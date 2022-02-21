You might have seen how one mistake can destroy the career of a celebrity. This is what similar happened with the TV personality Porsha Williams. Though her career has not ended, it did suffer a major loss. There was a time, when Porsha earned more than $700k during the run of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Unfortunately, after her 1 mistake, she was demoted to be a friend on the show. So, who is Porsha Williams? What did Porsha Williams do? What is Porsha Williams net worth? And where is Porsha Williams now? Keep reading to find out.

What Is Porsha Williams Net Worth?

As of 2022, Porsha Williams net worth is around $5 to $6 million. Porsha became famous after joining the cast of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. She joined the show during its 5th season, and soon became a fan favorite in no time. Williams is one of the few contestants of the show, who can give the likes of Kenya Moore a run for her money. There was a time around 2013, when it was assumed that the rapper Porsha Williams net worth was more than $16 million. Let’s have a look at how Porsha Williams earned her fortune.

Name Porsha Dyanne Williams (a.k.a. Porsha Williams) Net Worth $5 to $6 million Born 22 July 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia. Nationality American Height 5 Feet and 8 Inches Weight 64 kilograms Souse Kordell Stewart (2011. M-2013. D) Parents Hosea Williams (Father) and Diane T. Williams (Mother) Occupation Television Personality, Actress, Author, and Activist Career 2011-Present

How Did Porsha Williams Made Her Money?

As I said, Porsha became famous after joining the Real Housewives Of Atlanta in 2012, long with Kenya Moore. That was not the only reason that she became famous, Williams was already known for being the wife of the NFL star Kordell Stewart. Porsha made an appearance in episode 3 of the 5th season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Soon after joining, the program focused on her confrontations with Kenya Moore. The heat, emitted from these two ladies’ fight, blew the rating charts of the show.

Soon, Porsha became a prominent member of the show’s cast, and took the check of more than $1 million per season to her home. Apart from being a TV personality, she is also a writer, rapper, actress, and entrepreneur. The rapper Porsha Williams net worth reached up to $16 million in 2013-14. Unfortunately, she got into a physical assault with her fellow cast member Kenya Moore and her salary was cut short.

Porsha Williams V.S. Kenya Moore

During an episode of the show, Kenya and Porsha got into an argument. Soon the argument escalated into a physical assault. As per the reports, Porsha grabbed Kenya’s hair and dragged her. The cast of the show joined for a reunion special of season 6, when Porsha assaulted Kenya. After the incident, the show’s producer demoted Porsha to “Friend” status in the show. The officials of the show released a statement that the program does not support violence and condones such behavior.

Later, Kenya Moore showed her disappointment over Porsha’s assault. She stated that, though the cast gets furious with each other, there is a fine line between them, that shouldn’t be crossed. Moore went on to add, that given she is the grandchild of a civil rights activist, she cannot exhibit such behavior. Then, Moore stated that the first thing she would have done is to apologize if she were to be in Porsha’s shoes.

Bounce Back In Season 8 Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

After the incident, Porsha continued to make appearances on the show, but as a friend to the cast members. Fortunately, her luck turned around, when she was hired again as “Housewife” in season 8. It is reported that, Porsha got a massive hike of more than $1 million in salary each season. Apart from this, she also gets her own spinoff series, and also makes a good deal of buck from her other ventures.

Porsha William’s House And Other Ventures

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, along with her partner Simon, has bought a new house for a massive price of $7 million. The mansion is reported to be located in Georgia, Atlanta. It is reported that the house has a giant swimming pool and also has at least 5 grand bedrooms. The mansion is spread over an area of more than 50,200 squarer feet, and also has 5 colossal bathrooms. Back in the year 2016, Porsha bought a house for a hefty amount of more than $1 million in Duluth. The house covered the space of almost 6000 square feet and has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a giant kitchen.

However, before moving into her new house in Georgia, Porsha handed the keys to Duluth’s house to her mother. The rapper/actress, informed her fans through an Instagram post. She is also a businesswoman apart from being an actor, she started her haircare line known as “Naked Hair”, which sells hair care products and hair extensions and also hair weaves. Her hair products are cheap, and coming to hair extensions and weave, they come in at a reasonable rate starting from $50. Also, she makes money from the sales of “Pampered by Porsha” bedsheets. On average, each sheet comes at a reasonable rate of $40 to $60, and has also made a deal with Amazon, to endorse style products.

Music And Spinoff Series Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Porsha also has a hobby in music. In March 2014, her first single song titled “Flat line” was released in the iTunes store. Then she also got her own titular spinoff series. Her first series, Porsha’s Having a Baby, was aired in 2019. The series documented Porsha’s life during and after the birth of her daughter Pilar Jhena. Porsha was engaged to Dennis Mckinley, and carried his child. Soon, the couple parted ways after the birth of their daughter, and then later got back for a brief period.

Then in 2021, Porsha bud adieu to the Real Housewives of Atlanta show, to star in the spinoff of the same show. After working at the show for almost a decade, she made millions of fans. Her new show titled “Porsha’s Family Matters” covers the details of her personal life, and her a decade’s experience on her former show and life. As per the reports, she has amassed more than $5 million for her new show, however, the confirmation has yet to come.

Publication: The Pursuit Of Porsha And New Car

Recently, in 2020, Porsha announced that her new book is in development. Then in November 2021, her new book “The Pursuit Of Porsha” (which is a memoir) was launched. The book received a positive response from her fans and is sold on many online platforms. The Pursuit Of Porsha, explores her life, struggles, and her journey to success. Each copy of the book costs around $13 to $15, and has also earned the title of “National Bestselling Author”. A few weeks ago, Porsha was surprised by her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, when he gifted a ride that is worth in thousands. The reality show star flaunted her new car on her Instagram page. Her fiancé presented her with a brand new Rolls-Royce car that comes for a whopping amount of $300k.

Social Media And Other TV Shows

Porsha also earns a substantial amount of money from her social media handles as well. As of now, she has more than 6.8 million followers on her Instagram page alone. It is estimated that she makes an average of $400 for each story, and up to $1k for photos. In addition to that, she makes an estimated amount of $2k per video post. She has more than 2 million followers on Facebook, and she also makes a good deal of money from sponsorships and paid product endorsements. Given her popularity among the audience, she can alone make thousands of bucks by giving a simple shoutout. Apart from being part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta series and spinoffs, she was also part of another reality show known as “The New Celebrity Apprentice” in the year 2016.

Legal Issues And Activist

Porsha Williams ran into trouble with IRA for not paying taxes between the years 2009 to 2017. A report was released in 2019, stating the amount Porsha owes to the government. According to the reports, she owed more than $235k of unpaid taxes, out of which almost $200k was in 2017 alone. After the unfortunate death of George Floyd, Porsha protested against the harsh acts of cruelties at the hands of the police. She also demanded justice from Daniel Cameron (Attorney of Kentucky) for the unjust murder of Breonna Taylor in 2020. She and other 87 protesters were arrested for the charge of trespassing on the property of Daniel Cameron. However, she was set free the following day.

Career (2012-Present)

In 2012, Porsha joined the crew of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta in the third episode of season 5. Soon she grabbed the audience’s attention after her altercation with Kenya Moore at a charity event. Later on, the program spent a great deal of time, telecasting the bitter relationship between Kenya and Porsha. In addition to this, her divorce from NFL star Kordell Stewart, gave her more exposure in 2013, not because she divorced the NFL player, but because she did not inherit any property of Stewart. Then in 2017, she launched her first single song on iTunes, and later got into a fight with Moore on the 6th season reunion special.

Then in 2018, she announced her pregnancy and later in the following year in March gave birth to her daughter. She was the mother of Dennis Mckinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena. The couple got engaged in 2018, and soon after the birth of their child, parted ways. During this period, Porsha got her debut spinoff series titled “Porsha’s Having a Baby”. After that, in 2021, she released her memoir “The Pursuit of Porsha” and also featured in her second spinoff series “Porsha’s Family Matters”. She is rumored to appear in the 14th season of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Early Life And Career

Porsha Williams is the granddaughter of the civil rights activist Hosea Williams (who was one of the closest companions of Martin Luther King Jr). She was born on the 22nd of June 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia. Porsha attended the Southwest Dekalb High School and later got into American InterContinental University and took Business Information Technology. At the age of 24, she started her daycare center, and in the following year, posed for Atlanta Dymes for a calendar shoot. Then in 2011, she married Kordell Stewart, and later divorced after just 2 years of marriage in 2013. Then in 2018, she got engaged to Dennis McKinley and after the birth of their daughter, the couple parted ways. She is currently engaged to businessman Simon Guobadia and is soon expected to walk down the aisle.

Conclusion

Porsha Williams earned twice as much for what she was paid during the sixth season. After her assault with Moore, her paycheck was decreased. Then just within 2 years, she took a check for more than a million dollars to her home. She is also a businesswoman and an author. Not only did she participate in the reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she also got two spinoffs in her name. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia, who is an entrepreneur.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Porsha Williams? A. Porsha Williams is an American author, TV personality, and Entrepreneur. 2. Where is Porsha Williams now? A. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia and is rumored to return in season 14 of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. 3. What is Porsha Williams’s daughter’s name? A. Porsha Williams’s daughter’s name is Pilar Jhena. 4. Who is Porsha’s grandfather? A. Hosea Lorenzo Williams was the grandfather of Porsha, and he was also a trusted companion of Martin Luther King Jr.