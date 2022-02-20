Remember “The Cosby Show“? Yes, the same show that aired on NBC from (1984 to 1992), though we are not here to talk about the who but rather about an actor from the show. This article is about Phylicia Rashad from the same show that we mentioned earlier. You might remember her as the Clair Huxtable, but enough about that as we are here to discuss Phylicia Rashad Net Worth.

What is Phylicia Rashad Net Worth?

Let’s get straight into it, shall we? Phylicia Rashad has a net worth of $25 million. This is something that took her a lot of time to accumulate. She ain’t just an actress but also a singer and a stage director. Rashad started her career on Broadway and from there, she went on to do her famous role from The Cosby Show. This is where most of her fortune came from and made her the star she is right now.

This show also got her nominations for Emmy Awards, twice. Once in 1985 and the other was in 1986. Her next role was Ruth Lucas for the show Cosby. This show premiered in 1996 and ran till 2000. She was presented with the title of “The Mother of Black Community”. It was during the NAACP Image Awards that took place in 2010. This was a huge honor that no other black actress was presented with.

Name Phylicia Ayers-Allen Age 73

Profession Actress, singer, stage director Net Worth $25 million Date of Birth June 19, 1948 Place of Birth Houston, Texas, U.S. Spouse William Lancelot Bowles Jr. (1972-1975), Victor Willis

(1978-1982), Ahmad Rashād (1985-2001) Children William Lancelot Bowles III and Condola Rashad



Early Life

Phylicia Rashad doesn’t come from a simple family but rather from an artistic one. Her parents are Andrew Author Allen and Vivian Ayers. While her father is an orthodontist, her mother is an acclaimed artist. Just to give you an idea of her mother, she is a Pulitzer-prize nominated artist, who is also a scholar, publisher, playwright, and poet.

She was born to them in 1948, in Houston, Texas. Just like her mother, Rashad walked the path of an artist. She has 3 other siblings, of which one is someone you already might be familiar with. It’s Debbie Allen. Both Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad are artists, while their brothers aren’t. One of their brother Andrew Arhter Allen Jr. is a jazz musician and the other one, Hugh Allen, is a real estate banker.

Even her sister has accumulated a good net worth from her career. Debbie Allen’s net worth is $5 million, which might not even be close to her sister, but still is a pretty good one. Apart from being an actress, Debbie is also a dancer and choreographer. Phylicia Rashad has a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts Degree from Howard University, which she acquired with magna cum laude honors in 1970.

Did you know that she is also the first-ever black actress to win a Tony Award in the Best Actress category? This was in 2004, and this was for her role in “A Raisin in the Sun” play by Lorraine Hansberry.

Start of Her Career

Phylicia Rashad’s career began from stage work, and some of her most noticeable works were in Dream Girls as Deena Jones and The Wiz as Munchkin. Before that, she also was an understudy for Sherly Lee Ralph. She did that until taking over her role in 1982. As I said earlier, she ain’t just an actress but also a singer. This is proved from her album Josephine Superstar. The album was about Josephine Baker and her life story, and it was a disco concept album.

Did you know that the album was written by Victor Willis and Jacques Morali? The former is also the Ex-husband of Rashad who she got married to in 1978. The couple then got divorced in 1982. After proving herself as an actress, she went on to star in many other movies and plays. Some of those include the August: Osage County, Gem of the Ocean, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Blue, Jelly’s Last Jam, Into the Woods, and many others.

She has 80 credits to her as an artist. Some of the recent hits that she was in are Creed, Empire, Creed 2, and her guest appearance in the hit show “This Is Us”. She has also produced a movie and a TV show. Her first-ever award was the People’s Choice Award in 1985. After that, she had got several nominations and had even won many awards. The recent one is “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture” in 2021 for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and “Outstanding Guest Actress” for “This Is Us”.

Personal Life

We have already talked about one of her former husbands, Victor Willis, who she was married to for 4 years from 1978 to 1982. Before she married Willis, he was married to William Lancelot Bowles Jr., who was a dentist. This marriage too didn’t last long as the couple got married in 1972 and divorced in 1975. While the marriage lasted only 3 years, the couple had a kid William Lancelot Bowles III.

While working on The Wiz, she met Victor Willis, who then fell in love and got married. We all know when that ended. Victor Willis is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. His current net worth is around $30 million, which is even more than Phylicia Rashad’s. After two failed marriages, she found love again. This time it was with Ahmad Rashad, who was an NFL wide receiver.

Two got married in 1985 December after he proposed to her during a pregame show. This was during the Thanksgiving Day football game when Rashad bent down on one knee. She was so in love with him that she decided to take his last name, and is still keeping it even after the couple has been divorced for more than 21 years. This was the third marriage for both of them, but it didn’t last forever as they took divorce in 2001.

During their marriage, the couple was blessed with a daughter. They named her Condola Phylea Rashād. Now, Condola is also an actress just like her mother and is known for her work in theater.

Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen is the younger sister of Phylicia Rashad who was born 2 years after her. She too, like her sister, is an actress, singer, and songwriter. What differentiates her from her older sibling is that she is also a dancer, producer, choreographer, and director. Though most of her directing and producing career is for TV shows. Her net worth is

There is a New Dean for Howard University

Did you know that Phylicia Rashad has been honored with 13 honorary doctorate degrees? That’s right! She received 13 honorary degrees from many top schools in the country, despite not having an advanced degree. Being an alumna and an honorary recipient of such a degree, she has been appointed as the Dean of Howard University. This news came out last year on July 1 after the university established the College of Fine Arts.

When asked about the honor of becoming a dean of a university, Rashad said, that she feels honored and privileged to be appointed as the dean of a university that she is an alumnus of. She also said that she would do her best to fill the role by working with students, faculty, and other administration.

Wrapping Up

So this is everything that you need to know about the actor/singer/songwriter. Questions like, “what is Phylicia Rashad Net worth?”, “How much is Debbie Allen worth?”, and a few other questions have been answered in this article. You will also find all kinds of info on her career, starting from her work as a Broadway actress to her work in movies and TV shows so far. If you are interested in some juicy content then read about her personal life which we have talked about in detail. Pretty much every important piece of information is covered in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Who is Phylicia Rashad? Phylicia Rashad is an American actor, songwriter, and singer who has been active since the early 1970s. She started off her career in theater and established herself as a talented artist. This is evident from her huge career and her net worth. How much is Phylicia Rashad worth? In 2022, Phylicia Rashad’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million that she made from her 50 years career. She did numerous Broadway shows and garnered a huge reputation. Then she did quite a few movies and even TV shows. Due to all this work, she was able to amass the said net worth. How much is Debbie Allen worth? Unlike her sister Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen doesn’t have a huge net worth as it is around $4 million. She acted in a lot of TV series and did get roles in a few movies. Apart from being an actor, she is also a dance, singer, songwriter, choreographer, producer, and director. Are Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad related? Yes, Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad are related. Both are siblings that were born to Andrew Arthur Allen Sr. and Vivian Allen. Phylicia Rashad is 2 years older than Debbie Allen. If you are confused due to Phylicia’s name, she took her last name as Rashad after marrying Ahmad Rashad, sports broadcaster. She has been using that last name professionally since then, even though the couple got divorced in 2001.