Quality Control. Quvao did not only pamper himself but also got his mother a Range Rover.

Quavo’s first house which he purchased was in Georgia, and it was an 11,000 square foot mansion that he purchased for $1.8 million. He even got his mother a house for $560,000. Quavo even purchased a house for his sister for $140,000. He owns a lot of Jewelry and has spent a few million dollars on his ice. A few of his most iconic pieces of ice are his Huncho rings, which cost him $250,000, the Datway chain which cost him $100,000. He owns 2 Patek watches which cost $70,000 and $80,000. Quavo also got a mask pendant, which cost him $150,000. He also got himself 2 diamond grills which cost him $50,000 and $35,000.

Conclusion

Quavo has worked his way up to the top and has made it big in the industry with a lot of hard work. He and the Migos have a pretty impressive net worth and know how to spend all that money very well. Quavo also actively participates in charity and once gifted all the basketball players of the high school he attended the LeBron 15s which can cost up to $150 for which he was got an appreciation tweet from LeBron James himself.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Who is Quavo dating? Quavo was in a relationship with the rapper Saweetie. But Saweetie tweeted and announced in 2021 that she is officially single. 2. How old is Quavo? Quavo was born on April 2, 1991, which makes him 30 years old. 3. Where is Quavo from? He was born in Athens, Georgia, United States of America. But grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia.