Printing Photos At Walmart: Everything You Need to Know

Walmart is a place where people can save money so they can live better lives. While this is their tagline, they do offer a lot of things for customers. Their usual stores offer household items and many other goods, but they also have a Walmart supercenter.

At Walmart Supercenter, you can even shop for groceries. One other thing that they have are photo centers. At Walmart’s photo center, customers can get their photos clicked, printed, and delivered. That’s not it though, you can do all that even in the comfort of your home. All you need is a phone or a laptop and by logging into your Walmart account.

Walmart Print Photos

People visiting Walmart have the option to develop and print photos in Walmart’s photo centers. If you are using the online website, which is photos3.walmart.com, you will see a bunch of options for printing photos. We shall discuss the website options later, but first, let’s talk about the thing in general.

At a Photo center of Walmart, a customer can use the self-serving kiosks for printing photos. In case you do not how to do that, it’s pretty simple. You just have to upload a picture into the kiosk that you want to print and select appropriate options like size, quantity, etc to print it. Customers can use a flash drive, SD card, or even the phone to upload pictures into the kiosk. You can pick them up after the mentioned time.

Photo printing at Walmart is available for various photo sizes for multiple quantities. You can print posters, cards, photo books, mugs, framed matte prints, and a few others. All these come in multiple sizes, styles, and delivery options. When it comes to delivery options, customers get a 1-hour pickup time frame. The pricing for photos depends on the size, quantity, shipping options, and pickup.

Printing Options at Walmart

As mentioned earlier, there are a plethora of options for printing photos at the photo center.

Print Size

First, let us see the print sizes one can choose. You have sizes like 4×6, 5×7, 8×10, 2×3 Wallet, 4×5.3, 4×4, 5×5, and 8×8. Now, each of these also has multiple quantity print options, and the print quantity is not the same for every size.

Quantity

For example, you can from 1-74 quantities of a 4×6 print and more than 11 if the print size is 5×7. Similarly, a few more than 1 if the sizes are 8×10, 2×3 Wallet, 4×4, 5×5, and 8×8.

Prices for Pick Up and Home Shipping

The pricing factor again depends on the size and quantity of prints you make. Also, the prices are different for pick-up and home delivery(obviously). If you choose the 1-hour pickup option then the price ranges from $0.09 to $2.84 depending on the other factors.

In case you go with the “Ship to Store” or “Ship to home” option then the figures are a bit different. While the prices vary based on those delivery options, their range is still close to pickup options which are $0.09-$2.94.

What Are Some of the Categories Available in Walmart Photo Center?

Customers get to pick and choose from a lot of categories for printing various kinds of photos. We have listed below the categories that you will find in the Walmart photo center or online.

Cards Wall art Blankets Calendars Posters Photobooks Desk art Jewelry Office accessories Stationery

Other than the ones mentioned above there are a few other categories of photo options that you can choose. Customers can even gift items to others on special occasions like birthdays, weddings, etc with unique photo gifts.

Walmart Photo Center Online

We did talk about this briefly in beginning and here we are again. Shopping and printing photos online are much easier than going to a physical store. Why travel when you can it at your home without moving an inch. Now, to print photos of any kind from the photos3.walmart.com, you need to use either a computer or mobile, iPad works too.

Then you can download the Walmart Photo Prints+ app from the device app store(Play Store or Apple Store). Regardless of you using an app or a website, logging in is necessary. For example, you are using the website to print photos on your laptop. There is an “Account” option on the website. Click it and then the Sign-in button.

This will take you to the login page for the portal. Enter the necessary detail for login, which are your Walmart account username and password. Then you have to select the store location if you want to pick up it from there. Otherwise, you can also opt for home delivery. Now, open the camera roll option shown for printing the photos, and select all the photos that you need to print.

The next step is to select the number of prints, size, and style. There are abundant templates on the Walmart website which you can choose to print photos. Select everything you need and print the photos. You can later pick up and get them at your home depending on what option you chose. Check their cool website for more information and ideas.

Common Problems with Printing Photos at Walmart

We can all agree that Walmart’s photo printing options are one of the cheapest ones in the market. Their photo qualities are surprisingly good for the price they charge. Regardless, of how good or cheap they are, the company’s services are not perfect. Some people have often complained about certain issues they have had their photo centers and online store. Let’s see a few examples of what they are and how to tackle them.

Walmart Refuses to Print My Photos

I have read online quite a few people say that the employees at Walmart refused to print their photos because they look “professional”. In reality, it was clicked by normal people with not much skill as any other person with a good camera would have. The reason for this Walmart has a policy of not printing photos that have a watermark on them or photos that are too sexual.

Hence they ask for an affidavit from the photographer to print them or some kind of proof that it was you. Sometimes this is just a dumb thing certain employees do. You should just go to another Walmart store with sane employees.

Well, that’s it. Surprised? So am I because there aren’t people who claim to have had many issues with their services. This just shows how good their photo printing services are.

Pros and Cons of Walmart Photo Printing

Pros

An inexpensive option for printing photos.

The quality of photos that you get is unusually good.

Pickup option as well as home delivery.

Wide range of photo categories to choose from.

Also has the option to share photos online.

The website and the app interface are easy to use, even for a beginner.

Cons

The packaging for shipping is not satisfactory.

If you weren’t sure before about the quality of photo printing services from Walmart then now should be. The above pros and cons dictate how amazing Walmart photo printing is. You can decide for yourself if you try it once.

Photo Prints+

If you have never used Walmart’s photo printing services then there is a chance that you never heard of this app before. Well, that is because this is the Walmart app for printing photos. This is something that we already mentioned in this article. All the services and options that you find on Walmart’s photo printing website, you will find in this app.

Using this app, you can even print from social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and others like Flickr, Google, and Dropbox. Use this App store to download the app for iPhones and Play Store link for Andriod apps.

Wrapping Up

The article “Walmart print photos” was a necessary thing to help people who do not know the Walmart print photos feature. So read the article in its entirety to understand the photo printing procedure and the options you have at Walmart. Then you can choose from a plethora of options for designs, style, size, and quantity for printing your photos. In case you ever encounter any trouble with Walmart photo printing, ask for help. Walmart customer support will give you the required assistance.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How can customers use the Walmart print photos services? Customers can head to a photo center of Walmart and use their self-service kiosks to print photos. The other way is to login into Walmart’s website and print photos from there. How can I find photo printing near me? Look for a local Walmart, Walgreens, or a CVS store closest to you. You can also go on Google and search “photo printing near me” to get options in your area. Does Walmart deliver same day photo printing? Yes, Walmart does have same day photo printing and delivery options in their photo centers. Can you use the Walmart print photos option from your phone? Yes, you can print photos from your phone using Walmart’s Photo Prints+ app.