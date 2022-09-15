Priscilla Presley Net Worth: Career, Age, Assets, Relationships, Family, Earnings

It has been more than 4 decades since the legendary singer, Elvis Presley left the world. He was one of the most influential personalities who had a big hand in shaping the music industry into what it is today. Despite the fact that Elvis left the world 45 years ago, he still has millions of followers even today. The late legendary singer’s only marriage was to the American businesswoman turned actress, Priscilla Presley. Elvis and Priscilla tied the nuptials in the year 1967 and signed the divorce papers in the year 1973.

Aside from being the former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley managed to create an identity of her own in the public. She is the former chairwoman of her former late husband’s managing company “EPE”, which stands for Elvis Presley Enterprises. Not only this, but she was also one of the founders of this company. Priscilla is also the reason behind Elvis’s residence, Graceland becoming a tourist attraction in the USA.

There is still much more to read about Priscilla Presley such as Priscilla Presley net worth, how old is Priscilla Presley, Priscilla Presley's business ventures, Priscilla Presley's controversial relationship with Elvis Presley, and how much does Priscilla Presley make?

What Is Priscilla Presley Worth?

The former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley net worth is a gigantic $50 million as of this writing. She made most of her fortune through her works as a businesswoman and actress. Aside from this, she is also a renowned author. She has been nominated for the Bravo Otto Germany Award in the year 1984 and later in 1992, she earned an MTV Movie Award nomination. In the year 1984, Priscilla Presley took home the Soap Opera Digest Award for her role in Dallas (1978). She made her first appearance as an actress in the television film, Love is Forever in 1983.

Later on, she went on to feature in numerous television shows and movies. Priscilla has worked as an actress in The Fall Guy, Dallas, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane. Also, she was featured in The Naked Gun 2: The Smell of Fear, Tales from the Crypt, and Naked Gun 3: The Final Insult. Not only this, but Priscilla Presley also made appearances in Dancing with the Stars and Wedding at Graceland as herself. Look at the following section to know how much does Priscilla Presley make?

Name Priscilla Presley Net Worth $50 million Birth 24 May 1945, New York, USA Nationality American Age 77 years Height 5ft 2in Weight 56 kg Marriage Elvis Presley (1967-1973) Profession Actress, Businesswoman Career 1973-Present

How Much Does Priscilla Presley Make?

Given that Priscilla Presley net worth is $50 million, it’s no wonder that she pulls off more than $8.5 million every year from her works. She makes money through her business and acting roles. Priscilla established a clothing line named “Bis & Beau” along with her acquaintance, Olivia Bis. The clothing line was incorporated in the year 1973 and soon in no time, it became a colossal hit. After passing away of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley took over Elvis Presley Enterprise and took it to new heights. In addition to this, she also receives a share of royalties for her former husband’s works. Every month, Priscilla Presley is estimated to take home over $715k from her various ventures. Priscilla Presley’s overall takings at the weekends are no less than $165k.

Priscilla Presley Ventures and Earnings

As stated earlier, Priscilla Presley started taking over, Elvis’s affairs after he passed away. Her daughter Lisa was supposed to receive a fair share of her later father’s wealth after she turned major. However, most of Elvis’s wealth was used to repay large debts and expenses. One such expense was the maintaining charges of Elvis’s home, Graceland. According to reports, the estate needed a sum of $500k just to operate. Due to all these expenses, poor Lisa was to receive just a million dollars from her late father’s riches. The only option available for Priscilla Presley was to put Graceland on the market. Instead of selling the estate, Priscilla Presley decided to make it memorabilia.

This move paid off and in June 1982, the estate was opened for business. Graceland was flooded with people from all over the globe and in just a few weeks, Graceland was able to recover all the invested money. Soon, Priscilla Presley took over the EPE (Elvis Presley Enterprises) as the president and chairwoman. She held this position until her daughter Lisa attained the age of 21 years. During her tenure at EPE, the company rose to new heights and by the time she stepped down the valuation of Elvis Presley Enterprises was more than $100 million.

Business Ventures

Aside from taking care of EPE, Priscilla Presley also started a handful of business ventures on her own. As per reports, she ventured into business after she ended her marriage to Elvis. Priscilla and her pal, Olivia Bis established a clothing line called, Bis & Beau. Despite Elvis being no longer her husband, used his connections to back Priscilla’s venture by any means possible. Due to this, Bis & Beau got promotions on a large scale and after its incorporation, it became a huge success. Priscilla and Olivia’s designer clothes were worn by big names such as Julie Christie, Suzanne Pleshette, Lana Turner, Natalie Wood, and many more. Eventually, Bis & Beau ran out of business in the year 1976.

After this, Priscilla Presley started a new perfume business in the year 1988. She introduced a large variety of perfumes over the years such as Moments, Experiences, Indian Summer, Roses, etc. Her perfume line was also exhibited on the famous television network, Home Shopping Network. As per records, Priscilla Presley received a massive sum of $90 million in royalties for her perfume line in the year 1996 alone.

She also started a new venture called “Priscilla Presley Collection” in the year 2006 in collaboration with Bruno Schiavi. Apart from this, she also financed films like Breakfast with Einstein and Finding Graceland. Later in 2000, Priscilla was appointed by MGM to the board of directors. In 2015, Presley produced the album “If I Can Dream”. Priscilla Presley has also authored two books “Elvis and Me” (1985), and “Elvis by the Presleys” (2005). Then in 2019, Priscilla and Sony Pictures came aboard to make an adult animated series titled “Agent King”. As per reports, the series will premiere on Netflix.

Priscilla Presley Real Estate

The American businesswoman, Priscilla Presley has made some pretty impressive real estate purchases over the years. Back in the year 1976, Priscilla Presley took over a home from her parents for a whopping $170k. According to reports, the residence is in the city of Los Angeles, California, and Priscilla Presley gave it away for a price of $3.9 million in the year 2019. After ending her marriage with Elvis, Priscilla Presley relocated to a 7,000 square feet abode located in Beverley Hills, California. This home served as her primary residence for more than 4 decades.

Later in August 2020, Priscilla Presley decided to part with this property and thus listed it on market for a whopping $16 million. However, she couldn’t find any buyer for a few months and finally, in December 2020, she managed to sell the house for $13 million. Last year i.e, in January, Priscilla Presley bought a penthouse for a whopping $5 million. As per records, her penthouse is situated in Century City, California.

Priscilla Presley Early Life

Late James Frederick Wagner and Anna Lillian Iversen were the parents of the American businesswoman, Priscilla Presley. By profession, James served in the United States Navy as a pilot and met his wife, Anna in the year 1941. Soon, Anna and James started seeing each other, and later in August 1944 tied the knot. Then in the following year on the 24th of May, Anna gave birth to her daughter, Priscilla Presley in Brooklyn Naval Hospital, Brooklyn, United States. Unfortunately, a few months later i.e, in November 1945, Anna lost her husband, James in an air accident.

At that time, Priscilla Presley was just 6 months baby. After this, Anna tied the knot with Paul Beaulieu (who also served in the military) in 1948. Due to Paul’s service in the military, Ann and Priscilla had to relocate frequently from one place to another. In 1959, during a party, Priscilla met Elvis Presley for the first time. At that time, Elvis took a break from his music career and joined the military. His posting was in Germany, where he met Priscilla. Thus, this served as the beginning of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley’s love story, who were 14 years and 24 years old respectively.

Priscilla Presley Marriage and Relationships

Though most of us know Priscilla and Elvis as one of the best couples, most don’t know that they both started seeing each other when Elvis was 24 and Priscilla was just 14 years old. When the news of Priscilla and Elvis’s relationship broke out, they became a target of the media. Later at the age of 21 years, Priscilla settled down with Elvis in May 1967. At that time, Elvis’s age was 32 years. Soon, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley in February 1968. After this, Elvis and Priscilla’s marriage started falling apart. This was due to Elvis’s long and hectic music schedule and affairs. Eventually, Elvis and Priscilla ended their marriage in October 1973.

After divorcing Elvis, Priscilla Presley went on to have romantic relationships with the likes of Terry O’Neil, Robert Kardashian, Kirk Kerkorian, Michael Edwards, and Marco Antonio Garcia. Priscilla and Marco stayed together for more than 2 decades. And during their relationship produced a son named, Navarone Garibaldi in March 1987. After breaking ties with Marco, Priscilla Presley went on to have romantic ties with Nigel Lythgoe, Raquel Welch, Barry Crocker, and Toby Anstis. There were also rumors in 2017, that Priscilla is in a relationship with her friend, Tom Jones. However, Tom clarified that he is not dating Priscilla.

Conclusion

Many wondered how Priscilla Presley would survive when she divorced Elvis Presley. However, Priscilla Presley shut everyone up by starting many successful ventures on her own. She is also the reason behind Elvis Presley Enterprises’ success. Aside from this, she also found success as an author and actress as well. Her latest backed project “Agent King” is going to release on Netflix.

Frequently Asked Questions About Priscilla Presley

1. What is Priscilla Presley worth? A. As per records, Priscilla Presley net worth is $50 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Priscilla Presley? A. As of this writing, the American businesswoman, Priscilla Presley is 77 years old. 3. How many children does Priscilla Presley have? A. Priscilla Presley has a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley with her ex late husband, Elvis Presley. She has a son named, Navarone Garibaldi with her former partner, Marco Antonio Garcia. 4. How tall is Priscilla Presley? A. As per records, Priscilla Presley’s height is 5 feet and 2 inches.