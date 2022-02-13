Sports are something almost everyone loves, even if you can’t play them. In fact, there are many games that not everyone can play. One of the best examples of this is Golf. It isn’t for everyone, and that’s one of the reasons it is called a gentlemen’s game. That, and it is an expensive game. Most rich folks play it for fun, and some to get away from their families to relax. Imagine playing such a game for a living, you could earn a shit ton of money. Today we are gonna talk about one such person, and it’s Phil Mickelson. Also, we will discuss Phil Mickelson’s net worth.

Phil Mickelson Net Worth

Those people not aware of professional Golf players will not know who Phil Mickelson is. He is one of the well-known professional American golfers. Mickelson is a 51 years golfer whose net worth is a whopping $400 million USD. Can you imagine, $400 million! I bet I will never see such a huge amount in my life, ever. He holds 3 Master titles that he won in 2004, 2006, and 2010. Other than that he had also won 6 major Championship and 45 PGA Tour events.

No wonder he has such a huge net worth. Just last year, Phil made $2.6 million with this PGA Championship victory. The total amount was $12 million which was to be split between the players. As the winner, Phil made substantial money. Similarly, he also won the 2005 PGA Championship that added $1.17 million to his bank account. In the year 2006, Phil won his second Masters tournament and earned $1.26 million USD, this was split from the $7 million USD.

His third and final(for now) Masters victory was in 2010. The prize pool fund was $7.5 million USD, of which the winner’s share was $1.35 million USD. Hence Phil Mickelson was the winner for that year’s Master’s Tournament, he bagged the prize money. All of these earnings contributed to his net worth. If you think that’s his only source of income then you are mistaken.

Name Phil Mickelson Age 51 Date of Birth June 16, 1970 Place of Birth San Diego, California Net Worth $400 million USD Spouse Amy McBride (1996)

Businesses Owned by Phil Mickelson

How much is Phil Mickelson’s net worth? The answer to this question might be simple, but explaining how he amassed such huge wealth is difficult. That is because he isn’t just a Pro-Golfer, but he also owns a lot of businesses. This is something many wealthy people do, and it is a smart move. You cannot just have one source of income.

Phil Mickelson started a business called For Wellness with his friend and coach Dave Phillips. This is a health and wellness website that sells coffee. Their website has various kinds of coffee blends that are mostly targeted for better health and performance improvements. You can take a look at the site and get a better idea.

Did you know that Mickelson also has ownership of Five Guys franchises? Not all of them though, but he does own quite a few of them in Orange County, California. While the exact estimates of his earnings from the franchise are unknown, it could be more than a million USD in revenue. This is another source of his income. He has also opened a few Reis & Irvy stores in the country by partnering with Steve Loy, his business partner.

Reis & Irvy stores are more like vending machines that offer a wide of Frozen Yogurt flavors.

Brand Endorsements and Assets

Every Celebrity has certain brand endorsements. Since they are famous, huge brands sign deals with them to promote their business, Phil Mickelson is one such celebrity. When it comes to his learning from brand endorsements, it is estimated that they make up most of his annual earnings. His estimated annual income is around $60 million, of which 80% is from brand endorsements and other deals. This is a pretty substantial amount.

In 2017, his earnings were around $40 million USD from his endorsements and deals which only increase the following year. He was also on the list of Forbes 2020 list of highest-earning athletes and was placed at rank 25. Forbes also reported that the Pro-Golfer had made $750 million alone from his deals and endorsements. Mickelson signed deals with brands like Rolex, KPMG, ExxonMobil, Ford Motors, Grayhawk, Barclays, and a few others.

If you are a star player who has many endorsements and earns over $50 million annually, then it wouldn’t be surprising to have some luxurious cars and homes. One of the huge houses owned by Phil Mickelson was in Santa Fey until he decided to sell the property in 2008. This was a 4.5-acre huge land that he had bought for $6 million and sold for $5.75 million in 2015.

Other than his Santa Fey house he also had another one which also sold in 2012. This property was sold at an estimated value of $2.745 million, which is profit considering that he had bought it for $1.65 million. This place was in La Jolla, California. Mickelson recently bought a new property in South Florida, where he is building a new house. The exact amount he paid for it is unknown, but you can make a guess considering other celebrities too have houses there.

Cars and a Private Jet

Every man at one point or other in his life wants to have some fancy wheels in the garage, not just to keep it there, but to feel the air while driving it. So what are you gonna do when you have a few hundred million dollar net worth? You are gonna buy some nice wheels. Well, so did Phil Mickelson. Apart from getting some cars as part of his sponsor deals, he also owns some luxury ones too.

Just to paint you a picture of those cars, they are Bently Continental G.T. and Auston Martin Vanquish. They cost $200k and $400k respectively. This ain’t the biggest takeaway, but his most expensive vehicle is his private jet. This private jet costs about $40 million, which ain’t surprising as it can reach the speed of 600 miles/hr. Imagine traveling in such an aircraft, I would feel like Bruce Wayne. All this contributed to Phil Mickelson’s net worth and answers your question, “how much is Phil Mickelson worth?”.

A Look Back at His Early Life

Phil Mickelson was born to an airline pilot named Philip Mikelson and Mary Santos in the year 1970. While he was born in San Diego, he grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona. His family comes from multiple ancestries and hence belongs to Swedish, Sicilian, and Portuguese ancestry. His love for golf probably started after his grandfather took him out while he was golfing.

Mickelson started learning from his father after he had the sweet taste of golf. So seeing that he was into it, his father started teaching him. He played a lot with his father and honed his skills while he was still in school. With already being skilled at golf, he finished school and joined Arizona State University in Tempe. This was with a golf scholarship and had already become a great player by wining 3 NCCA Championships.

Other than that he had also won 3 Haskins Awards consecutively from 1990 to 1992 and made a name for himself as a Collegiate golfer. During this time he had won a total of 16 tournaments of which he holds the titles of most NCCA Championships. This accolade is something he shares with another American professional golfer, Ben Crenshaw. Studying at Arizona State University, he was also leading the Arizona State Sun Devils in NCCA.

Did you know that Mickelson is one of those few people who had earned first-team All-American honors, this was all fours years. He is also the second one to receive this honor. While Mickelson is right-handed, he became a left-hand player watching his dad play. This led him to be the first to win the U.S. Amateur title with a left-handed swing.

Start of his Professional Career

Even though Mickelson was doing a magnificent job since his college days, it was his first victory in the PGA Tour event that cemented his future as a pro-golfer. The main reason for this was because he won the event as an amateur player. This was in 1991 and was his biggest accomplishment till that time since not many had won the PGA Tour event as an amateur. This event was in Northern Telecom Open, Tucson when he was just 20 years old.

After he graduated from Uni in 1992 he had already attained the professional title. This is because he had owned the Tucson PGA Tour, which also allowed him to skip the Qualifying event of the PGA. In the same year, Jim Mackay was hired by Mickelson as his caddy. For those unfamiliar with the term caddy, a caddy is a person who carries the golf bag and is often provides moral support like a coach does in other sports.

This was the begging of his professional golf career and he slowly showed the world what he is capable of. He did that by winning several events like the World Series of Golf and Byron Nelson Golf Classic in 1996. Then after a year, he won the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 1998. Such victories followed in the next few years till 2002, where he own events like Colonial National Invitation and Greater Hartford Open in 2000, 2001 & 2002.

In 2000, he came on top of Tiger Woods by winning the Buick Invitational PGA Tour and interrupted his winning streak. While he did not win any majors until 2004, he then won three of them in 2004, 2006, and 2010 as mentioned earlier. Did you know that he even appeared in a movie called Tin Cup?

Wrapping Up

We have talked in detail about Phil Mickelson’s career earnings and what’s Phil Mickelson’s net worth is. The article talks in detail about his life and how he started his journey as a golfer and reached the heights of one of the highest-paid golfers. You will find info on Phil Michealson’s net worth, his assets, brand endorsements & deals, and everything that adds to his income value.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How much is Phil Mickelson worth in 2021? Phil Mickelson’s net worth in 2021 is the same as his current net worth which is $400 million USD. Is Phil Mickelson’s career earning more than his brand endorsements? No. Phil Mickelson earns more through brand endorsement than he does through his career as pro-golfer. What’s Phil Mickelson’s net worth in 2022? Phil Mickelson’s net worth in 2021 and 2022 are [rettty much the same with $400 million USD. This is all thanks to his work and endorsements. How much did Phil Mickelson his Santa Fey house for? His Santa Fey house was sold for $5.75 million USD which is low considering he bought it for $6 million USD.