We all have a personal connection with the name “James Bond”, the number “007” and all the actors who have played the character so far. We may not like them in other movies, but we would give anything to see them in action in the James Bond franchise. Of all the actors, Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, and Pierce Brosnan are my favorite James Bond actors (with Sean on the top). Now, that we have mentioned the name of Pierce Brosnan, let’s talk more about him.

He is known for his roles in movies and television programs like Remington Steele, The Fourth Protocol, Mrs. Doubtfire, Mamma Mia!, The Ghost Writer, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Pierce also acted in The November Man, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and recently released Black Adam. Pierce Brosnan’s portrayal was amazing as Kent Nelson a.k.a. Doctor Fate, but the lousy script of the movie prevented the audience to connect with Brosnan’s character.

Watch out for more details about Pierce Brosnan in this post like Pierce Brosnan net worth, how old is Pierce Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan James Bond earnings, how much does Pierce Brosnan make, Pierce Brosnan’s early life and career beginnings, Pierce Brosnan’s relationships and marriage, and so on.

What is Pierce Brosnan Worth?

As of this writing, the James Bond fame, Pierce Brosnan net worth is a stunning $200 million as of this year. Pierce has acquired his fortune from his acting career and producing works. You have already read that Pierce Brosnan is one of the actors to play James Bond. However, the first actor to ever portray “007” on the big screen was the late veteran actor, Sean Connery. After this George Lazenby became the 2nd actor to play “007” in the 1969 film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”. Roger Moore became the 3rd actor to play the role and Timothy Dalton was the 4th. Finally, in 1994, Pierce Brosnan was cast as the 5th Bond. Pierce is an Irish actor, who was born in May 1953 and has appeared in numerous hit movies (aside from James Bond films of, course).

For his acting contribution, Pierce Brosnan has won a Grownups Award, Saturn Award, Blockbuster Entertainment Award, Chicago Film Festival Career Achievement Award, Christopher Award, and Deauville Talent Award. In addition to this, he also received an Empire Award, European Achievement Award, G-Phoria Award, Golden Camera Award, Razzie Award, MovieGuide Award, Irish Film & Television Award, and many more. Pierce has also earned nominations for awards like MTV Movie Award, People’s Choice Awards, Golden Globes Award, etc. Read the section below to know how much does Pierce Brosnan make?

Name Pierce Brosnan Net Worth $200 million Birth 16 May 1953, Drogheda, Ireland Nationality Irish Age 69 year Height 6ft 2in Weight 88 kg Partner Keela Shaye Smith Profession Actor, Producer Career 1975-Present

How Much Does Pierce Brosnan Make?

Each year from his acting roles and producing projects, Pierce Brosnan reportedly bags an annual salary of more than $13.6 million. A large part of his fortune consists of his James Bond movies stipend (we will get to it in the next section). In addition to this, Pierce Brosnan made thousands of dollars from royalties, brand partnerships, and merchandise sales. He easily makes over $1.13 million every month from his work. Pierce Brosnan’s weekly earnings are reportedly over $260k. Let’s see in detail about Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond earnings.

Pierce Brosnan James Bond Earnings

Brosnan stepped into the shoes of 007 after Timothy Dalton bid adieu to the role in 1994. Pierce Brosnan has appeared as the main protagonist in 4 James Bond movies namely GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

GoldenEye

GoldenEye served as the 17th installment in the James Bond movie franchise, which starred Pierce Brosnan, Judi Dench (as M), Samantha Bond (as Miss Moneypenny), and Desmond Llewelyn (as Q). The film follows the plot of a dangerous satellite system falling into the hands of the antagonist. James Bond is summoned to save the day. GoldenEye was made with a $60 million budget, and it was released in November 1995. The movie earned over $356.4 million across the world and Pierce Brosnan’s earnings from this movie were $4 million.

Tomorrow Never Dies

Tomorrow Never Dies served as the unrelated sequel to GoldenEye. The story is about a crazy media entrepreneur, Elliot Carver (who was played by Sir Jonathan Pryce), who is keen to start World War III. Tomorrow Never Dies was released in December 1997 with a massive $110 million budget. Eventually, the movie proved to be a box office success by collecting more than $333 million. However, the movie received mixed reactions from critics. Pierce Brosnan reportedly received $8.2 million to return as 007.

The World Is Not Enough

Pierce Brosnan reprised his role as James Bond in this movie. 007 is now given the task of ensuring the safety of billionaire Sir Robert King’s daughter, Elektra following Robert’s death. As the plot thickens, 007 discovers that the terrorist organization is looking to raise petroleum prices by initiating an evil scheme. The World Is Not Enough was released in theaters worldwide with a $135 million budget. The movie grossed over $361.8 million at the box office and Pierce reportedly charged a fee of over $12.4 million for this movie.

Die Another Day

Pierce Brosnan’s last movie as “James Bond” Die Another Day was released in November 2002. In this film, 007, is trying to sniff out a traitor in their agency. This traitor is responsible for many heinous crimes and Bond is on the hunt to stop him from making a further mess. Die Another Day collected over $431 million around the world against a $142 million budget. Pierce Brosnan reportedly received a paycheck of over $16.5 million to play the role of 007. Though Pierce Brosnan wanted to return as Bond for one last time and despite the makers considering making another movie, it never happened. Ultimately, the franchise received a reboot, and Daniel Craig starred as 007 in Casino Royale.

Black Adam

Despite the fact that Pierce Brosnan’s days as an action hero are long gone, he managed to grab a paycheck of $2 million to play the role of Dr. Fate in Black Adam. Black Adam marked the first film of the DC Universe reboot and was released in October 2022. Though the movie had an amazing star cast, the plot was predictable.

Pierce Brosnan Real Estate and Car Collection

The James Bond actor has bought and sold many real estate properties throughout his career. After he became famous as 007, he bought a property in Malibu for $600k in 1996. After residing in the abode for over a decade, the actor finally sold it for $2.6 million in the year 2012. Aside from this, Pierce and his wife are also the owners of another property in Malibu. As per reports, Pierce purchased the place in 2000, which was a 1-acre land at that time.

Later, he renovated it and constructed a 13,000 square feet mansion with all the necessary facilities. The actor named the place “Orchid House” and spent around $7.4 million on reconstructions. Orchid House was leased by the actor on rent for $250k a month, and he listed the property on market for a whopping $100 million. Recently i.e, in 2019, Brosnan paid a whopping $2.4 million on a home in Santa Monica, California.

Car Collection

The actor is also the owner of some cool cars. He reportedly drives an Aston Martin V12 Vanquish that comes with a V engine. The car can reach up to 60 mph in just 4 to 4.7 seconds and the car is reported to be worth over $80k. Pierce Brosnan is also the owner of a Ford F-150 vehicle, and it is evaluated to cost around $50k to $70k. The 007 actor is also the keeper of a BMW i8 and BMW 750i worth over $147k to $90k respectively. Pierce also has a thing for classic cars and his Ford Anglia 1965 is the proof. You can get your hands on the car for $35k. Brosnan also owns a Range Rover Vogue, and it is evaluated to be worth around $100k to $200k.

Pierce Brosnan Early Life and Career Beginnings

The Irish actor, Pierce Brosnan was born on the 16th of May 1953 in Drogheda, County Louth, Ireland to Thomas Brosnan and May Brosnan. Brosnan’s father abandoned his wife and son and May relocated to London when Pierce was 4 years old. May took up a job as a nurse, and Pierce mostly grew up under the care of his maternal grandparents. Pierce Brosnan went to De La Salle Brothers and Elliott School. Then at the age of 16, Brosnan dropped out of school to become a painter and thus joined Saint Martin’s Art School.

After this, Pierce started working at the Oval House theater and then joined Drama Centre London to hone his acting skills. Brosnan came out of drama school in 1975 and joined as an acting assistant manager at York Theatre Royal. He made his first appearance as an actor in the “Wait Until Dark” theater play.

Pierce Brosnan Personal Life

There isn’t much to say about Pierce Brosnan’s personal life except that he is a loving person. His first marriage was to the late actress, Cassandra Harris. Both started dating each other in the early 1980s and tied the knot in 1980. During their marriage, Pierce and Cassandra welcomed a son named, Sean in September 1983. Sean, later on, followed in his father’s footsteps and became an actor. During one of her movie shoots, Cassandra fell ill and eventually succumbed to ovarian cancer in December 1991. At that time, she was only 43 years old.

Many might not know this, but Cassandra had a desire that her husband should play the role of 007. Pierce Brosnan went on to play the role of James Bond in 1995. In 1994, Brosnan met his 2nd future wife, Keely Shaye Smith, who is a journalist and television anchor. After seeing each other for almost a decade, both Pierce and Keely married in 2001. Keely gave birth to two sons namely Dylan and Paris. Keely and Brosnan have been married to each other since 2001.

Conclusion

The veteran actor, Pierce Brosnan took the character of James Bond to another level. While the other actors, portrayed the role of the assassin, Brosnan’s 007 portrayal was more romantic orientated. Pierce Brosnan was recently seen playing the role of Dr. Fate in Black Adam. He will be seen playing the role of “Billy McDermott” in the upcoming film, The Out-Laws, which is in the post-production phase. Not only this, but he will also star as the lead in the upcoming film, “Fast Charlie”, where he will be seen as “Charlie Swift”. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pierce Brosnan

1. What is Pierce Brosnan worth? A. As per reports, Pierce Brosnan net worth is $200 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Pierce Brosnan? A. The Irish actor, Pierce Brosnan was born in May 1953, and he is 69 years old. 3. How many children does the James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan have? A. Pierce Brosnan has been married twice. From his first marriage, Pierce had a son named Sean. And from his second marriage, he gave birth to 2 sons namely, Dylan and Paris. Aside from this, Piece adopted Charlotte and Chris. 4. How tall is the actor and film producer, Pierce Brosnan? A. As per reports, the 007 actor Pierce Brosnan stands 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 88 kg.