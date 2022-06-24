There are many carrier services in America, one of which is the United States Postal Service. It is the oldest carrier service in America and is also an independent government agency, coming under the preview of the federal branch. USPS ships your packages to all 50 states in America and to more than 180 countries across the world. Despite many private carriers like FedEx and UPS entering the industry, USPS still remains the main parcel carrier service for many people. The shipping of USPS is extremely reliable, safe, and also fast. But the speed of shipping mainly depends on what type of shipping service you choose. But in this article, we’ll mainly focus on two types, priority mail, and parcel select. Priority mail vs Parcel select, that’s the topic of this article. If you are interested, then continue reading.

Parcel Select and Priority Mail (Explained in Detail)

As I’ve mentioned before, there are many mailing services that the USPS offers, 6 to be exact. Although these may not sound as many to you, it is still a considerable number. Two of those mailing services are Priority mail and parcel select. Here are the features of both of these services.

Priority Mail

If you want your package to reach its recipient within just a few days, then Priority Mail is the one you should go for. When you choose the priority mail service, USPS will deliver the package to the recipient in just 1-3 business days. This is certainly a good option if you want the other person to receive your package soon and not hurriedly. The package should be under &0 lbs to not receive an extra charge for shipping it. The price of this mailing service starts from $8.70.

Parcel Select

The Parcel Select service is the most economic and cheap service of all the USPS mailing services, the packages when sent through this service will take 2-8 business days to reach its recipient. This is the slowest shipping service that USPS offers. If there is no hurry about the delivery of the package, then you can simply select this mailing service. This option is leaned towards medium-to-large shippers. The maximum package weight limit for this service is 70lbs, and the package’s girth should not exceed 130 inches. The price of this service starts from $4.

What Are the Main Differences Between Parcel Select and Priority Mail?

The parcel select and priority mail services are inherently different from one another. You can choose which type of mailing service you want as per your needs and convenience. Here’s a comparison between both the mailing services.

Priority Mail Parcel Select There is no return policy for priority mail service Parcel select service also doesn’t have a return policy There is no liability with this service No liability for insurance policy Weight-70 lbs, Volume – 274 cm weight-70 lbs, Volume-270 cm No import tax No import tax Delivery time- 1 to 3 days Delivery time- 1 to 8 days Free pick-up service No pick-up service Only lithium batteries that are in the product are allowed Batteries present in the equipment and that are in liquid form are not allowed The price starts from $8.70 The price starts from $3.99

These are the main differences between both the services. If are in no hurry to send a package to its recipient, then I would suggest you choose the more economically viable Parcel select option. But if you are running on a deadline, then choose the Priority mail service. Both these services work differently from each other. Let’s see how both of these services work.

How Does the Parcel Select Service Work?

There are many businesses and people who need to send parcels in bulk. This is where the Parcel select service comes into play. The parcel select option is designed for medium and large parcel shippers. Such a service is useful for businesses that deal in shipping packages to their customers across the country on a regular basis. In this option, the parcel select mailers pay the amount of postage that is in parallel to the degree of work-sharing they do in presorting and dropping the packages at a destination facility that is located closer to the delivery point.

USPS provides very competitive prices for the parcel select service than its rivals like UPS, FedEx, and DHL. Unlike other carrier services, USPS ship packages to any location in the United States within a week. This makes it a go-to carrier service provider for many people. So if you ever need to send packages in bulk, then keep the USPS parcel select service in mind.

How Does the Priority Mail Service Work?

This is the most sought-after service for people who need to send packages on a whim. The priority mail service is where USPS ships packages on a priority basis. Obviously, you’ll need to pay an extra amount for this service than the parcel select option. The USPS employees will come and pick up packages from your home or office for free. Whereas for the Parcel Select service, you’ll need to drop the packages yourself at the post office. The priority mail option is not economically viable for shipping products in bulk, this option is more inclined towards shipping packages individually. If you need to deliver packages on a regular basis, then I suggest you choose the Parcel select service option.

What Are Some Other Mailing Services That USPS Offers?

There are other mailing services that USPS offers. You can choose whichever one you want as per your needs and how fast you want the package delivered to its recipients. All these mailing options have their own features. Here are the mailing services that USPS offers.

Priority Mail

Priority Mail Express

First-Class Mail

Media mail

USPS Retail Ground (parcel select)

These are the types of services that USPS offers. Each mailing service is further divided into other sub-services. Choose which one is best for you after reading the features from the USPS mailing services section on its website. After deciding upon which option you want, get on with shipping your package through USPS.

What Does USPS Charge for the Priority Mail and Parcel Select Service?

The pricing for both the priority mail and parcel select services varies on which type of service option you choose. Here are the detailed prices for both the services.

Mailing Service Prices Priority Mail Starts from $8.70 at the post office

Starts from $7.37 for commercial base

Starts from $7.75 for commercial plus Parcel Select Starts from $3.50 for commercial pricing Parcel Select Lightweight Starts from $2.32 for commercial pricing

These are the base prices for all these services. The cost differs as power your package’s weight, size, etc. But in general, for the priority mail service, the pricing is less when you visit the post office yourself to deliver the package. The Parcel Select Lightweight is designed for packages that are light in weight. As there is no pickup option for the parcel select option, you won’t have to pay any extra pick-up charges.

Conclusion

When you need to send packages on a regular basis and in bulk, then the parcel select mailing service of the USPS is right for you. But, when you need to send a package to someone within 3 days, then priority mail service is the one to go for. When you compare both these services, then obviously the parcel select service is more economically viable. The parcel select service pricing starts from $3.50, whereas the priority mail service starts from $7.37. USPS will deliver the packages within 1-3 days for priority mail and 1-8 days for the parcel select option.

The thing to remember is that the parcel select service was inherently designed for medium and large shippers. In case you run a business where you need to deliver packages domestically on a regular basis, then it’s better that you choose the parcel select service as it’ll save you a lot of money.

FAQs – Priority Mail Vs Parcel Select

What is the Priority mail service? The USPS priority mail service will deliver your packages within 1-3 days to their recipients. By choosing this service, USPS employees will pick up the packages from your home or office for free. This service pricing starts from $7.37. What is the parcel select service? The parcel select service is designed for medium and large shippers. This service is best suitable for businesses and people who ship packages on a regular basis in bulk quantity. USPS will ship parcel select packages within 1-8 days. The cost of this service starts from $3.50, which is one of the cheapest mailing services offered by USPS. What are some other mailing services that USPS offers? There are other mailing services that the government-owned carrier service offers. Priority mail, USPS retail ground (parcel select), First-Class Mail, Media Mail, Library Mail, etc. are the mailing service options provided by USPS. Take note that most of the services are further classified into various sub-services.