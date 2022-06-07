Publix is an American-based supermarket with its headquarters in Florida. It has 1200 stores in southeast America, of which 65.8% are there in Florida. It provides services through, its retail stores, corporate offices, cooking schools, grocery distribution centers, and manufacturing centers. Publix is a private company totally owned by past and present employees along with the Jerkins family. It is the largest employee-owned retailer in the United States.

Publix employed 225,000 employees as of January 2022. And it is common in the United States for major retailers to perform a drug test on their employees and potential candidates as a part of the background verification. Does Publix drug test its employees in 2022? If you also want to know about the drug test policy in Publix, then read till the end of this article.

What is Publix?

Publix is the largest employee-owned corporation in the United States of America. It is a retail store based in Lakeland, Florida. It is operated throughout Southeast America with its stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, and Tennessee. Publix had almost 1200 stores all across the southeast.

As of April 2022, Florida had almost 853 Publix stores, which makes it the state with the largest number of Publix stores. Along with retail stores, it also provides services through cooking schools, corporate offices, grocery stores, and manufacturing units. Publix manufacturing units produce dairy, delicatessen, bakery, and other food items.

When Did This Process Start in the United States of America?

Initially, the drug test was introduced in 1971 at the end of the Vietnam War. At that time, the positive cases were extremely high among Military, army, and defense personnel. In 1988 there was a train accident as the driver was under the influence of drugs. The train operated was tested positive for marijuana. This made Congress introduce the Anti-drug abuse act and Drug-Free workplace act. All the retailers in America have started drug tests on their employees since 1986 under the Drug and Alcohol-free policy. In 1991, the act was passed for conducting drug and alcohol tests for all candidates and employees. Generally, a drug test is done with a sample of saliva, urine, follicle, blood, sweat, and breath of a person. Urine sampled drug test is considered the most affordable and accurate.

Why Do Retailers Drug Test in America?

Retailers drug test their employees in order to find any traces of drug use in them to maintain a safe workplace. That does not mean that an interviewer asks the candidate to take a drug test immediately after the interview. However, if the candidate is asked to take a drug test before joining the retailer, then it should be done within 48 hours under the labs registered under the retailer. The retailer also holds all the rights to suspect and ask any of their employees for a drug test. It is always best to inform any usage of prescribed medicines to your employers because it may also reflect in the drug test sometimes. Most of the major retailers reason their drug tests on employees as a safety measure and to increase productivity at the workplace. Please take a closer look at this article about the Publix drug tests.

Does Publix Drug test in 2022?

Yes, Publix tests their potential and new hires to perform a drug test with labs listed under Publix. They use a saliva-sampled drug test for their employees. In addition to this, they may even ask for a Urine or blood-sampled drug test if the management suspects the employee. It is a part of the background check and is under the pre-employment process. A saliva sample drug test takes 24 hours to get results. Failing the drug test by Publix may lead to termination, as the candidate won’t be selected for the job.

How Frequently Does Publix Drug Test?

Although it is not regularly done at Publix, it has the right to randomly test its employees. It has no fixed duration for performing the drug test. However, Publix has a drug policy that allows it to ask for random drug tests from employees every 90 days. Publix always tested its employees using a saliva sample drug test.

How Does Publix Drug Test?

In the majority of the cases, Publix tests its employees for drugs using their saliva. But, it may even ask you for a urine and blood test randomly. Even after the saliva test, if your results are vague, then Publix may ask you to retake a drug test with blood this time. This may be even requested if your superior suspects you of any drug use.

A saliva test uses a mouth swab to take the saliva sample is considered to be giving 97% accurate results. But these are not reliable as the traces of drugs do not stay in your saliva for long as compared to Urine. A mouth swab drug test only detects drugs when tested within 1 hour to 12 hours of drug usage.

Why Does Publix Drug Test Its Employees?

Publix has a strict drug test policy. It strives hard to maintain employee safety at the workplace. So, it has the right to perform drug tests randomly. There are 3 reasons why Publix asks you for a drug test. They are

Publix might ask for a drug test after Workplace Accidents. If the employee fails the drug test, then the worker’s compensation for the accident is rejected and maybe even terminated for using drugs in the workplace. It may randomly ask for a drug test if the superior or manager at work suspects you of drug use. If the drug test is positive, Publix may even ask you to take a Urine or blood test for further detection of drugs. Publix has the right to ask the potential new hires to take a drug test as a part of the background check. If the candidate fails the drug test, then it is a high chance that Publix wouldn’t hire them. It might even ask you randomly to take a drug test without any particular reason.

The drug test should be taken within 24 to 48 hours after Publix ask you to get one. The test may take up to 24 hours to get results.

What Does Publix Drug Test for?

Publix has a standard drug test using a mouth swab sample. Its drug test can detect only some common drugs. The drugs it’s looking for in the drug test are

THC

Cocaine

marijuana

Phencyclidine (PCP)

MDMA (Ecstasy or Molly)

Amphetamines (including methamphetamine)

Opiates like heroin, hydrocodone, and oxycodone

Generally, it takes 24 to 48 hours for the drug test results to come. This may be based on the traffic at the lab or the result itself, as the positive results take up to 1 week for further detection of drugs.

Will Publix Hire You if You Fail a Drug Test?

If you are a potential new hire and failed a drug test by Publix, then it would not consider taking you into the job. This may be even conducted as a part of the background check. Additionally, if you are already an employee of Publix and failed a drug test, then you could be terminated from the job. Publix holds the right to suspect any random employee and ask them to undergo a drug test at any point of their employment.

Can I Reapply to Publix if I Fail My Drug Test?

Publix takes its employees and workplace safety seriously. It takes its drug test policy strict and does not consider you as a potential candidate to work with them. Any candidate who fails their drug test will be terminated from their job, you might be one of their existing employees or any potential new hires. Additionally, you cannot reapply to Publix for the next 1-year once you fail their drug test.

Conclusion

Publix is an American-based supermarket that performs drug tests on their employees using saliva samples. It is mandatory for everyone in Publix to undergo a drug test, but Publix has the right to ask you to get a drug test if you are a potential new hire or if a superior suspects you of any drug usage. It has to be done within 24 to 48 hours after Publix asks you to take the test. Likewise, it might take 24 hours to get the results or may even take up to a week if the results are positive and require further testing for specific drugs. If you fail the drug test conducted by Publix, then you will be terminated from your employment. And the potential new hires will not be offered employment at Publix for positive results.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How does Publix Drug Test? Publix considered testing their employees using a saliva-sampled drug test. It may even ask its employees to take a Urine or blood test when the result of the saliva sample is vague. Does Publix Drug Test for Marijuana? Yes, Publix drug test for marijuana. It conducts drug tests for a standard panel of drugs which includes marijuana, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, PCP, etc. Will Publix hire me if I Fail a Drug Test after the interview? No, you won’t be hired. Publix takes workplace safety seriously and does not consider you as a potential employee if your drug test is positive. Can Publix Drug Test you based on Suspicion? Yes, Publix holds the right to conduct drug tests on their present employees if they suspect them of any drug use. So, it is recommended to notify your employee about any prescribed drugs you are using because they might show up in your drug test.