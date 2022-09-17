Pink Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Weight, Awards, Biography

There was once a time when the word “Pink” was just meant to define a color. However, nowadays, the word “Pink” has been also used as a name. You don’t get what I mean? Well, you will if you keep reading this post. Pink is the stage name of the American singer/songwriter Alecia Beth Moore, who was once a member of a music group called “Choice”. Alecia’s stage name Pink is stylized as “P!nk” (I felt it was necessary to inform you in case you googled her name). Pink is known for her albums, Can’t Take Me Home, Missundaztood, Try This, I’m Not Dead, Funhouse, etc. She is also admired for her singles, There You Go, Most Girls, Lady Marmalade, Get the Party Started, Don’t Let Me Get Me, Just Like a Pill, Who Knew, and many more.

Because Pink managed to sell more than 135 million record copies across the world (of which 75 million are singles and the remainder are album sales), she was honored with the title “Pop Royalty”. Apart from singing, Pink also found a place in the acting industry as well. She was first seen in the 2000 film, Ski to the Max as “Brena”. After this, she went on to feature as a guest in movies such as Rollerball, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Catacombs, Get Him to the Greek, Happy Feet Two (voice role), Thanks for Sharing, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and a few others. Many do not know this, but Pink is also a great dancer.

Read in detail about Pink net worth, how old is Pink? Pink earnings, how does Pink spend her money, and how much does Pink make? in this article.

Please take a closer look t our post about Jon Bon Jovi’s Assets and Earnings right here.

What Is Pink Worth?

The talented singer/actress/dancer, Alecia Beth Moore also known as Pink net worth is enumerated to be greater than $200 million as of September 2022. Pink’s contribution to the music industry is so great that her works have shaped this generation’s musicians such as Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Julia Michaels, Victoria Justice, Adele, Anne Marie, Bebe Rexha, and many more. During her career, Pink has taken home 3 Grammy Awards, a Hollywood Music In Media Award, MTV Europe Music Award, MTV Video Music Award (5 times), Teen Choice Award, etc.

Not only this but in the year 2019 Pink earned a Walk of Fame Star in her name. She has also earned nominations for honorary awards such as the Satellite Award, People’s Choice Award, OFTA, Kids’ Choice Award, iHeartRadio Music Award, Billboard Award, American Music, Academy of Country Music Award, and numerous others. Read in detail about how much does Pink make?

Name Pink Real Name Alecia Beth Moore Nationality American Birth 8 September 1979, Pennsylvania, USA Age 43 years Height 5ft 4in Weight 59 kg Partner Carey Hart Profession Singer, Actress, Dancer Career 1995-Present

How Much Does Pink Make?

According to our estimation, Pink brings in a little over $10 million every year from his musical works. She gets paid for musical tours, album records, merchandise sales, live concerts, and royalties. Furthermore, she is paid heavily to make guest appearances, brand promotions, and acting. Pink’s admirers are spread across the globe and her social media accounts such as YouTube and Instagram have millions of followers. Pink extracts money from these platforms by running advertisements or paid promotions. It is highly probable that from all the works, Pink reportedly earns $800k per month. Pink is assumed to take home $200k, more or less. In the next section, you will find details on Pink’s earnings.

Pink Earnings

Over the years, Pink has received millions of dollars from her album and record sales. The American singer released her first album as a solo artist titled “Can’t Take Me Home” in the year 2000. Can’t Take Me Home grabbed 26th position on the Billboard 200 list and 23rd on US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. It reportedly sold over 4 million record copies across the globe and generated revenue of $4.8 million. Then in the year 2001, she released “Missundaztood”. The album generated profits of more than $14.2 million recording at least 13 million copies in sales. In 2003 and 2006, Pink released “Try This” and “I’m Not Dead”, which sold more than 2.7 million and 5 million copies respectively.

The former recorded 3.1 million in revenue, while the latter generated revenue of $6.3 million. Similarly, Pink’s album “Funhouse” sold 5 million record copies across the globe and generated $6.2 million in revenue. In 2010, the singer released a compilation of her greatest hits that sold 3 million copies. As for profits, it brought more than $4.2 million into her bank account. In 2012, Alecia dropped the album “The Truth About Love” which managed to sell more than 7 million records. According to our reports, it generated revenue of $8.4 million. The American pop singer, easily made between $80 million to $100 million from the record sales alone.

Please take a closer look at our post about Quincy Jones’s Earnings and Assets right here.

Pink Music Tour Earnings

Aside from selling records, Pink frequently embarked on music tours to promote her works. Back in the year 2000, Pink was part of the “No Strings Attached Tour” which generated a whopping $70 million proceedings. Then in the year 2002, she launched the “Party Tour” to advocate her second album titled, Missundaztood. The tour was a mild success, and it generated profits of $347k. Two years later, Alecia started another tour, Try This Tour to promote her album.

Compared to its predecessor, this tour was a roaring success thus bringing in receipts of $6.95 million. Then in the years 2006-2007, Pink was on the “I’m Not Dead Tour” that spawned more than $22.96 million in profits. Pink was then part of the Funhouse Tour and The Funhouse Summer Carnival Tour in the years 2009 and 2010 respectively. In 2013 and 2019, Pink commenced the tours “The Truth About Love Tour” and “Beautiful Trauma World Tour” respectively.

The former spawned revenue of more than $184 million and the latter produced profits of over a whopping $397.3 million. Initially, Pink used to charge around $1 million for a singer concert. Later, as her musical tours started bringing in enormous profits, her charges also went up. According to reports, Pink now charges a fee of more than $3.5 million for a single performance or event. Check out Pink’s earnings from YouTube and Instagram in the next section.

Pink YouTube and Instagram Earnings

The American pop singer, Pink has greater than 8.9 million followers on Instagram. She makes money by endorsing products or brands that are helpful to her users. To advocate through an Instagram story and photo, Pink charges $666 to $2k and $3k to $4k respectively. As for video promotion, she can easily get more than $8k for each post.

Coming to YouTube, her channel is followed by more than 11.6 million people from all across the globe. You won’t believe that her channel generates up to a whopping $2.8 million every year. Her channel manages to attract at least 100k new followers every 30 days. It is reported that Pink gets between $14.6k to $233.7k a month from her YouTube channel. Read the following section to know how does Pink spend her money?

How Does Pink Spend Her Money?

Over the years, Pink has invested tons of her riches into land and properties. Back in the year 2010, she purchased an 8,000-square feet chamber, located in Point Dume, Malibu. As per reports, she and her better half, Carey bought the residency for a whopping $11.85 million. Later in the year 2016, the lovers sold the home for $12.5 million. Around 2013, the singer paid more than $12 million for a ranch in Santa Barbara.

Here is a closer look at our post about Steve Perry’s Assets and Earnings right here.

According to reports, the ranch occupies a space of over 200 acres. Last year in June, Pink took over a waterfront house in Malibu. As per records, the residency previously belonged to the singer, Barry Manilow. Pink reportedly paid a whopping $13.7 million for this home and later in September 2021, she put the place on market, asking a sum of $15 million for it.

Aside from houses, Pink has also spent thousands of dollars on expensive vehicles. According to reports, she is the owner of a Triumph Bonneville T100 bike. The value of the bike is reported to be around $10k. She is also the owner of another expensive bike, which is a Harley-Davidson Sportster XL Iron 883 N. Unlike the T100, this bike is evaluated to be worth around $8k. Keeping bikes aside, Pink is also the owner of some expensive cars. She is reported to own a Chevrolet Impala Convertible car 1959 model. Alecia spent a whopping $100k for this car.

Pink Tattoos

The American singer/actress has inked some impressive tattoos on various parts of her body. She has inked the words “Sir Corky Moore 89-03”. Reports state that this tattoo is in the memory of her dog. On the left forearm, Pink has a half heart art with the letters “BE, FRI” (which is half of Best Friend). Also on the same arm, she has a body art of a bulldog with a bible verse.

On the left wrist, she inked the word “insecurite” right below a razor design. On the right wrist, she has inked “TRU LUV CAREY” and “What Goes Around Comes Around”. She has a barcode design on her neck and swirly art behind the left year. She also has body designs of a bow (on both hamstrings), dragon (left thigh), Mr. Pink (left thigh), heart art (hip), Kanji art (left feet), frog design (left foot), and dog tags (right foot).

Pink Early Life and Marriage

Alecia Beth Moore is the daughter of James Moore and Judith Moore. Reports reveal that James used to sell insurance for a living, while Judith worked as a nurse. Both James and Judith welcomed their daughter on the 8th of September 1979 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, United States. Pink was sent to Central Bucks High School West, where she pursued her interest in music. At the age of 14 years, Alecia changed her name to “Pink” and at 16 years, she joined the music group, Choice.

Marriage

Pink is the wife of Carey Hart, who competes in motocross races. She and Hart met for the first time in 2001 and started dating. In 2006, Hart and Pink tied the nuptials and in 2011 welcomed a girl named, Willow Sage Hart. Later in 2016, Pink welcomed a boy named, Jameson.

Conclusion

The American singer has given us numerous hits throughout her career. Her music has inspired tons of the present generation of musicians. Pink has also entertained her fans with her acting skills in movies and television shows. Her last appearance on the big screen was in her own documentary titled “Pink: All I Know So Far”, which was released in May 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Finally, let me leave you with one last article about Jelly Roll’s Net Earnings right here.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pink

1. What is Pink worth? A. The American singer/actress, Pink net worth is $200 million as of September 2022. 2. How old is Pink? A. The Pop Royalty star, Pink is currently 43 years old. 3. What is the real name of the American pop star, Pink? A. The pop singer, Pink was born Alecia Beth Moore in September 1979. 4. How many children does Pink have? A. Pink has been married to Carey Hart since 2006 and has 2 children.