The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in progress and soccer fans across the world are divided. Some are expressing their displeasure about Qatar imposing a ban on beers and other stuff. While on the other hand, some are standing with Qatar stating that every country has its own rules and regulations and soccer enthusiasts should respect that and abide by them. Well, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is another matter. For now, let’s talk about the soccer center-back, Gerard Pique Bernabeu, who is popularly known as Gerard Pique.

Pique, born in Barcelona, Spain started his football career in 1997 with Barcelona. He played his youth career for Barcelona till 2004 and later joined Manchester United. Gerard played for Manchester United till 2008 and later returned to Barcelona in the same year. Pique was part of the team until he announced his retirement, recently. During his football career, Pique earned many honors, awards, and titles. One such title is he is one of the only 4 personalities in the world who have won the UEFA Champions League two years in a row, but with two different teams. He won the first UEFA Championship in the 2007-2008 season for Spain and the second for Barcelona in the 2008-2009 season.

We have covered more amazing topics on Pique like Pique net worth, how old is Pique, Pique’s earnings, how much does Pique make, Pique’s business ventures, Pique’s controversies, Pique’s early life, Pique’s relationships, marriage, etc.

What is Pique Worth?

The Spanish football player, Gerard Pique net worth is an amazing $80 million as of November 2022. He reportedly amassed his wealth from his career as a professional football player. In addition to this, he also earned a massive fortune from endorsement contracts and deals. As mentioned earlier, Pique earned numerous awards and honors during his career.

For instance, he was named the “La Liga Breakthrough Player of the Year” in the 2008-2009 season for his performance. Pique was also named the “La Liga Best Defender” in the 2009-2010 season. The former soccer player also earned the title of La Liga Team of the Season not once but twice i.e, in the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. Aside from this, Pique also earned many awards when he played in the UEFA Championship League.

He won the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, La Liga Team of the Season, Team of the Year (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016), and European Championship Team of the Tournament. Pique also received FIFA FIFPro World11 (2010, 2011, 2012, and 20160, FIFPro World11 2nd Team (2013, 2015, 2017), and 3rd Team (2014 and 2018). He won the Globe Soccer Award Player Career Award in 2020 and the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit in 2011 respectively. Let’s see how much does Pique make?

Name Gerard Pique Net worth $80 million Birth 2 February 1987, Barcelona, Spain Nationality Spanish Age 35 years Height 6ft 4in Weight 87 kg Partner Shakira (2011-2022) Profession Footballer Career 1997- Present

How Much Does Pique Make?

Every year, Pique is reported to earn over $5 million from his football career. In addition to this, he also makes thousands of dollars from television endorsements and brand partnerships. During his career, Pique invested a huge part of his money into business ventures, which are earning him decent profits. Also, the Spanish soccer player invested his money in real estate properties, which are spread all across the globe. Not only this, but Pique also makes ample money from making public, corporate, and media appearances as well. It is highly probable that Pique’s monthly earnings are around $250k and his weekly takings are estimated to be at least $75k. Read the below section to know more about Pique’s earnings.

Pique Earnings

As you already know, that Pique started his youth soccer career with Barcelona in the year 1997. Gerard went on to play for the team till 2004. However, his earnings during this period (i.e, from 1997 to 2004) haven’t been made public. After this, Pique signed a deal with Manchester United. As per records, Pique received a sum of $5.9 million a year to play for Manchester United. Gerard went on to play for Manchester till 2008.

Then in May 2008, Pique signed another deal (which was 4 years) with Barcelona. It is reported that Barcelona hired Pique for $5.6 million and in 2014, Barcelona extended Pique’s contract for another 5 years. However, the clauses of the contract weren’t made public. Then in 2018, Gerard and Barcelona came to another 4-year agreement for an undisclosed amount. During the 2020 pandemic, Barcelona offered a new deal (till 2024) for a 500 million euro buy-out clause.

Gerard Pique Business Investments and Endorsement Deals

The football player has invested tons of his wealth into various business ventures. He established an online video game company called “Kerad Games” in the year 2011. Then in 2016, he co-established another gaming company along with Kanomi. Pique also collaborated with a Chicago entrepreneur to start a messaging application called “Daybook”. In the year 2017, Gerard incorporated an investment company called “Kosmos Holding”, of which he is currently the president. Pique and his company managed to strike a deal with ITF (International Tennis Federation).

The main goal of this collaboration is to develop and expand the Davis Club. And according to some reports, the deal is reported to be worth a whopping $3 billion. A year after the incorporation of Kosmos Holding, Pique took over FC Andorra and Gimnastic Manresa. Aside from this, Pique also makes thousands of dollars from his endorsement and advertisement contracts. He has advocated for world-famous brands such as Nike, Laureus Foundations, UNICEF, etc. It is reported that Pique easily derives over $3 million a year from his endorsement agreements. Let’s take a look at how does Pique spend his money?

Pique Real Estate, Watches, and Car Collection

Thanks to his football career, Pique managed to buy real estate properties worth millions of dollars. He and his former girlfriend, Shakira bought a home in Barcelona. As per records, the home covers a 1,500 square feet area and is covered with huge gardens. The home has 3 floors with 7 bedrooms & bathrooms and 2 kitchens. In addition to this, the property also features an outdoor swimming pool, waterfall, and much more.

Pique reportedly bought the place in 2015 for over a whopping $5.23 million. Aside from this, the football player also purchased a home in Esplugas, Barcelona for over $900k. The property reportedly consists of a 3,800 square feet abode that has many amenities such as a gym, movie theater, tennis court, conference room, garden, and much more.

Pique Watch Collection

Gone were the times when people used to wear watches just to know the time. Pique is the owner of a huge watch collection worth thousands of dollars. He has been spotted wearing Patek Phillippe Nautilus on many occasions. As per our estimation, the watch is worth more than $390k. Furthermore, Pique owns another Patek Phillippe Nautilus watch, which is evaluated to be worth over $80k.

The Spanish soccer player also possesses an Iwc Portugieser, which cost him around $20k. He was also spotted wearing a Girard Perregaux Laureato watch. You will be amazed to know that the cost of the watch is $34.5k. Lastly, he is also the master of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Survivor watch and which is evaluated to be worth more than $69k.

Pique Car Collection

If you are amazed by looking at Pique’s watch collection, wait till you read this section. According to our sources, Pique is the master of many costly branded cars. For instance, he is the owner of a Porsche 911 Turbo S that comes with a 2-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat six-engine that can generate 640 horsepower. The car can go up to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds and it cost Pique a whopping $216k. Gerard also drives an Aston Martin DB 9, which has an AM11V12 engine.

The vehicle has 540 horsepower and can reach 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. It is reported that the cost of the car is $213k. Aside from this, Pique is also the keeper of an Audi S8 Plus worth $130k, an Audi Q7 worth $55.8k, and an Audi SQ7 worth $50k respectively. Pique is also reportedly the owner of a Dunebuggy, which is estimated to be worth at least $28k. It is reported that Pique car collection is worth over $23 million.

Pique Controversy

Gerard Pique was booked under a case for tax evasion. The heart of the matter is that Pique was reportedly involved in falsely transferring his images to Kerad Games Company so that he can pay less tax to the government. As per reports, he was subsequently evading tax from 200-2010 and was found guilty of the crime in July 2019. As a result, the court fined a sum of $2.1 million on Pique.

Gerard Pique Early Life and Career Beginnings

The professional football player, Pique was born on the 2nd of February 1987 in Barcelona, Spain to a well-off couple named Joan and Montserrat. According to reports, Pique’s father, Joan is a businessman. While Pique’s mother, Montserrat is a renowned doctor practicing in Barcelona. Aside from Gerard Pique, Montserrat is also the mother of a son called Marc, who was born after Pique.

Pique showed developed an interest in playing football in his childhood. He went on to play for the FC Barcelona youth club, where he played as a defensive midfielder. Later in 2004, Pique signed a contract with Manchester United, and thus his career as a senior football player began.

Pique Relationships and Personal Life

As of this writing, Pique hasn’t been married once and there isn’t a long list of his romantic interest as well. Back in the year 2010, Pique met the “Queen of Latin Music”, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll a.k.a. “Shakira” during the filming of “Waka Waka, This Time for Africa” (which is by the way my favorite FIFA anthem). Both Shakira and Pique started dating each other and in January 2013 welcomed a son named, Milan Pique Mebarak. Later in January 2015, Shakira gave birth to another boy named, Sasha Pique Mebarak. The pair never married and in July this year, Sasha and Pique went their separate ways.

Conclusion

Pique managed to make tons of money from his football career. He has also pulled millions of dollars from his endorsement deals and business ventures. Due to this, he earned the title of “highest-paid athlete” in 2017. He is currently part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup but as a substitute.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pique

1. What is Pique worth? A. According to our sources, Gerard Pique net worth is over $80 million as of this year. 2. How old is Pique? A. The Spanish footballer, Pique was born on the 2nd of February in Barcelona, Spain and he is currently 35 years old. 3. How many children does the Spanish footballer, Pique have? A. Gerard Pique met singer Shakira in 2010 and the pair started seeing each other in 2011. In January 2013, Shakira gave birth to a son named, Milan Pique Mebarak. And later in January 2015, Pique welcomed another boynamed, Sasha Pique Mebarak. 4. How tall is the Spain Centre-Back, Gerard Pique? A. According to reports, Gerard Pique height is measured to be 6 feet and 4 inches.