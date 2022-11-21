Pusha T Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Earnings, Family, Biography, Cars

Does the name Terrence LaVarr Thornton ring any bells? No? Ok, perhaps, you might have heard the name of the American rapper “Pusha T”. Yes, the real name of Pusha T is Terrence LaVarr Thornton. If you don’t know him, allow me to give you a quick introduction about him. As you have already read that Pusha T is a rapper, but in addition to this, he is also a record producer. He garnered the attention of the public as one of the members of the hip-hop group “Clipse”. The group also has Pusha T’s brother Gene a.k.a. No Malice. No Malice and Pusha T mostly performed as “Clipse” from 1994 to 2010. After this, Pusha T embarked on a solo career by signing with the GOOD Music record label.

As a solo artist, Pusha T has released albums titled “My Name Is My Name”, “King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude”, “Daytona”, and “It’s Almost Dry”. Not only this, but Pusha T eventually became the president of GOOD Music, which was established by none other than Kanye West, otherwise known as “Ye”.

What is Pusha T Worth?

As of this writing, the American rapper turned record producer, Pusha T net worth is $14 million. Pusha T made a significant part of his wealth from his singing career. In addition, he also received a heavy salary as the serving president of GOOD Music records since 2015. Throughout his career, Pusha T has received Grammy Nominations. His first nominated work was “Like I Love You” for “Best Rap/Sung Collaboration” in the year 2003.

After this, he earned another Grammy nomination for “Mercy” which also featured the likes of Kanye West, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz. Mercy was nominated for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap Performance” in the year 2013. Later in 2019, Pusha T’s album “Daytona” earned him a nomination for “Best Rap Album”, but he didn’t win. He is again nominated in the same category for his latest album “It’s Almost Dry”, which was released earlier this year in April. Look how much does Pusha T make? in the next paragraph.

How Much Does Pusha T Make?

Every year from his work as a rapper and president of GOOD Music records, Pusha T reportedly earns $2 million. Additionally, Pusha makes money from merchandise sales, brand partnerships, royalties, digital streaming, and musical tours. Not only this, but Pusha makes money from YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram as well. From these works, Pusha T manages to earn over $166k a month. And the weekly income of the Clipse member is somewhere between $35k to $388k. See, the details of Pusha T earnings.

Pusha T Earnings

Pusha T along with his brother, No Malice released their first album titled “Lord Willin'” in August 2002. Soon after its release, the album charted at number 4 on Billboard 200 and 1st place on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list. The album “Lord Willin'” reportedly recorded over 948k record sales and Clipse’s earnings from the album were around $1.1 million. After this, Pusha and his brother released “Hell Hath No Fury” in November 2006.

This album grabbed 14th place on Billboard 200 and as for Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums it earned 2nd place. Within the first week after its release, Hell Hath No Fury recorded over 78k in sales. Clipse reportedly earned over $96k within the first-week post, Hell Hath No Fury release. Eventually, the album went on to become a worldwide success, and even now it is considered one of the best albums released by Clipse. In 2009, the music group released “Til the Casket Drops” and had an opening of over 31k record sales.

Til the Casket Drops went on to earn 9th place on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and 46th position at US Billboard 200. After this in 2009, the Clipse’s members went their separate ways to pursue solo careers. In the following year, Pusha signed a deal with Good Music Label and Def Jam Records. As per reports, it was a 3-album agreement and the record label granted Pusha T $1 million as per the contract.

Releases as a Solo Artist

Pusha T released his first album as a solo entertainer titled “My Name Is My Name” in October 2013. The album received universal acclaim, so much so that it was even named the “Best Album of 2013”. My Name Is My Name opened at number 4th on the list of US Billboard 200 and on UK Albums Chart, the album grabbed 56th place. It is estimated that Pusha T reportedly earned over $163k from the record sales.

Later in December 2015, Pusha T released “King Push-Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude”. Like the predecessor, this album also received universal praise from critics and the audience. Then in May 2018, Pusha T released his third album titled “Daytona”. Daytona charted at 3rd place on the US Billboard 200 and this album also received admiration from critics. Eventually, the album went on to earn a Grammy nomination for “Best Rap Album” in the year 2019.

Other Earnings

Apart from making money from his business venture. He and his brother, No Malice established a clothing line called “Play Cloths” in the year 2008. The clothing line is concerned with selling clothing and other accessories. It is estimated that Pusha T earns at least $4 million from Play Cloths every year. Pusha T also makes thousands of dollars from social media as well. He has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Pusha’s Instagram account has great engagement and the rapper is reckoned to receive around $531 for each paid story. From a collaborated image post, Pusha T makes between $797 to $1k.

And from a partnered video, the Clipse member earns up to $2k per post. On the other hand, Pusha T has more than 595k subscribers on YouTube. The channel has over 273 million lifetime views, and it generates up to $175k in revenue each year. Pusha T’s monthly income from his channel is predicted between $912 to $14.6k. And for a concert or musical tour, Pusha T receives $40k per performance. Pusha T charges around $25k for each feature be it for a commercial, guest appearance, corporate appearance, movie, or television appearance.

How Does Pusha T Spend His Money?

Like most rappers, Pusha T prefers to spend it on houses, cars, and jewelry. He is the owner of a 4,400 square feet abode, which is located in Norfolk, Virginia. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms and the rapper reportedly paid over $600k for the place. On the other hand, Pusha T has a large variety of cars in his possession. He is reported to own branded cars like Range Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce Phantom, and many more. Aside from this, Terrence is also the owner of a great jewelry collection. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been revealed the worth of Pusha T’s jewelry collection. However, we strongly believe that it will be worth thousands of dollars (even millions).

Pusha T Controversy

Pusha T has had fights with the likes of Consequence, Lil Wayne, and Drake. Back in 2011, Consequence accused Pusha T of stealing the former’s song “The Last Supper” lyrics. The fight started in July 2011, and eventually ended in January 2015. In the early 2000s, Lil Wayne started a feud with Clipse. According to Lil, Clipse’s song “Mr. Me To” contained verses that were referring to him in an offensive way. Later in 2012, Wayne released a diss track on Pusha T.

The feud is still going on between Pusha T and Lil Wayne. However, Lil Wayne wasn’t the only one who targeted Pusha T. Rapper, Drake has also released diss tracks on Pusha T from 2012. Since then, both Drake and Pusha T have been accusing each other of plagiarism and hiring ghostwriters for their song’s lyrics.

Pusha T Tattoos

What kind of rapper Pusha T would be, if he doesn’t have tattoos on his body? Pusha is said to have 6 tattoos on his body. Terrence has inked the word “PUSHA” on his left forearm and on the same hand, he has another undefined tattoo. On the other hand, Pusha has the word “I’M SORRY” on his wrist, a portrait of a baby angel on his elbow, a portrait of a baby on his forearm, and a winged character on his forearm.

Pusha T Early Life

The American rapper, Terrence LeVarr Thornton was born on the 13th of May 1977, in the Bronx, New York City, United States. The name of Pusha T’s parents hasn’t been disclosed. Pusha has an older brother named, Gene Elliott Thornton Jr. who was born on 18 August 1972. Gene Elliott later became popular as “No Malice”. Gene and Pusha fell into bad company and eventually started dealing drugs. Due to this, Gene and Pusha T’s parents kicked them out of their house. After this, both siblings formed a musical group called “Clipse”. From then on, the journey of Clipse started.

Pusha T Personal Life

Pusha T has been married to Virginia Williams since 2018. The pair have a son named Nigel Brixx Thornton, who was born on the 11th of June 2020.

Conclusion

Though Pusha T hasn’t released many albums, he is regarded as one of the top rappers of this generation. He and his brother, No Malice announced Clipse’s disbandment in 2010. It was done so that the siblings could focus on their careers as solo musicians. Now, Pusha T is serving as the president of the GOOD Music awards. The fans of “Clipse” would have to wait for some time to see the reunion of their favorite hip-hop duo.

