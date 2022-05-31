We all love pets. They are some of the best companions anyone can have. As of 2022, more than 50% of American households have at least one pet. But buying and feeding an animal is just one part of raising a pet, you should also take care of your pet. You also have to take your pet to the hospital if it gets sick due to some illness. As the demand for pets is increasing, so is the need for pet hospitals to treat them in case they get sick. One such pet hospital is the Banfield Pet Hospital. They have some of the finest veterinarians to take care of your pet if they get sick. But what is the cost at Banfield Pet Hospital? That’s the question you will find the answer to in this article.

There are many animals that people take as pets. They range from dogs, cats, hamsters, guinea pigs, fish, and many other types. But it is not arguable that Dogs and cats are the most sought-after animals to take as pets. Taking care of a pet certainly comes with its challenges, like feeding it, bathing it, etc. Since the mid-20th century, Pet Hospitals were gaining more prominence as there was an increasing demand for pet care services among America’s pet owners. Banfield Pet Hospital took advantage of this demand and started expanding.

With all that being said, what is the cost of having your pet getting checked at Banfield Pet Hospital? What plans do they offer for their pets? What are the benefits of taking your pet to Banfield Pet Hospital? You’ll be able to find answers to all these questions in this artiste

What Is the Cost at Banfield Pet Hospital?

The Banfield Pet Hospital provides packages like The Optimum Wellness plans that cost a minimum of $27 for cats and $38 for dogs per month. Unlike insurance where you pay a premium and hope your pet services get insured, the wellness plans are nothing but a package of services that offer vaccination, physical exams, declawing, etc.

The responsibility of raising an animal as a pet surely comes with its own challenges. You’ll need to groom, declaw, and provide all other needs for the safety and welfare of your pet and also your home. Because if a dog isn’t declawed, then it may cause harm accidentally to the furniture or people without it even being aware. So taking your pet cat or dog to a pet hospital is important. Regular checkups are one way to know the health of your pets and take precautions to not get them sick.

What is the Banfield Pet Hospital?

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1955, Banfield Pet Hospital is currently the largest veterinary practice in the United States. There are more than 1000 of its pet clinics spread across the United Kingdom, Mexico, and America. Apart from taking care of sick pets, they also offer other services like grooming, neutering, spaying, declawing, and many such services. Banfield Pet Hospital chain has approximately more than 3,600 veterinarians currently working under its wing helping animals. They also have many communities that dedicate to helping stray and abused animals.

This private company also provides employment to 19,000 associates across America. Their care and support for pets and people in the profession is nothing short of admirable. Ban Field pet hospitals have reported treating more than 5 million pets worldwide. It has most of its pet care clinics inside the PetSmart stores. It became popular for being one of the 13 companies that continued to hire people in 2009 despite the major financial crises that went on from 2008 to 2009.

What Are the Various Wellness Plans at Banfield Pet Clinics?

As mentioned before, Banfield Pet Hospitals offer various wellness plans for dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies. These plans provide many services for your pets that aim to keep your pet healthy and not getting them sick due to some illness. There are 3 wellness plans with varying services for your pet. Here they are

Active Care

Active Care Plus

Special Care

Each of these plans has a range of services to offer. The Active Care plan costs the least of all the 3, but the services provided are also limited compared to the other two. For example, under the Active care plan, your pet wouldn’t get a professional dental cleaning, urine testing, preventive x-rays, and Additional diagnostics. Whereas, the Active Care Plus plan doesn’t provide only preventive x-rays and additional diagnostics services for your pet. The Special Care Plan gives all services to your pet.

So, depending on the plan, your pet will receive the services accordingly. You’ll have to choose which plan you want for your Dog or Cat as per the services the Banfield clinic offer.

What Services Are Offered in Wellness Plans at Banfield Pet Hospital?

The services are different for puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats. Services are different for the young pets as some tests may be harmful to them, for example, Preventive x-rays are not taken for Puppies and kittens as their bodies are very feeble than the adult dogs and cats. Here’s a list of all the services offered in the Banfield clinic’s wellness plans

Office Visit

Vet Chat

Virtual Visits

Pet Wellness 1-1

Comprehensive Physical Exams

Vaccinations

Diagnostic Testing

Fecal Exams

Deworming

Unlimited Interstate Health Certifications

Professional Dental Cleaning

Urine Tests

Preventive x-rays

Eye Pressure Test

Electrocardiograms

The above-listed services are provided in dogs’ wellness plans. If you want to know the services offered in the Wellness plans for cats, kittens, and puppies, then just visit the Optimum Wellness Plans section on the Banfield website. With these wellness plans, you can give your pet dog or cat good care and make sure that they stay healthy.

What Are the Differences Between Pet Insurance and a Wellness Plan?

You may wonder What is the difference between a wellness plan and pet insurance, since they both offer similar services. Well, here’s the thing, pet insurance can only be used to treat your pet once it gets sick. Whereas a wellness plan provides you an avenue to have your pet checked beforehand and take appropriate actions to avoid your becoming sick. In layman’s terms, insurance is reactive and a wellness plan is proactive. A 12-month package wellness plan at Banfield clinic keeps your pet covered for check-ups, vaccinations, etc. I have listed some differences between Pet insurance and wellness plans for a better understanding.

Pet Insurance

Fees for pet insurance depend on the type of breed and age of your pet.

Pet Insurance tends to only cover the cost of illness and treatments. They don’t pay for Checkups, Vaccinations, or other things your pet will need.

They only give indemnity coverage after all the deductible costs are fulfilled.

Optimum Wellness Plans

The Banfield wellness plans offer unlimited office visits and Vet chats for any existing and new health concerns for your pet.

There is no variation in costs for different breeds, ages, and any pre-existing conditions for your pet. The base price is the same for all breeds of the animal.

Pet owners pay a fixed cost for a set package. You will need to pay the same price for a service package.

Unlike Pet insurance, there are no deductibles for the wellness plans.

Conclusion

American Pet Products Association conducted a survey in 2019-2020, which showed that nearly 85 million American families own some kind of pet. This survey shows us that there’s been a steep increase in the number of families adopting pets over the past 2 decades. With the number of pet owning families increasing, it’s no surprise that pet clinics are located in almost every city and town in the country. Banfield’s company is one such entity that has more than 1000 pet clinics operating under its wing. It provides various affordable optimum wellness plans for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens.

The basic plan costs $38 a month for dogs and $27 a month for cats. You can find the Banfield pet clinics at most of the PetSmart stores, as the PetSmart company had sold its pet clinics to the Banfield company. The services provided at these clinics are many in number. Depending on your pet’s needs, you can also have a customized wellness package for your dog or cat. I suggest you visit your local Banfield pet clinic to know more information as it concerns the welfare and safety of your pet.

FAQs – Cost at Banfield Pet Hospital

What is the cost at Banfield Pet Hospital? Banfield pet hospitals offer many optimum wellness plans for your pet. The basic plan cost $27/month for cats and $38/month for dogs. Where can you find a Banfield pet clinic? As there are more than 1000 Banfield pet clinics in the United States, I believe finding a location near you wouldn’t be hard. You can find most of the PetSmart stores having a Banfield pet clinic. What are some services offered at Banfield pet hospitals? There are many services that cater tour pet’s welfare. You can have your pet groomed, vaccinated, declawed, spayed, neutered, dewormed, etc. There are also wellness packages that provide various health diagnoses, tests, etc.