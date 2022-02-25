Pitbull is an American rapper who hails from one of the famous beach cities, Miami, located in the state of Florida. He was influenced by music at a very young age and first set his foot in the music industry in the year 2001. At the peak of popularity, Pitbull was considered one of the top music artists in the world. He also achieved record sales in his albums. So, the Pitbull Celebrity Net Worth is estimated to be around $100 million. This article doesn’t stop by answering the question of what is Pitbull’s net worth. It expands on how he reached this staggering figure, what is Pitbull Salary per episode, etc.

Birthplace Miami, Florida Ethnicity Hispanic Nationality American Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Businessman Born On January 15, 1981 Age 41 Height 5'9" Weight 73 Kg Net Worth $100 million

Pitbull Childhood

Armando Christian Perez, who is known by his stage name Pitbull, was born on the 15th of January 1981. His parents emigrated from Cuba. They got divorced when Pitbull was still a toddler. He stayed with his mother thereafter. While growing up, his mother always exhorted him to make use of the opportunities that are abundant in America. He also had the influence of the Cuban revolution because his parents stayed in Cuba during the Castro regime. At age 3, Pitbull was able to recite the works of the famous Cuban poet, José Martí. It was all in Spanish. He learned English by watching the famous American children’s show Sesame Street.

For a large part of his life, only his mom accompanied and took care of him. His father rarely showed up. Still, Pitbull pulled through his childhood by the affection he got from his mom. He once got addicted to drug usage, which got him kicked out of the house. His mother was very tough on him. Be it whatever, this did good to him, and he finally followed the path laid by his mother.

He completed his schooling in South Miami Senior High School and Miami Coral Park High School. At a young age, he was influenced by hip-hop music that was popular in Miami. Two Cuban-American music artists inspired him a lot, and they are Celia Cruz and Willy Chirico. Moreover, Nas, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg also had an influence on him.

Why the Name Pitbull?

Were you wondering why Armando choose Pitbull as his stage name? Well, he compares his stubborn nature with that of Pit bulls’. A Pitbull dog would never easily let go of what it bit. Similarly, Armand has been fighting difficulties throughout his life, still, he hasn’t given up hope.

Pitbull Music Career

In the year 2001, Pitbull met his first mentor, Robert Fernandez. Robert was the first person to notice the talent and eagerness of Young Pitbull. Fernandes helped Pitbull sign a deal with Luke Records. He also introduced Pitbull to famous American rapper, Lil John. Fernandez was hoping to find a place for Pitbull in Lil John’s album Kings of Crunk. Luckily, Lil John offered Pitbull a track on his album. The track was called “Pitbull’s Cuban Ride Out”. Through this track, Pitbull gained significant popularity among the mass. Lil John went one step ahead and produced Pitbull’s first album “M.I.A.M.I” named after his birthplace. It was also co-produced by Diaz Brothers. M.I.A.M.I was a huge hit and the lead single “Culo” topped at number 32 in the charts of Billboard Hot 100.

So many opportunities opened up after his debut album’s success. Pitbull began appearing in music videos of other famous artists, and most of them topped the Billboard charts. He and another famous rapper joined hands to start a Latin Music label. It was called “Bad Boy Latino”. This label primarily focussed on Latin Hip Hop, Latin Pop, Latin soul, and Tropical music. He wanted to give a push to the Latin genre of music. That is one of the main reasons why he founded his music label.

His next big project was with famous DJ and record executive DJ Khaled. He performed in three singles of DJ Khaled’s first studio album. The name of the album was Listennn….the album. Pitbull dedicated those tracks to his father, who recently died that year.

Pitbull’s Second and Third Album

In the year 2006, Pitbull came up with his second album titled “El Mariel”. The album consisted of four singles namely Be Quiet, Bojangles, Ay Chico, and a remix of Dime Later in 2007, Pitbull finished his third album. It was titled “The Boatlift”. The second single of the album, titled “The Anthem” topped at number 36 in the charts of Billboard Hot 100. It was his second major success after “Culo” because none of his other tracks made it into the charts. Moreover, the whole album became a huge hit. It was his first-ever album that became viral outside the USA. Many European countries such as France, Switzerland, and Spain celebrated Pitbull’s third album.

International Hit

After two years, Pitbull completed his fourth album. He named it “Pitbull Starring in Rebelution“. Pitbull released this album under the record label J Records. This time it was big!. Bigger than all his previous albums. Pitbull’s fourth album was an international hit. Pitbull Starring in Rebelution topped at number 2 on the charts of Billboard Hot 100. Under his fourth album, he released five singles, the final single being “Can’t Stop Me Now”.

Soon after tasting success in his fourth album, PitBull came up with his fifth album. The title of Pitbull’s fifth album was “Planet pit”. This is considered the most commercially successful album of Pitbull up until now. Planet pit topped at number 7 on the charts of Billboard 200. This album also gave the single which became a world-famous song. The track was “Hey Drop” and “Give Me Everything“. Among these two, Hey Drop topped at number 7 on the charts of Billboard Hot 100.

On the 21st of November 2014, he dropped his eighth album titled “Globalization”. This album was featured in the famous animation show “Penguins of Madagascar”. Some singles from this album are “Fireball”, “Times of our lives” and “We Are One”. The next year, Pitbull released his ninth album. It was his second Spanish album. This album is so special to Pitbull because this album brought him the Grammy Award. The latest drop by Pitbull happened on the 27th of September 2019.

How Much Is Pitbull Worth?

Music contributes a big share of Pitbull’s net worth. A small portion of his net worth can be covered by his business profits. The Pitbull celebrity net worth is calculated to be $100 million. He had made millions by selling his music records and performing at concerts. Other than these, YouTube and music streaming platforms are his sources of passive income.

The albums that sold more than, 500K copies are M.I.A.M.I, Planet Pit, and Armando. These albums together earned $1.5 million for Pitbull. Adding up all other albums, Pitbull must have made more than $3 million. In addition to that, many of his singles have sold more than a million copies, the highest being Timber, which has sold around 6 million copies. Pitbull earned must have earned around $4 million through his singles.

The next big chunk of money comes from the sales of tickets to Pitbull’s concert. He began his first tour in 2009 and ended it in 2011. Pitbull savored his first high earnings through this concert. His first music tour earned him around $13 million. Pitbull’s second music tour earned him $1 million more than the previous one.

Pitbull and Social Media

The YouTube channel of Pitbull has more than 15 million subscribers. He has garnered over 11 billion views so far from 296 videos. With such a large following, Pitbull is earning a hefty amount from his YouTube. For one month, his channel is receiving around 76 million views. Since he has monetized his YouTube channel, his monthly earnings from YouTube lie some $300k and $1 million. The next big social media earnings for public figures like Pitbull come from Instagram. Around 9 million people are following Pitbull on Instagram. Pitbull can quote high prices to promote brands on Instagram through video and photo posts. He has over 53 million and 25 million followers on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, respectively.

Pitbull and Music Streaming App

Like many other music artists, Pitbull has also signed with the famous music streaming app “Spotify”. Over 9.1 million people are following him on Spotify, and he has over 27.9 million monthly listeners. Based on this number, we can guesstimate his monthly income from Spotify as $88K. This means Pitbull is earning more than a million dollars through Spotify alone.

Pitbull Endorsement and Merchandise

You need a big and loyal fan base to make money via Endorsement and Merchandise. Guess what? Pitbull has them. That is the reason a good share of the Pitbull net worth is from endorsements. Since Pitbull was very famous among Latinos, many companies that had Latino consumers approached him for promoting their brand and products. Boost Mobile was one such company. Pitbull was part of their ad campaign. He increased the companies Spanish customer base. He also signed up with other companies such as Bud Light, Dr. Pepper, and Kodiak. The Kodiak company manufactures camera-related products, and Pitbull ran the “So Kodak” campaign along with Drake, Rihanna, and Trey songs in 2010. Dr. Pepper is a company that manufactures soft drinks, and Pitbull participated in the ad campaign titled “Vida 23”. As a part of the Ad campaign, he released a song.

The revenue through merchandise entirely depends on his fans. Pitbull sells items like hats, hoodies, and T-shirts during his concerts and music tours. He also launched his own fragrance product. The fragrance is manufactured and distributed by Jacavi and Parlux. Ltd respectively. A noteworthy thing about Parlux is, they are also the distributors for fragrance brands like Rihanna and Jay-Z. He started a clothing line for his fans long ago. Shortly after releasing the eighth album, he started a Radio station named after it, “Globalization”. This station plays dance hits. It has more than 32 million subscribers

Pitbull Salary Per Episode

The acting career gave Pitbull significant earnings and added a great amount to Pitbull Celebrity Net Worth. The biggest earning from his acting career came when he acted in the movie Epic that was released in the year 2013. He earned more than $1.5 for his role in that movie. Pitbull has appeared in various TV shows and movies. The total income through acting is estimated to be around $2.8 million.

Pitbull Charity Work

Pitbull has helped many organizations that render societal servicers. Some of them include STOMP Out Bullying, World Vision, and save the music foundation. He once made a heroic gesture by using his private plane to help people who were struck by Hurricane Maria. He transported the stranded people of Puerto Rico to mainland USA.

Pitbull Family

Pitbull and famous Spanish model Barbara Alba were blessed with two kids. The couple gave birth to one daughter and one son. The name of their daughter is Destiny Perez, while the son’s name is Bryce Perez. Currently, the couples have separated and Pitbull is single.

Pitbull Height and Weight

The rapper Pitbull is around 5’9″ high and his weight is 73 Kg. He has blue eyes.

Conclusion

This article is basically an expanded answer to the question of how much is Pitbull worth. In addition, information related to his career and personal life has been included. I hope you found what you came looking for in this article. Thanks for reading!.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Pitbull Net Worth

1. What is the age of Pitbull? As of February 2022, the age of Pitbull is 41. 2. What is the real name of Pitbull? The real name of Pitbull is Armando Christian Pérez 3. What are his major sources of income? Concerts, music record sales, YouTube, and endorsements are Pitbull’s biggest sources of income. 4. How many subscribers does Pitbull have on his YouTube Channel? Pitbull has more than 15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.